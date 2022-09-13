Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
Expanding telehealth access in the Pacific focus of UH Mānoa workshop
Telehealth has emerged as a vital resource during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expanding and improving telehealth opportunities across the Pacific was one of the topics at a conference hosted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The 2022 U.S. Affiliated Pacific Island Countries & Territories (USAPICT) Telehealth Workshop was...
the university of hawai'i system
$1M grant for new economics pathway from Kapi‘olani CC to UH Mānoa
A new economics pathway for minority students between Kapiʻolani Community College and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is being created with a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF). UH was one of only 10 universities nationwide to receive a five-year grant to support underrepresented groups at vulnerable career transition points who are most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NSF held the competition for minority-serving institutions in Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research jurisdictions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as the first scholar from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
the university of hawai'i system
UH marine scientists explore climate adaptation strategies in Alaska
A group of marine scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and UH Mānoa traveled to Juneau, Alaska to exchange knowledge with fellow scientists in the 49th state in support of climate adaptation. The Hawaiʻi-Alaska collaboration provides a way for scientists and students to explore steep watershed ecosystems found in both locales that are seemingly different, but actually quite similar.
the university of hawai'i system
Invasive hala scale eradicated at UH Mānoa thanks to collaborative campus effort
The hala tree, its sprawling leaves famously used for woven lauhala pieces and iconic in Hawaiian and Polynesian culture, is being threatened by a critical invasive pest—the hala scale. Experts at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources (CTAHR), the UH Campus Arboretum and UH Mānoa Landscape Services teamed up to save the trees on campus. Thanks to their collaborative efforts, the pest was eradicated at UH Mānoa in August 2022.
the university of hawai'i system
UH College of Engineering internships inspire future engineers
A valuable University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa engineering program provided 15 rising high school seniors from Hawaiʻi and Japan with opportunities to conduct meaningful laboratory research, engage in professional development and cultural activities, participate in engineering challenges, and visit with engineering firms to explore career opportunities in a variety of settings.
Oahu woman finishes treacherous Kaiwi Channel swim
Only a number of people have successfully swum the Molokai Channel Crossing, and on Thursday an Oahu woman joined the elite group of swimmers after swimming for 20 hours, Terri Dietz completed the 28-mile journey.
Volunteers wanted for project on remote island
The Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is partnering with Kure Atoll Conservancy to look for volunteers for habitat restoration in the Kure Atoll State Wildlife Sanctuary.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: ʻAkepa
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Saxony Charlot, an undergraduate student in environmental studies. Charlot shared, “Over the summer I had the opportunity to spend time in Hakalau Forest National Wildlife Refuge through my work at the LOHE Lab at UH Hilo. There I helped with ongoing bioacoustics projects focused on recording bird species in the area, which included many endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers. I was able to see endemic birds that I have wanted to see for many years, including ʻakepa, which quickly stole my heart. I drew this ʻakepa with ʻohelo berries, partially inspired by my experiences in the field, and also inspired by a biologist who suggested this lesser-known ecological pairing.”
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
Aloha Authentic: Ancient Hawaiian land district system
We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
hawaiimomblog.com
PR: WIN A TRIP FOR TWO TO THE HAWAI‘I FOOD & WINE FESTIVAL ON O‘AHU
With the Twelfth Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival® (HFWF) just around the corner, the Festival announced its HFWF22 Sip & Swirl Sweepstakes today with Hawaiian Airlines, Prince Waikiki and Honolulu Coffee. One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to O‘ahu with 160,000 HawaiianMiles for travel on Hawaiian Airlines; a four-night stay in an ocean view room at the Prince Waikiki; $150 gift card and gift basket from Honolulu Coffee; plus, TWO pairs of tickets to HFWF22 events this November. Ticket access includes two (2) Priority Access tickets to the Hawaiian Airlines Presents On Cloud Wine event on Friday, November 4, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, as well as two (2) tickets to Say Cheese: Crafting Charcuterie Boards on Saturday, November 5 at Prince Waikiki. The sweepstakes, which is open to U.S. residents 21 years of age and older, is accepting online entries on the HFWF website from now through September 27.
the university of hawai'i system
UH hosts mayors to address urban design, sustainability challenges
To help find solutions to some of the most pressing urban design and development challenges faced by cities across the U.S. and Pacific, the University of Hawaiʻi’s Community Design Center (UHCDC), Institute for Sustainability and Resilience (ISR) at Mānoa, and UH Mānoa’s School of Architecture hosted a regional Mayors’ Institute on City Design (MICD) for five mayors to convene with seven leading design and development professionals for a workshop, August 17–19.
KITV.com
UH alum donates $1 million towards 'Dean's Innovation Fund' for William S. Richardson School of Law
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii alumnus Jay H. Shidler donated $1 million to start the school's first Innovation Fund for the William S. Richardson School of Law. “Lawyers, businesspeople, philanthropists, advocates and community are all looking at challenging moments and opportunities presently,” said Nelson. “When we consider things we never thought about 10, 20 years ago – nonfungible tokens, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, big data, privacy, cyber security, health care, constitutional discord, you name it – we weren’t talking about that in law school and we’re still trying to figure out the legal role and impact. Whenever there are vanguard-type questions, lawyers ought to be involved in the problem-solving. While we don’t think of law schools as hubs or labs for innovation, lawyers have to be creative, increasingly entrepreneurial, and innovative to meet the challenges of the future.”
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
Pearl City pool closure to last through 2022
The switch gear, electrical bonding and exhaust fan are just some of the issues at the Pearl City District Park pool.
KITV.com
Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety into the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second...
the university of hawai'i system
Forbes lauds UH Mānoa for successful alumni, affordability, graduation rates, more
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa ranked No. 221 among the nation’s best higher education institutions and No. 100 among public institutions, according to a new ranking by Forbes. Forbes ranked the top 500 schools out of more than 2,630 four-year institutions nationally. Forbes says its ranking,...
Hawaii skydiver sets record at Nationals competition
Robin Jandle from Oahu is a canopy skydiver and has set a new record at this week's 2022 Skydiving National Championships.
