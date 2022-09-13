Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on chase along I-10 with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to pull...
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers find nearly 300 pounds of meth during I-10 traffic stops north of Tucson
PHOENIX - Arizona troopers seized nearly 300 pounds of methamphetamine during two traffic stops on Interstate 10 north of Tucson, officials announced Friday. In the first incident, an Arizona Dept. of Public Safety trooper pulled over a Chevrolet sedan heading west down I-10 near Marana on Sept. 7. "During a...
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Deadly Interstate 8 crashes
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Interstate 8 is a well-known highway that runs through California and Arizona. It can also be the site of many fatal crashes involving pedestrians, sometimes even migrants. On I-8 near Winterhaven, thousands of cars travel through daily, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) says it's...
allaboutarizonanews.com
US Marshals Deputies Shoots and Kills Armed Man in Flagstaff
A man was shot and killed by Deputy U.S. Marshals on Wednesday afternoon in Flagstaff. According to the reports, state and federal officials were working on an operation in a residential area near 6th Avenue and Izabel Street, north of Route 66. Deputy marshals were reportedly attempting to arrest the man when he drew a handgun. Deputies shot the man. He died at the scene. No deputy marshals or bystanders were hurt.
fox10phoenix.com
U.S. Marshals deputies kill suspect in Flagstaff, FBI to investigate
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Deputies with the U.S. Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in Flagstaff during a joint operation with state and federal law enforcement on Sept. 14, according to police. Federal authorities said they were attempting to arrest a man near 6th Avenue and Izabel Street when he...
2 dead in plane crash in remote part of northwestern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.
48-year-old man found dead in car at Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Investigators didn't immediately suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a car at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Tuesday.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — A man from a community on the Arizona-Utah line that's long been home to a polygamous group pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman was indicted...
fox10phoenix.com
Border officers in Arizona find 150K rainbow fentanyl pills in gas tank, spare tire in separate busts
NOGALES, Ariz. - Border officers in Arizona found more than 150,000 multicolored fentanyl pills and other illegal drugs over the past week. According to Port of Nogales Director Michael Humphries, 26,000 fentanyl pills were found Tuesday in the gas tank of a car. "9/13, CBP officers at the Nogales POE...
flagscanner.com
UPDATE from US Marshals and Flagstaff Pd regarding yesterdays fatal LEO involved shooting
Updates are in chronological order. Scroll down for the latest information. 3:31 Flagstaff Police, EMS, and US Marshalls are on North Izabel St in Flagstaff where US Marshals have been involved in a shooting. This is a very active and developing situation. AVOID THE AREA. Stay tuned to Flagscanner for real-time updates. When a “998” (code for Officer-involved shooting) is aired over the scanner, our reporters are trained to put that information out immediately with or without specific details. This is our policy because active shooting situations should be broadcast to the public asap to avoid further injury by potential residents or bystanders in the area. This page will auto-update with updates listed below:
ouraynews.com
Multiple agencies respond to Jeep rollover on County Road 361
Three people were killed this afternoon when their Jeep rolled down an embankment on County Road 361, the Colorado State Patrol confirmed. A 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona and another person died in the accident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 3 on the road leading to Yankee Boy Basin, Trooper Josh Lewis told the Plaindealer.
prescottenews.com
YCSO, DPS Task Force, & PVPD Work Together to Shut Down Arizona Wide Catalytic Converter Hustle
On September 8, 2022, Todd Dawkins (39) of Prescott was arrested and booked on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges for his illegal business of purchasing, selling, and acquisition of several million dollars in revenue from the sale of stolen catalytic converters within the State of Arizona. Since February 2022, Yavapai...
ABC 15 News
State accused of hiding video evidence in prison whistleblower case
PHOENIX — In the criminal case against a prison whistleblower, state corrections officials and county prosecutors are being accused of withholding video evidence that could be used to prove the defendant’s charges are retaliatory. Lieutenant Mark Hasz was fired and then charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force...
knau.org
Coconino supervisors approve funds for Flagstaff police academy
The Coconino County Board Supervisors this week approved $130,000 in funding for a police academy in Flagstaff. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Flagstaff Police Department and other local agencies have typically sent recruits to training facilities in Yuma, Tucson and elsewhere in the state. But travel costs and schedules...
fox10phoenix.com
'Downtown Mile Project': Flagstaff gets $32M for transportation, flood control
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Flagstaff is getting $32 million to help improve downtown transportation and to help with flood control. "This is huge for public safety, huge for national commerce, and huge for the community that traditionally gets hit by flooding," Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy said. "These have been projects that we've been looking at for, honestly, 25 years to protect our city from flooding. In fact, 20% of our flooding, including downtown Southside, are 20% of our community, including downtown and Southside and North IU, will be assisted greatly from the flooding threats that we face every single year."
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man waves down deputy, allegedly confesses to murder
MCNEAL, Ariz. - An Arizona man has been arrested after he reportedly waved down police to tell them that he had killed someone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. The investigation began after a sheriff's deputy saw a man standing in the middle of the road on Central Highway...
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona growers, lawmakers, attorneys, and business leaders came together in Tempe to address the water shortage on the Colorado River. The purpose of the Agribusiness and Water Council of Arizona is to maintain the integrity of Arizona's water supplies and industries that rely on these essentials for the benefit of The post Almost 400 Arizona leaders gathered to address the Colorado River water shortage appeared first on KYMA.
thestandardnewspaper.online
AZGFD schedules Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) workshop in Kingman￼
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has scheduled a workshop about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal wildlife disease that affects the nervous system of cervid animals. After conducting workshops last month in Phoenix and the department’s regional offices in Mesa, Tucson, Pinetop and Flagstaff, AZGFD has added a...
