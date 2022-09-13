ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12NewsNow

Beaumont residents attend city manager meet and greet with concerns following water, garbage rate raises

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the same day city council voted to raise several taxes, City Manager Kenneth Williams held his first “meet and greet” with the public. "I'm getting warm welcomes and greetings from the public, but I'm also hearing about things that are important to some whether it's their streets, or their area, or the parks or whatever,” Williams said. “I'm getting that feedback too."
BEAUMONT, TX
energyintel.com

Sempra Plans Port Arthur FID by Early 2023

US developer Sempra is moving ahead with a second phase of its 13.5 million ton per year Port Arthur LNG plant in Texas, capitalizing on Europe’s need to cut its reliance on Russian piped gas supplies and the need to secure flexible LNG volumes. “We are in the process of moving from a preliminary, heads of agreement to definitive documents and a sales and purchase agreement. We expect that to conclude pretty shortly,” Sempra Infrastructure president Dan Brouillette tells Energy Intelligence in an interview. Now the next step for the project is to secure the necessary financing.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

See how Port Arthur nurse is providing tuition-aided opportunities for in-demand field

Qualified Port Arthur residents may soon have the chance to become a certified nurse’s aide with financial help from the Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation. Earlier this week, the PAEDC board approved an agreement with Angel’s Devine Touch to administer CNA training. The agreement allows the PAEDC to reimburse the training facility for tuition costs for qualifying Port Arthur residents, which will be based on annual income, according to information from the PAEDC.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Beaumont, TX
Business
City
Beaumont, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Port Arthur News

TcDOT announces U.S. 69 lane closures for Friday

Port Arthur and Mid County motorists can expect delays Friday along U.S. 69. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, there will be alternating lane closures along U.S. 69 southbound from SH73 to 39th Street from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The closures are necessary due to scheduled construction.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
East Texas News

Abuse at daycare facility confirmed

WOODVILLE – Documentation from the state concluded that abuse took place at the Early Birds Learning Center in Woodville. The facility has been the subject of investigations by the Texas Child Care Licensing Investigative Unit and the Woodville Police Department. In a letter, dated Sept. 7, forwarded to the...
WOODVILLE, TX
kjas.com

City Attorney speaks out on alcohol and controlled substance sales at city events

Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff on Monday addressed city leaders and voiced his concern about the City Council’s recent decision to allow the sale of alcohol and controlled substances at city events. During the public comments section of the council meeting, Ratcliff briefly stepped out of his role as city attorney and spoke as a citizen.
JASPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Rates#Appraisal#Business Personal Finance#Linus Business#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Income Tax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Orange Leader

Orange County teen linked to 29 grams of meth, police say

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police Department officers patrolling the area of Magnolia and Tyler at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Authorities said a traffic stop was conducted and led to the discovery of approximately 29 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Officers arrested Seth...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'All clear' given to West Brook High School following bomb threat, shelter in place lifted

BEAUMONT, Texas — West Brook High School was given the all clear after a bomb threat was faxed into the school on Friday morning. Beaumont Police Officer Carol Riley told 12News units were sent to the high school to assist Beaumont Independent School District police. Other law enforcement agencies, including Fire Marshals, helped to make sure the building was safe.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Vidor 17-year-old arrested in Beaumont Wednesday for meth possession

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Wednesday traffic stop for speeding in Beaumont resulted in a 17-year-old Vidor teen going to jail on a meth possession charge. Seth Joseph Binning, 17, of Vidor, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers found what they suspect to be methamphetamine during a traffic stop according to a Beaumont Police Department news release.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Police find 800 grams of heroin, stolen gun during traffic stop in Beaumont's north end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 43-year-old Beaumont man is behind bars on drug and weapons charges after police found more than 30 small baggies of heroin during a traffic stop. Officers patrolling the area of Concord Rd and East Lucas Dr just after 5 p.m. Tuesday pulled over Glenn Lewis, 43, of Beaumont, for a traffic stop according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy