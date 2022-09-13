Read full article on original website
Beaumont residents attend city manager meet and greet with concerns following water, garbage rate raises
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the same day city council voted to raise several taxes, City Manager Kenneth Williams held his first “meet and greet” with the public. "I'm getting warm welcomes and greetings from the public, but I'm also hearing about things that are important to some whether it's their streets, or their area, or the parks or whatever,” Williams said. “I'm getting that feedback too."
fox4beaumont.com
Gator Country owner in Jefferson County victim of identity theft
Sept. 15, 2022 — Identity theft can happen to anyone, anywhere, at anytime. One local business in Jefferson County is experiencing that firsthand. KFDM/Fox 4's Aaron Mack takes us to Gator Country to learn more.
energyintel.com
Sempra Plans Port Arthur FID by Early 2023
US developer Sempra is moving ahead with a second phase of its 13.5 million ton per year Port Arthur LNG plant in Texas, capitalizing on Europe’s need to cut its reliance on Russian piped gas supplies and the need to secure flexible LNG volumes. “We are in the process of moving from a preliminary, heads of agreement to definitive documents and a sales and purchase agreement. We expect that to conclude pretty shortly,” Sempra Infrastructure president Dan Brouillette tells Energy Intelligence in an interview. Now the next step for the project is to secure the necessary financing.
Port Arthur News
See how Port Arthur nurse is providing tuition-aided opportunities for in-demand field
Qualified Port Arthur residents may soon have the chance to become a certified nurse’s aide with financial help from the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. Earlier this week, the PAEDC board approved an agreement with Angel’s Devine Touch to administer CNA training. The agreement allows the PAEDC to reimburse the training facility for tuition costs for qualifying Port Arthur residents, which will be based on annual income, according to information from the PAEDC.
Port Arthur News
TcDOT announces U.S. 69 lane closures for Friday
Port Arthur and Mid County motorists can expect delays Friday along U.S. 69. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there will be alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 southbound from SH73 to 39th Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The closures are necessary due to scheduled construction.
12newsnow.com
Texas Department of Emergency Management hosting disaster recovery training in Orange Thursday
The training is know as iStat and is free. It's being held at the Orange County Convention and Expo center from 10 a.m. to noon.
East Texas News
Abuse at daycare facility confirmed
WOODVILLE – Documentation from the state concluded that abuse took place at the Early Birds Learning Center in Woodville. The facility has been the subject of investigations by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit and the Woodville Police Department. In a letter, dated Sept. 7, forwarded to the...
kjas.com
City Attorney speaks out on alcohol and controlled substance sales at city events
Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Monday addressed city leaders and voiced his concern about the City Council’s recent decision to allow the sale of alcohol and controlled substances at city events. During the public comments section of the council meeting, Ratcliff briefly stepped out of his role as city attorney and spoke as a citizen.
12newsnow.com
Lamar University celebrates Democracy Day with event focused on voting information, voter registration
Their goal was to better inform the community about upcoming elections. As a reminder, the deadline to register to vote is October 11.
Orange Leader
Nearly 100 pounds of pot seized from Italian luxury vehicle following Orange stop
An Italian luxury car driver seemingly headed to the East Coast ran into an abrupt jailhouse stop in Orange County thanks to alert Orange County Sheriff’s Office interaction, authorities said. Highway Interdiction Unit detectives stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo Thursday on Interstate 10 after observing several traffic violations, police...
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
Port Arthur News
Carjacking suspects tied to Port Arthur and Mid County extradited to Guadalupe County
Four local males have been taken to Guadalupe County on warrants related to a carjacking in Seguin. Jy’Quez Turner, 17, and Kendrick Hardwell Jr., 17, both of Port Arthur; and brothers Chase Dean Shearin, 18, and Caden Dean Shearin, 19, of Port Neches were extradited Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Captain Crystal Holmes said.
12newsnow.com
Lamar State College Port Arthur hosting 2nd Annual 'De Colores' festival on Friday
The event will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Early College High School. Attendees can enjoy free food and a talent show.
'My son was assaulted' : Port Arthur ISD parents concerned for students' safety despite new rules
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The mother of a Port Arthur Independent School District student wants more done after she says her son was assaulted by another student at a football game. "My son was assaulted by a classmate, a female student," Brittney Castillo, parent of a Port Arthur ISD...
Orange Leader
Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
'All clear' given to West Brook High School following bomb threat, shelter in place lifted
BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School was given the all clear after a bomb threat was faxed into the school on Friday morning. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News units were sent to the high school to assist Beaumont Independent School District police. Other law enforcement agencies, including Fire Marshals, helped to make sure the building was safe.
fox4beaumont.com
Sheriff says it's time the wheels of justice catch up with a suspect who is on the run
JEFFERSON COUNTY — She's been fleeing the law for almost a year, and authorities have no idea where she is. However, Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens says it's time the robbery suspect faces the criminal justice system. Your help is needed to get her into custody. Here's Angel San...
12newsnow.com
Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Emaciated dog discovered inside trash bag in dumpster at Beaumont apartment complex
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Animal Care is looking for help identifying the person who left a dog sealed in a trash bag in a dumpster at a Beaumont apartment complex last month. A maintenance worker noticed movement in a black trash bag in a dumpster at the Harbour Apartments...
