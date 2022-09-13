Read full article on original website
KULR8
Shooting seriously injures man on N. 25th St. in Billings, suspect arrested
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a shooting that took place in the 300 block of N. Twenty-fifth Street Friday around 12:18 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 43-year-old man was shot and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. BPD said the suspect...
yourbigsky.com
UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested
The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
Inmate found dead in Yellowstone County jail
The inmate, 31-year-old Anthony Jones, was found unresponsive in his cell by a jail officer at 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park
Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
3 charged with obstruction in Yellowstone County jail escapee case
Joseph Henry Gonzales, 34, Jeffrey Wayne Follet, 34, and Joseph Leon Gonzalez Jr., 44, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court Wednesday to face obstruction charges .
Woman arrested following downtown Billings shooting
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested following a downtown Billings shooting early Friday. The shooting happened shortly after midnight.
Billings teens make first court appearance for shooting death charges
Three of the five people charged in connection with the death of Khoen Parker appeared in district court, Thursday morning.
2 arrested in attempted armed robbery in Billings
The two had forced their way into the RV on the 4700 block of King Avenue East armed with a rifle and a machete, police said in a tweet.
NBCMontana
2 men found guilty of poaching bull elk
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that two men have been found guilty of illegally hunting elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula pleaded guilty to felony for poaching two bull elk and several misdemeanors in October 2021. Allen John Cantu, 47 pleaded guilty to unlawful...
NBCMontana
2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings
MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
yourbigsky.com
Robbery suspect on the loose; BPD searching for him
Billings Police Department’s Sgt. Peterson says officers are searching for a Hispanic or Native American male in his early 20s last seen wearing dark clothing that reportedly held up a business shortly after midnight Thursday. The robbery happened near the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Billings. The man...
Feuding teenage groups connected to multiple recent Billings shootings
Billings police said two feuding teenage groups are responsible for multiple recent shootings over the last month, gang-like activity that includes kids as young as 12.
How did 2 inmates escape from Yellowstone County jail?
The two men, 23-year-old Quincey Pfister and 31-year-old Cody Flesch, escaped through a dislodged window and climbed a fence at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
Billings Police Looking for 2 Escaped Inmates from Yellowstone Co. Jail
Billings Police are looking for two men who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter Page. At 8:25 pm, Billings PD reported the escape of Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister from YCDF and told the public that if you come in contact with either of the two men, "do not engage.'
5 charged in connection to shooting death of Billings teen Khoen Parker
Two days away from the 8 month anniversary of the shooting death of 15-year-old Khoen Parker, charges have been filed against five people, two adults and three juveniles, in connection to his death.
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
Billings police report armed robbery
The robbery was reported shortly after midnight at a business near the 800 block of Grand Avenue, police said on Twitter.
KULR8
Suspect flees after alleged armed robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect entered the Holiday gas station allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money near the 800 block of Grand in Billings just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the area and Sgt Peterson told...
KULR8
Firefighters control house fire on State Ave. in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday. The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.
I Survived Jury Duty in Montana. Here’s How it Went!
You may have heard that I was summoned for jury duty. I don't know anybody that WANTS to have jury duty. But you either go or you can get fined up to $1,000 and up to three days in jail. So I appeared, on time, at the Shrine Monday with about 80 other good citizens of Yellowstone County.
