it shouldn't be classified as a recreational drug it should be classified as a garden Herb you get more benefits of the plant eating it than smoking it it's not a drug it's food n medicine
So. The people of Arkansas cannot vote????? On the issue we want. Not you Asa. Arkansas had surplus of states money which don’t stop all the damn taxes here. Poverty is so bad. But Harding along asa and many others are getting their cuts of the money that’s over 60 on walkers wheelchair. Escorting elderly as well as low income families that can’t afford to go to doctors to often. It’s better than buying from the thugs killing. Staling. Children being taken right in front the parents. Time to clean our White House 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
so now Arkansas chooses not to listen to it's people double the amount of signatures needed was turned in there is a lot of people that can't afford to purchase a card but they could benefit from the product just let the people be heard give us a chance to vote on the subject
