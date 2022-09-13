Read full article on original website
Wossman’s schedule the next few weeks is tough
Despite the change for Wossman’s football team, the goal is obviously still the same: to win, and advance deep in the playoffs. Lake Charles native Terence Cahee II is in his first season leading the Wildcats. And, their schedule this month alone is a lot to fight through before district play. Week One, the ‘Cats […]
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football continues prep work for Louisiana-Monroe
Alabama football returned to practice Tuesday to continue prep work for Louisiana-Monroe. After a narrow victory over Texas, the Crimson Tide looks to clean things up before facing Arkansas in two weeks. Louisiana-Monroe enters Saturday’s matchup at 1-1. The Warhawks scored 10 points in its loss to Texas, but it...
Clemson vs. Louisiana Tech: What to watch
For the first time this season, the Clemson Tigers will play on a normal cadence this week when the team hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17. Clemson opened the season with a long lead-up to its Monday night opener against Georgia Tech before facing Furman on a five-day turnaround last week.
KTAL
Former Northwestern State OC Cody Crill hired as XFL position coach
NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Thirteen days before the Northwestern State Demons opened the season against Montana, Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill resigned citing personal reasons. On Tuesday, he got a new job. Crill will be a the tight ends coach for yet to be named Washington D.C. franchise in the...
Franklin Parish defeats Rayville, 47-20
FINAL SCORE: Franklin Parish 47, Rayville 20 Patriots will travel to Caldwell Parish, and Rayville is set to visit Oak Grove. Both games are next Friday at 7:00.
KTBS
Alligator season in Northwest Louisiana sees some giant gators
TAYLOR, La. -- It’s alligator season in Louisiana. Most of us don't think of gators when we think about northwest Louisiana, but they are out there. Last week, Wild Thang Custom Meats in Bienville Parish received a 12-foot, 606-pound gator that was killed in south Bossier Parish just off Sligo Road. Since then, they’ve taken in dozens of gators for processing.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston native crowned Miss Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Anna-Katherine Thompson, a junior communication major from Ruston, was crowned Miss Mississippi State University on Sunday. The competition is a preliminary pageant for Miss Mississippi and Miss America. In addition to Thompson (second from left), Sunday’s winners included (from left), Lydia Bishop, a senior marketing major from Conehatta,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston residents able to sign petition for expanded alcohol sales
Ruston citizens have the chance to sign a petition to call for an election to allow expanded alcohol sales within the city limits. Louisiana state law require 25 percent of registered voters within the city limits of Ruston, which would equate to approximately 2,800 signatures. If enough signatures are collected, the election would be March 25, 2023.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Womack: “We all have pros and we all have cons.”
While much of Thursday’s Ambulance Committee meeting in the Jack Beard Room of the Lincoln Parish Library was simply a presentation by the city and Pafford EMS, there were some obvious frustrations and concerns that came from all parties. Tension has been constant over the past months since the...
onlyinark.com
Go Big at Beech St. Bistro in Crossett
Ever been to Crossett? The town of about 5,000 folks sits two hours southeast of Little Rock (near the Louisiana border) and has been dubbed the “Forestry Capital of the South.” There is even a pair of trees in the town’s official logo, which might I add, is a pretty awesome logo.
KNOE TV8
2 Cars 2 Winners: Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The level of care St. Francis Medical Center provides is something many Ouachita Valley Employees have experienced. That’s one of the reasons why the credit union is a sponsor of the St. Francis Foundation’s 2 Cars 2 Winners Raffle, raising money for women’s, children’s, and critical care services at the hospital.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Parish constituents challenge LPPJ jurors
Tuesday night’s monthly Lincoln Parish Police Jury meeting was far from the norm. The Jack Beard Room at the Lincoln Parish Library was packed as approximately 100 members from the community turned out to show and voice their displeasure over recent issues involving personnel issues and a division and lack of transparency in regards to the ambulance-rescue controversy.
KTAL
Grants for gardening projects available through NWLA Master Gardners
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardners are accepting grant applications for gardening projects in the region. The grants are available to gardeners in Caddo, Bossier, DeSoto, and Red River Parishes and will be accepted until October 14. Grants will be awarded to projects that promote beautification,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Calhoun man goes gator hunting for the first time and brings home one heck of a catch
So, imagine your 71-year-old friend who’s never been gator hunting in their life, tells you he caught one that he thought weighed around 400 pounds. You’d laugh at them, right? Well, Jerry Sepulvado of Calhoun did just that Wednesday on Lake St. John. He actually caught three gators and one was a real whopper.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
Monroe biotech facility awarded $1.8 million EDA grant; will create nearly 200 new jobs in the Monroe area
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration committed $1.8 million to support the construction of a new Biomedical Research and Innovation Park on the University of Louisiana Monroe campus. We are committed to diversifying our economy and creating good-paying jobs in key industries like life […]
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
KTBS
Man dies in Webster Parish house fire
COTTON VALLEY, La. - A man has died in a house fire in Cotton Valley, according to the state fire marshal's office. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road. Webster Parish Fire District No. 8 responded and found a man's body...
KNOE TV8
Juvenile wounded in overnight Monroe shooting
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened the night of Sept. 13, 2022, in the 2900 block of Renwick Street. Officers said a male juvenile was shot in the chest. The victim was flown to a regional hospital and is in stable condition, Monroe...
