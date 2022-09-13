Billings Police are looking for two men who have escaped from the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter Page. At 8:25 pm, Billings PD reported the escape of Cody Flesch and Quincy Pfister from YCDF and told the public that if you come in contact with either of the two men, "do not engage.'

