U.K.

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DpMrb_0huAtlDU00

Wednesday marks D-Day +5, or D+5, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.

Here is the timeline of events expected to take place over the next 24 hours.

– Wednesday September 14Procession:

The Imperial State Crown and a wreath of flowers will be placed on top of the Queen’s coffin.

At 2:22pm, a procession will take the late monarch from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lie in state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfNh6_0huAtlDU00
An early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

The King will follow the coffin on foot, joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex, as well as the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will also walk in the procession, as well as the Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex will travel by car.

Viewing areas for the public along the route will open at 11am on the day, with large crowds expected to attend.

The procession is set to arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm.

A service lasting around 20 minutes will be led by the Archbishop of Canterbury accompanied by the Dean of Westminster.

Lying in state:

The lying in state opens to the public at 5pm and will be accessible 24 hours a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sxsb_0huAtlDU00
People have already arrived for the lying in state (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Tens of thousands are expected to wait in the queue before walking past the coffin, which will be raised on a catafalque and draped in the Royal Standard, with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

It will be guarded at all hours by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, the Household Division or Yeoman Warders of the Tower of London.

Metropolitan Police officers will be joined by volunteers and stewards to manage the queue, while toilets and water fountains are provided at various points along the route.

A wristband system will be used to manage the queue, with those waiting in line given a coloured and numbered wristband.

Lambeth Palace is also expected to arrange a multi-faith pastor service to provide support to those who need it.

Senior royals may also pay their own moving tribute, standing guard at some stage around the coffin – the tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes.

newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to stage coffin vigil at Charles’s request

The decision to allow the Duke of Sussex to wear his uniform during a vigil at the Queen’s coffin was made by his father, King Charles III, royal sources have said. Charles also requested that the Queen’s eight grandchildren be allowed to participate in the vigil – standing in quiet contemplation around their grandmother for 15 minutes as a mark of respect – something they were all keen to undertake.
U.K.
Peter Phillips
newschain

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
newschain

The King and his sons walk behind Queen’s coffin ahead of lying in state

The King and his sons William and Harry walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state. William and Harry walked side-by-side behind their father. All viewing areas for the procession were full, London's City Hall said.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s funeral to be screened on ‘doorstep’ of Palace of Holyroodhouse

The Queen’s funeral will be broadcast on a big screen in the park on the “doorstep” of her “beloved” residence in the Scottish capital. Council leaders in Edinburgh have announced Monday’s state funeral will be screened in Holyrood Park, in front of the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
U.K.
newschain

Mourners queue overnight for lying in state as King has day of reflection

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties. Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.
U.K.
newschain

Charles and siblings mount vigil in honour of Queen

The Queen’s children mounted a vigil around her coffin, after the Earl of Wessex said her death had left “an unimaginable void in all our lives” and his family was “united in grief”. Silent, motionless and with their heads bowed, the King and his siblings...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Royal family deliver Queen to nation ahead of lying in state

The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
Country
U.K.
newschain

Mourners visiting London for Queen’s funeral urged to stay for lunch

Mourners travelling to London by train for the Queen’s funeral are being urged to stay for lunch to avoid overcrowding. There are fears that a “New Year’s Eve-type mass exodus” after the funeral cortege leaves Westminster will cause severe congestion at Tube and mainline stations, a rail industry source told the PA news agency.
U.K.
newschain

What the new King will be doing in days before Queen's funeral

The King will have a busy few days ahead of his mother’s funeral including a trip to Wales and hosting a state event at Buckingham Palace. On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Wales by helicopter where they will attend a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s children surround her coffin in sombre vigil

The King and his siblings have stood in silent contemplation as they guarded their mother’s coffin in Westminster Hall. The Queen’s children – Charles, the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – took part in the vigil on Friday as a steady stream of mourners filed past to pay their final respects.
U.K.
newschain

King to lead siblings in poignant vigil over Queen’s coffin after Wales trip

The King is to visit Wales for the first time since ascending the throne before returning to London to hold a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister. Charles and the Queen Consort will travel to Cardiff on Friday for the next leg of a home nations tour following the Queen’s death, after trips to Northern Ireland and Scotland.
U.K.
newschain

Petition to end Prince of Wales title hits over 25k signatures

A petition calling for the end of the Prince of Wales title “out of respect” for the Welsh has gathered more than 25,000 signatures as King Charles prepares to visit the country. King Charles declared his eldest son, William, Prince of Wales during his first speech as monarch...
POLITICS
newschain

Key timings for the Queen’s state funeral

6.30am – Doors will close to the public for the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall. 8am – The doors of Westminster Abbey will open to the congregation to take their seats for the state funeral service. Heads of state and overseas government representatives, including foreign...
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s grandchildren to hold vigil at her coffin with Duke of Sussex in uniform

The Queen’s grandchildren will stand guard around her coffin in London on Saturday, hours after their parents held an emotional vigil in the Palace of Westminster. Notably, the Duke of Sussex will join his brother the Prince of Wales in wearing uniform around the coffin in Westminster Hall, ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.
U.K.

Community Policy