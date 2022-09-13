HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible tattoos. If you see him, do […]

HOWARD COUNTY, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO