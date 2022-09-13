ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police adding more technology to their fight against crime

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are giving us a look at some of the new technology that will soon help protect our community. Police equipment company Axon had everything from body cam holsters to internet and infrastructure tools on display outside of BPD headquarters on Tuesday. There were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man killed in accident at Birmingham facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An accident at an industrial facility in Birmingham apparently led to a man's death. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported that the incident happened at 7 p.m. last night at 123 Industrial Drive. The JCCMEO said Bonnie Chancellor, Jr., 55, of Birmingham, was trying...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
HELENA, AL
CBS 42

Third suspect arrested in connection to August fatal shooting

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has announced a third arrest in connection to the death of 16-year-old Cameron Paul Daffron, who was fatally shot in August. SCSO arrested Kelvarius Imarion Dickerson, 18, of Goodwater, with one count of murder and one count of attempted murder on Friday. Dickerson is currently being held […]
GOODWATER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

Midfield PD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred Thursday. The individual pictured is believed by MPD to have forced entry into a residence and stolen multiple items inside. If you recognize this person or know anything about this case, contact Detective Logan […]
MIDFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]

