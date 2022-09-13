photo credit: Courtesy the City of Sebastopol Covered up and reworked throughout much of the last hundred plus years - urban creeks are getting a second look from local governments for their vital role in local ecosystems. Hidden under paved parking lots or fenced away below steep walls, Sebastopol’s Calder Creek is often inaccessible and out of sight - at least for now. "The ecological benefits, the potential for fisheries, the storm water and groundwater recharge benefits, atmospheric cooling." Jessica Hall said. "There's a lot of reasons that under-gird, why we are doing this." Hall, is a Switzer Foundation Fellow who’s helped develop a...

SEBASTOPOL, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO