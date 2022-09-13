ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowstone County, MT

Shooting seriously injures man on N. 25th St. in Billings, suspect arrested

BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a shooting that took place in the 300 block of N. Twenty-fifth Street Friday around 12:18 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 43-year-old man was shot and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. BPD said the suspect...
UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested

The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
Charges Filed in Death of 15-Year-Old Killed at Billings Park

Arrests have been made in connection to the death of 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed at Castle Rock Park in Billings Heights earlier this year. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, four individuals were arrested earlier today (Wednesday 9/14), including two juveniles, that were allegedly involved in the shooting incident in the early morning hours of January 16, 2022.
2 men found guilty of poaching bull elk

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced that two men have been found guilty of illegally hunting elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula pleaded guilty to felony for poaching two bull elk and several misdemeanors in October 2021. Allen John Cantu, 47 pleaded guilty to unlawful...
2 juveniles, 2 adults charged with homicide in Billings

MISSOULA, MT — Two juveniles and two adults have been charged with homicide in Billings. Billings police charged the four people after a 15-year-old boy died on the 400 block of Constitution Avenue on Jan. 16. Officers responded to a shooting reported in a parking lot early that morning....
Robbery suspect on the loose; BPD searching for him

Billings Police Department’s Sgt. Peterson says officers are searching for a Hispanic or Native American male in his early 20s last seen wearing dark clothing that reportedly held up a business shortly after midnight Thursday. The robbery happened near the 800 block of Grand Avenue in Billings. The man...
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
Suspect flees after alleged armed robbery at Holiday gas station in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - A robbery suspect entered the Holiday gas station allegedly pointing a gun at the victim and demanding money near the 800 block of Grand in Billings just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect fled the area and Sgt Peterson told...
Firefighters control house fire on State Ave. in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday. The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.
