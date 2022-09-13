Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
marinmommies.com
Marin Weekend Family Fun for September 16–18
Enjoy fun for the whole family at this weekend's Mill Valley Fall Arts Festival. Here are our picks for great events and activities for children and families this Weekend. Find more events for the whole week in Marin and beyond in our Family Events Calendar. All Weekend. The Mill Valley...
sfstandard.com
Family-Owned SF Restaurant Chain The Grove Shutters Design District Cafe
The Design District location of the Grove, a family-owned neighborhood cafe beloved for its homey interior and reliable comfort food, has permanently closed. An announcement posted outside the restaurant explained that the Grove was not able to recover its pre-pandemic customer base. “We have fought valiantly to survive and outlast...
Superstar Bad Bunny and entourage surprise well-known San Rafael eatery
A Bay Area-famous San Rafael restaurant got a phone call with a request: “can you seat 80?” The owners were curious who was bringing such a large party to their tables until a man in Louis Vuitton walked through the doors.
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Larkspur and San Leandro locations
The company closed two other Bay Area locations earlier this year.
berkeleyside.org
12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Sebastopol looks at potential futures for downtown creek
photo credit: Courtesy the City of Sebastopol Covered up and reworked throughout much of the last hundred plus years - urban creeks are getting a second look from local governments for their vital role in local ecosystems. Hidden under paved parking lots or fenced away below steep walls, Sebastopol’s Calder Creek is often inaccessible and out of sight - at least for now. "The ecological benefits, the potential for fisheries, the storm water and groundwater recharge benefits, atmospheric cooling." Jessica Hall said. "There's a lot of reasons that under-gird, why we are doing this." Hall, is a Switzer Foundation Fellow who’s helped develop a...
KTVU FOX 2
Possible coyote den in San Rafael; multiple sightings by residents
There have been multiple coyote sightings in San Rafael prompting wildlife experts to warn residents that there might be a den of the wild animals nearby. Amanda Quintana reports.
wine-searcher.com
Price Hikes Turn Off Wine Country Visitors
If you think a California wine country visit is only for the well-off, you might be right. Tasting room visits to West Coast wineries, after rebounding in 2021, are way down this summer compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to a survey of 400 wineries released last week by a company called Community Benchmark. Also, according to Smith Travel Research, hotel bookings are down in Napa Valley, no wonder because the average daily room rate of $455 is 43 percent higher than in 2020.
Yelp's best Bay Area restaurant is hidden in a gas station
"I drove nearly two hours to try the Bay Area's top-rated restaurant."
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
marinmommies.com
StoryWalk: Meet author Jorge Tetl Argueta
Celebrate the library's new downtown Fairfax StoryWalk! Come hear a story and learn about the power of water with author Jorge Argueta. Each family will receive a free copy of the book Agua, Agüita while supplies last. The StoryWalk project is generously supported by the Friends of the Marin...
Boaters told to leave South San Francisco marina
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A sailboat community in South San Francisco is facing eviction. Dozens of boat owners — also referred to as “liveaboards” — have been living near Oyster Point Marina for more than a decade, but the group is now trying to find a way to stay in the Marina or […]
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Custom Home in Los Altos Hills with Luxurious Finishes and Outstanding Views Asking for $14.988 Million
The Home in Los Altos Hills, a a 5-star resort custom estate features modern design, luxurious finishes, outstanding views and high-end appointments at every turn is now available for sale. This home located at 26301 Silent Hills Ln, Los Altos Hills, California offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Los Altos Hills.
marinmommies.com
In Harmony Music at Robin Sweeny Park
Join us for music and dancing in the park! The emphasis is on fun! You and your children will grow a strong bond through singing, dancing, clapping, bouncing, and other activities! So much more than a music class, In Harmony Music's Together Family Class fosters developmental benefits that will support all areas of learning. So come sing, wiggle and jam with your little ones! This program is great for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers ages 0-5 years.
2 children among 4 injured in Daly City balcony collapse
(KRON) — A balcony collapsed in Daly City on Friday with two adults and two children on it at the time. All four were treated for injuries on the scene and transported by ambulance to a trauma center, according to a media advisory from the North County Fire Authority. The structure was described as a […]
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Talk of the Town: Openings, Closings, Things to Know About
Population shifts, changes in consumer habits, and the new work from home culture are fueling leases at neighborhood shopping centers. Citing a study released by commercial real estate services firm CBRE, the Wall Street Journal recently reported about the trend in a story focused on the retail real estate sectors' recovery.
Rare September rainstorm taking aim at North Bay; up to 1-3 inches in forecast
SAN RAFAEL -- A rare September wet weather storm front continued its march down the West Coast toward the San Francisco Bay Area Friday, packing with it cooler temperatures, intense downpours, gusty winds and the threat of lightning.The brunt of the storm was predicted for Sunday, but the wet unstable weather could linger through Tuesday."A change in the weather pattern is underway as a deep, closed low is on track to move south from the Gulf of Alaska and park itself off the NorCal coast," the National Weather Service said."More excitingly, there continues to be high confidence that this system...
news24-680.com
Second Time No Charm For El Charro 1947 – Walnut Creek Location Announces Closure
We had to remind ourselves when El Charro broke the hearts of hundreds of Mexican food fans and closed its Lafayette location due to financial problems caused by the pandemic. It was late 2020 and, despite the understandable wail of long-time customers denied access to their favorite blue cheese butter, endless chips and Birthday Burritos, hope was restored in December of the following year when the restaurant opened in Walnut Creek under new ownership and in the location formerly occupied by Maria Maria at 1470 N. Broadway.
sonomamag.com
12 Favorite Mexican Restaurants in Sonoma County
Everyone has a favorite neighborhood taco shop, and arguing over who has the best burritos, tacos and salsa is a family tradition. We’ve collected some tried-and-true spots with the sonomamag.com seal of approval. Click through the above gallery for details. Looking for the best burrito in Sonoma County? Click here. And share your favorite Mexican restaurants in the comments below.
3 women injured, hospitalized by falling tree at San Jose park during morning hike
Fellow hikers told ABC7 News, they aren't shocked to hear a tree came crashing down, but they are surprised to learn about the injuries.
