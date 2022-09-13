ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Columbia Police Department reports 39 car thefts in past month

Columbia has experienced a rise in vehicle thefts over the past month, according to the Columbia Police Department. The department advised residents to be more cautious about locking and protecting their vehicles in social media posts on Thursday. The department reported 39 thefts in the past month. Eleven of the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Columbia man accused of a shooting last month turns himself in

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Columbia man accused of shooting a driver inside their vehicle last month has turned himself in. Prosecutors have charged 50-year-old Jeffrey D. Tubbs with first degree assault, three counts armed criminal action, and two counts unlawful use of a weapon. This follows an incident in which Tubbs allegedly forcefully stopped a vehicle and shot the driver several times, according to the Columbia Police Department.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
mykdkd.com

Cole Camp Man Charged with 1st Degree Murder

Caleb G. Self, 24 of rural Cole Camp, was served with a warrant for his arrest in the Murder of Matthew L. Reyburn, 24 of rural Lincoln on May 28, 2019. Self turned himself in, and offered his confession to authorities late yesterday afternoon, Tuesday September 13th and was placed on a twenty four hour hold until the warrant could be obtained. Self is charged with Murder 1st degree and is being held in the Benton County Jail without bond. Thank you to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for the hundreds and hundreds of man hours that were invested into this case. A search warrant was obtained and executed with the help of the dive team on the Self’s lake just a couple months ago. This case, the Garrett case, and Echo Lloyd as well as other cases are worked when we develop a new lead, tip, or even gossip. The person who has knowledge of Echo should follow the example set by Self and turn yourself in so the family can get some closure and you can stop living in fear. Benton County Sheriff’s Department is still looking, interviewing, and following every new tip. You will be brought to justice.
COLE CAMP, MO
kmmo.com

MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY

A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Carroll County Crash Leaves Woman With Serious Injuries

A single-vehicle accident in Carroll County left a Slater woman with serious injuries Thursday evening. State troopers responded to the accident that happened about 8:50 pm on Carroll County Road 281 at US 24. Twenty-one-year-old Allyson C Freeman of Slater was flown to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. The report states Freeman was southbound and ran off the road, her pick-up struck an embankment and then struck a trailer. She was not wearing a safety belt.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Charges dropped against two men involved in motorcycle gang shootout at the Lake of the Ozarks

Charges are dropped against two men involved in a deadly motorcycle gang shootout last year at the Lake of the Ozarks. The special prosecutor in the case, Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson, confirms charges were dropped several months ago against Tonka Ponder, of Preston, and Daniel Kurtzeborn, of Iberia. Thompson was unable to provide an explanation as to why the charges were dropped.
IBERIA, MO
khqa.com

Pedestrian hit by car near Kahoka

CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A Missouri teen was hit by a car when he was walking on Thursday around 12:25 a.m. on U.S. 136 about one mile east of Kahoka. Tasheina Dale, 30, Arbela, Mo., was driving westbound when her Chevy Maliubu struck a pedestrian, Austin Holtke,19, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
KAHOKA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash

A Holts Summit man suffered serious injuries when his pickup truck went off eastbound Interstate 70 and rolled multiple times Wednesday in Cooper County. The post Callaway County man hurt in Interstate 70 crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash Tuesday afternoon on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County left two people hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash about a half-mile south of Koechner Road around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said a car driven by George M. Simon, 39, of Kansas City, Missouri, tried to pass The post Two hurt in crash on State Highway 5 in Moniteau County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

HOLTS SUMMIT MAN INJURED IN CRASH IN COOPER COUNTY

A 36-year-old Holts Summit man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash in Cooper County on September 14. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Russell Cornelison traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man, woman face drug charges after search of their home

An Osage Beach man and woman are facing drug charges after authorities find methamphetamine during a search of their home. Rory Borden, 36, and Christina Schaffer, 45, are both charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says deputies searched...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
abc17news.com

Two women killed in Gasconade County crash

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women were killed in a crash in Gasconade County on Wednesday morning. According to a crash report, the wreck happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Highway 19 near Highway 100. The women were in a 2005 Buick LeSabre traveling eastbound on Highway 100. Troopers said...
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO

