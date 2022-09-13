With the Twelfth Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival® (HFWF) just around the corner, the Festival announced its HFWF22 Sip & Swirl Sweepstakes today with Hawaiian Airlines, Prince Waikiki and Honolulu Coffee. One lucky winner will receive a trip for two to O‘ahu with 160,000 HawaiianMiles for travel on Hawaiian Airlines; a four-night stay in an ocean view room at the Prince Waikiki; $150 gift card and gift basket from Honolulu Coffee; plus, TWO pairs of tickets to HFWF22 events this November. Ticket access includes two (2) Priority Access tickets to the Hawaiian Airlines Presents On Cloud Wine event on Friday, November 4, at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, as well as two (2) tickets to Say Cheese: Crafting Charcuterie Boards on Saturday, November 5 at Prince Waikiki. The sweepstakes, which is open to U.S. residents 21 years of age and older, is accepting online entries on the HFWF website from now through September 27.

