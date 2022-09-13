ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Running Game, Gesicki's Role, the Great Mystery of Tua's First Pass, and More

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZ787_0huAuIqk00

Is there reason to be concerned about the offense not putting up bigger numbers in Week 1? Is Kader Kohou ready to challenge for a starting job? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of a post-Week 1 victory SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Looking forward to seeing Dolphins O evolve. Do you see Gesicki being a weapon as a big slot in RPO game? In 21 personnel, they can flex him. Also saw Patriots do that on their tosses yesterday got TEs blocking corner.

Hey Reza, what’s going to happen with Mike Gesicki obviously is going to be a hot topic moving forward. I certainly don’t expect him to have one target every week the way he did against New England, but it’s also pretty clear he’s not likely to have a feature role in the offense, either. I think this is going to be something that changes from week to week.

From Anthony Berardo (@berardo_anthony):

Are the Dolphins in the vet market for O-line help now that week 1 has passed? The right side looked like an issue once AJ went down. And run game nonexistent. Tua needs that to thrive. Anyone good out there?

Hey Anthony, I would not expect the Dolphins to make a move for an offensive lineman at this time, even in light of the injury to Austin Jackson, the severity of which remains unknown. My expectation is that the Dolphins very well might elevate Larnel Coleman from the practice squad for the Baltimore game if Jackson can’t play. One issue with adding a veteran is there’s just nobody available without some kind of issue, whether it be injury history or scheme fit.

View the original article to see embedded media.

From Lloyd Heilbrunn (@LloydHeilbrunn):

Since I asked a Byron Jones question last time, I'll follow up with another: Why did he wait until March for his surgery? Is Ryan Tannehill his hero or something?

Hey Lloyd, that’s a great question, but the media hasn’t spoken to Jones since he had his surgery, so we haven’t had the chance to ask him. It’s possible he was hoping to avoid surgery and delayed it until he realized he had no choice, but there also could be some contract-related issues at play here.

From Eric (@kindsir15):

Looking back on the game as a whole, does a certain play or two (positive or negative) stand out in your head, and why?

Hey Eric, since it’s too easy to go with the obvious of the Ingram and Waddle touchdowns, which both were among my Five Biggest Plays story, let me try to give one on each side that maybe wasn’t so obvious. On the positive side, I’ll go with Alec Ingold’s 2-yard run on third-and-1 just because it was so different to see the Dolphins have a fullback run the ball, and on the negative side, I’ll go with the 17-yard completion from Mac Jones to Nelson Agholor on third-and-11 late in the first quarter when Nik Needham and Elijah Campbell both allowed themselves to get pinned inside, allowing New England an easy conversion off a really short pass.

From Fins Family Podcast (@FinsFamilyPod):

Should Kader Kohou get more playing time - and is he on the verge of challenging Needham’s spot?

Hey FFP, Kader definitely should have earned himself additional playing time with his impact performance against New England, but I think it’s premature to say he’s on the verge of challenging Nik Needham’s spot. A big key here will be consistency, and we can’t say for sure that Kohou will be consistent off just one game.

From Luke Fader (@lukefader):

How concerning is it the offense was only able to score 13 points in week 1?

From Lets Go Find (@LetsGoFinz):

How concerning is it that the offense only scored 1 TD?

Hey there, I combined the two questions because they’re pretty much the same, and I would answer that “concerning” is too strong a word. Is it a lower-than-ideal total? Absolutely. But also remember that it came with the offense not committing a turnover and often moving the ball enough to pin New England back. So in this game the offense was complementary, and there will be times when that won't be enough. It’s also absolutely fair to say expectations moving forward are that the offense will be more prolific, but again I wouldn’t go for “concerning” just yet.

From Mad doggo (@Dogadoodle72):

How big of a concern is the lack of run game, I know it’s only the first game against a good defense, but this offense is supposed to be predicated on the run?

Hey Mad, my answer is the same as the previous one in that it wasn’t ideal, but it’s way too early to start worrying about it. If we’re having this same conversation in 2-3 weeks, then it’ll be time for major concern.

From mikethewreck (@mgcroteau):

Should Hunter Henry have chipped Brandon Jones before running his route instead of allowing him a free run at Mac Jones for the strip/sack TD?

Hey Mike, that kinda sounds like a question for a Patriots writer, no? But I’ll gladly address it. The whole key to this play, as it appeared to me, was that the Pats literally never saw Jones coming. He was lined up 5 yards past the line of scrimmage in kind of a linebacker spot and Melvin Ingram was lined up as the edge guy, and that’s who left tackle Trent Brown focused on at the snap after Jones came up to the line at the last minute. And Hunter Henry also never saw Jones creeping up and just ran right by him. I couldn’t tell you whether Henry just flubbed on blitz pick-up responsibilities there, though it sure looked as though he was going out into the pattern regardless.

From Marco A Fuentes Vera (@mar_quillo):

What do you expect regarding the run game? I think some plays was on the RB and others on the O Line.

Hey Marco, I expect the running game to keep getting better as the season progresses, though maybe everybody needs to keep their expectations realistic when it comes to it instead of looking at some of the best seasons the 49ers had with Mike McDaniel on the staff and automatically assume a replica. As for the game Sunday, I honestly don’t recall any instance where I thought the running back made a tactical error that cost him yards.

From JT (@JeffT32Phins):

Reason why Flowers was inactive? Haven’t seen the answer anywhere, unless I missed it.

Hey JT, McDaniel was asked specifically about Noah Igbinoghene and Erik Ezukanma being inactive Sunday, but not Flowers, and in each case he said it was related to the game plan. I’d assume the explanation would be the same for Flowers, and the fact that Andrew Van Ginkel was able to play also obviously contributed.

From SniperWolf (@CharlieK309):

Was that pass tipped or not? You know, the one with the high snap and a wide open Hill.

Hey Charlie, that is an awesome question, and I’ve seen 2-3 different angles of the play and I’d be lying if I said I know definitively because we just don't have the right angle to clearly see whether the ball went off the arm of Matthew Judon. What I will say is the ball really just died before it got to Tyreek Hill, which suggests either it hit Judon’s arm after being released or Tua didn’t have a good grip. But, again, I just don’t know for sure which is which — and it’s not something that anybody was asked by the media after the game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#American Football#Rpo#Patriots
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision

It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
NFL
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
935
Followers
1K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

 https://www.si.com/nfl/dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy