Chapin, SC

WIS-TV

Lexington County woman accused of stabbing her neighbor

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington County woman is facing charges after investigators said she stabbed her neighbor. Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court around 11 p.m. Monday, Sept....
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

WIS-TV

Newberry County Sheriff marks third year of investigation into homicide, asks public for assistance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster is marking the third anniversary of a shooting by asking anyone with information to come forward. Sharonda Sims was found dead around 3 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2019, on Drayton St. Foster said law enforcement found Sims after a 911 call reported finding the woman on the side of the road. First responders found her with gunshot wounds.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Chapin, SC
Crime & Safety
Columbia, SC
Chapin, SC
WIS-TV

Cayce Police Chief responds to string of shootings in one day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is still searching for a suspect following a shooting on Wilkinson Street. A mother reported to the police department that her son had been shot at. That was September 5, but it was just one of three shootings within a 24-hour span all within just a few miles of each other.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Teen accused of shooting another teen during argument

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the 1900 block of Dunbar Road. According to Investigators an argument took place between two teens and ended in one of the teens shooting the other. “In the last two days, our Cayce Police Officers...
CAYCE, SC
columbiapd.net

10-Year Anniversary of Cardiac Nurse Hit and Run Investigation

Today marks the 10-year anniversary of a hit and run incident that seriously injured a cardiac nurse who worked at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital (now Prisma Health). “The past 10 years have been extremely difficult, says Lindsay Bires. “From enduring 25 operations, in-patient care at numerous hospitals, and to loosing all of my friends because I sustained a traumatic brain injury.”
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man accused of selling beer, liquor from his pickup truck at Finlay Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 55-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to sell beer out of his pickup truck to an undercover officer at Finlay Park, Columbia Police say. Police say Gene A. Smith, Jr. unlawfully sold beer to an undercover officer Wednesday afternoon at Finlay Park in downtown Columbia. During the course of the investigation, officers seized Smith’s truck and several bottles of beer and alcohol.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTV

Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.

Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
ROCK HILL, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Elderly woman missing after leaving assisted living facility in Chester County, deputies say

FORT LAWN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a 79-year-old woman last seen leaving an assisted living facility in Fort Lawn Tuesday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care. She was reportedly last seen walking towards the right side of the building. […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a traffic stop resulted in a drug arrest, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, Bradford Adam Long and Natasha Renee Smith have been arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

