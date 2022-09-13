ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

South Dakota EV-stations network gets feds’ OK

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Federal officials have given their approval to a plan for a series of electric-vehicle charging stations along South Dakota’s two interstates. The 74-page plan submitted by the South Dakota Department of Transportation calls for adding stations at 13 locations in addition to one already at Wall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
WYOMING STATE
kotatv.com

Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Spearfish Canyon fall color report

The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. A fall tradition has started in some parts of the state – the annual search for fall color. Spearfish Canyon in western South Dakota provides one of the best autumn spectacles. Kimberly Talcott lives in Spearfish. She says it’s still early but the fall canvas of colors has begun.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Chance of Strong Storms Today

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist and unstable airmass in place will contribute to the potential for strong storms this afternoon, mainly along and south of I-90. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail will be possible with any of these storms. Saturday will be dry during the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Public input needed for rest area, welcome center study

SPEARFISH, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is collaborating with the South Dakota Department of Tourism and Stantec Consulting to hold an open house public meeting at the Spearfish City Hall Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Department of Tourism and SDDOT have...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Medical marijuana dispensary set to open in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As medical marijuana is legal in South Dakota, another new dispensary is opening soon in Rapid City. But it can be a slow the process to open dispensaries. Still, business owners say the prolonged process is beneficial because of the length of time it takes...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

Renovation for a Canyon Lake Park pond will begin soon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The plan to renovate one of the ponds by Canyon Lake was approved during the Rapid City Public Works Committee meeting Tuesday. This authorized staff to advertise for the reconstruction and approved the $750,000 that will go toward the project. The pond will get new...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Clearing up student loan confusion

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nearly everyone knows someone who has student loan debt but many borrowers can become confused about how much they owe and what they must pay back. About 1 in 5 Americans have student loan debt and despite nearly 20 percent of all Americans having this deb,t many borrowers become confused or frustrated when it comes to information about their loans.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Hidden treasurers unearthed at archaeological dig near Sturgis

STURGIS — From sewing needles and shoe eyelets to alcohol bottles and tin cans, the excavation of Soap Suds Row near Sturgis has revealed a plethora of artifacts from a bygone era. A professionally-led archaeological excavation, which began Saturday, Sept. 3, explored an area north of Highway 34 near...
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hearings continue for New York man accused in three Rapid City murders

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Hearings are still ongoing for a New York City man charged with three counts of murder in Rapid City. Arnson Absolu from the Bronx was arrested on September 3, 2020 in New York and charged in connection with the deaths of Charles Red Willow and Ashley Nagy. Nagy and Red Willow were found shot to death in an SUV at Thomson Park in Rapid City on August 24, 2020.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Seeing Double: Medical officials recommending Americans get both second booster and flu vaccine in coming months

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the updated COVID booster now available and flu season knocking on the door, medical experts are urging people to get both vaccinations. “No one is really naïve to the virus any longer.” Monument Health’s Director of Infection Prevention and Control Tyron White said. “Either we have been vaccinated, or we have had COVID previously. So those two things are protecting our community right now.”
RAPID CITY, SD

