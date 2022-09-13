Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County woman is facing charges after investigators said she stabbed her neighbor. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court around 11 p.m. Monday, Sept....
WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
wach.com
Deputies searching for Lowe's armed robber
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for armed robbery at a Lowe's on Two Notch Road earlier this month. Officials say the man, caught on camera, walked into the store around noon on September 9th. He...
WIS-TV
Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
wach.com
Neighbors still searching for answers of 94 year old's unsolved murder
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- This weekend it will be one year since 94 year old Ronnie Atkinson, was killed in her own home. All this time later, her killer is still out there. Columbia police are turning to the public to help solve this mystery. “We think about her often every...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Richland County Sheriff's Department breaks up homeless encampment on private property
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Thursday ousted an undetermined number of unhoused adults and children from an encampment, saying the move was an attempt to both reduce crime in the area of the camp and to get members of the community to services. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a...
WIS-TV
Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
WIS-TV
DJJ investigative incident reports include allegations June “mob” violence was “set up” by staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Department of Juvenile Justice records include allegations by DJJ youth that a fight which left two juveniles hospitalized (one overnight) in June was “set up” by DJJ security. The documents also include the report of one DJJ employee who alleged hearing a juvenile corrections...
WIS-TV
Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 1900 block of Dunbar Road. According to Investigators an argument took place between two teens and ended in one of the teens shooting the other. “In the last two days, our Cayce Police Officers...
WIS-TV
Police looking for answers on 1-year anniversary of Allen professor’s death
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a 94-year-old, former Allen University professor and police are asking that anyone with information, come forward. Robbie Atkinson was found dead in her home on Calhoun Street in September of 2021. Evidence at the scene showed no...
columbiapd.net
10-Year Anniversary of Cardiac Nurse Hit and Run Investigation
Today marks the 10-year anniversary of a hit and run incident that seriously injured a cardiac nurse who worked at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital (now Prisma Health). “The past 10 years have been extremely difficult, says Lindsay Bires. “From enduring 25 operations, in-patient care at numerous hospitals, and to loosing all of my friends because I sustained a traumatic brain injury.”
coladaily.com
Sheriff's Department starts cleanup process of Columbia homeless camp
Richland County Sheriff’s Department held a press conference Thursday at a former homeless camp to address the issues of homelessness in the area. The location in Columbia will be cleaned up Friday by the department. “What you see behind me is a part of Columbia that a lot of...
Man accused of selling beer, liquor from his pickup truck at Finlay Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to sell beer out of his pickup truck to an undercover officer at Finlay Park, Columbia Police say. Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officers seized Smith’s truck and several bottles of beer and alcohol.
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
Police serve warrant connected to drive-by shooting
A search warrant was served Wednesday in connection to a drive-by shooting. Two men in Edgefield County were arrested by several law enforcement agencies after a man was found dead in wooded area. Police were dispatched to Fairfield Street to serve a warrant in relation to a drive-by shooting that...
Elderly woman missing after leaving assisted living facility in Chester County, deputies say
FORT LAWN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a 79-year-old woman last seen leaving an assisted living facility in Fort Lawn Tuesday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care. She was reportedly last seen walking towards the right side of the building. […]
wach.com
Man arrested, accused of using drone to deliver contraband to prisoner
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Department of Corrections says a man is arrested after attempting to use a drone to provide contraband to a prisoner. LOCAL FIRST | Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting in Columbia. Officials say on Sunday, Yah'quann Gantt, 26, was charged with...
wach.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
WIS-TV
No reports of damages, injuries after shots heard near Sumter Co. elementary school
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says no damage or injuries were reported this morning after officials reported hearing gunshots near an elementary school. On Wednesday around 7:30 a.m., the Sumter School District told deputies that two or three shots were heard from behind High...
WIS-TV
Records show director at Alvin S. Glenn out after only two months on job
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The director of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center isn’t on the job after only two months. Records show Tyrell Deemtrick Cato was active with the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center from July 18 until Sept. 9. Cato previously worked at the Kershaw Co. Detention Center until May of this year.
