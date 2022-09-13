Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
sdpb.org
Spearfish Canyon fall color report
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. A fall tradition has started in some parts of the state – the annual search for fall color. Spearfish Canyon in western South Dakota provides one of the best autumn spectacles. Kimberly Talcott lives in Spearfish. She says it’s still early but the fall canvas of colors has begun.
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
newscenter1.tv
Opening date announced for Old Navy store in Rapid City’s Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The much-anticipated opening date for the new Old Navy at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City has finally been announced. The store’s General Manager, Kimberly Meyer, tells NewsCenter1 the new Rapid City location will have its grand opening on Saturday, October 1 at 10 a.m.
newscenter1.tv
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
KEVN
Black Hills motorcycle rider returns from trip to all 48 mainland states
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When Rapid City resident Emily Wiegel isn’t working as a nurse at Monument Health, you can find her on her Indian Motorcycle looking for a new riding challenge. Emily was welcomed back to the Black Hills by cheering fans in the parking lot of Indian...
KEVN
Chance of Strong Storms Today
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
newscenter1.tv
Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study
SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
kelo.com
Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
South Dakota man faces kidnapping, assault charges
A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars - this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges.
KEVN
Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries. Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes...
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
KEVN
Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
KEVN
Nearly 14,000 pounds of peppers to be roasted at the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jolly Lane Greenhouse is full of flowers and new plants at the beginning of summer, but as fall nears, the harvest is ready. The greenhouse will kick off the 17th annual Chili Pepper Festival starting on Friday. Now, what do you do with roasted peppers?...
KEVN
Clearing up student loan confusion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly everyone knows someone who has student loan debt but many borrowers can become confused about how much they owe and what they must pay back. About 1 in 5 Americans have student loan debt and despite nearly 20 percent of all Americans having this deb,t many borrowers become confused or frustrated when it comes to information about their loans.
Black Hills Pioneer
Hidden treasurers unearthed at archaeological dig near Sturgis
STURGIS — From sewing needles and shoe eyelets to alcohol bottles and tin cans, the excavation of Soap Suds Row near Sturgis has revealed a plethora of artifacts from a bygone era. A professionally-led archaeological excavation, which began Saturday, Sept. 3, explored an area north of Highway 34 near...
newscenter1.tv
Hearings continue for New York man accused in three Rapid City murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hearings are still ongoing for a New York City man charged with three counts of murder in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu from the Bronx was arrested on September 3, 2020 in New York and charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. Nagy and Red Willow were found shot to death in an SUV at Thomson Park in Rapid City on August 24, 2020.
newscenter1.tv
Seeing Double: Medical officials recommending Americans get both second booster and flu vaccine in coming months
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the updated COVID booster now available and flu season knocking on the door, medical experts are urging people to get both vaccinations. “No one is really naïve to the virus any longer.” Monument Health’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control Tyron White said. “Either we have been vaccinated, or we have had COVID previously. So those two things are protecting our community right now.”
