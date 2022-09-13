Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
Birmingham police seize drugs, several guns with ‘high capacity magazines’ in traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department took in a large amount of drugs as well as several firearms during a traffic stop Thursday. According to BPD, officers conducted the stop on a vehicle in the Elyton community of Birmingham. Those occupying the vehicle were arrested after authorities discovered a “trafficking amount” of both […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police adding more technology to their fight against crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are giving us a look at some of the new technology that will soon help protect our community. Police equipment company Axon had everything from body cam holsters to internet and infrastructure tools on display outside of BPD headquarters on Tuesday. There were...
wvtm13.com
Man killed in accident at Birmingham facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An accident at an industrial facility in Birmingham apparently led to a man's death. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported that the incident happened at 7 p.m. last night at 123 Industrial Drive. The JCCMEO said Bonnie Chancellor, Jr., 55, of Birmingham, was trying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
Third suspect arrested in connection to August fatal shooting
COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced a third arrest in connection to the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron, who was fatally shot in August. SCSO arrested Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson, 18, of Goodwater, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Friday. Dickerson is currently being held […]
wvtm13.com
Law enforcement action taken after threats at schools in Tuscaloosa and Etowah counties
UPDATE: Thursday, September 15th: An update to the threat at a school in Etowah County was released today. The sheriff's office and the school system have learned after further investigations that a different juvenile confessed, and the threat involved a fake snapchat post. "This is a prime example of believing...
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Midfield PD needs help identifying burglary suspect
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred Thursday. The individual pictured is believed by MPD to have forced entry into a residence and stolen multiple items inside. If you recognize this person or know anything about this case, contact Detective Logan […]
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
wbrc.com
Police charge suspect in hit-in-run accident that left a woman with Autism hospitalized
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police have charged a suspect in a hit and run in Helena. Jeremy Shaw is accused of hitting a 19-year-old woman with autism then taking off. Police said this happened on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba Neighborhood. Maddie Hart’s dad said she was on...
Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
Comments / 0