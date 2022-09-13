Read full article on original website
Related
Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant
Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
2 men shot each other with same gun during argument in west Birmingham, police say
An investigation is underway after a Thursday-night double shooting on Birmingham’s west side. Birmingham police responded just before 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Susan Lane in the city’s Green Acres community. They arrived to find two men – both in their mid-40s – wounded in the yard of a residence.
Jefferson County man pleads guilty to 2019 shaking death of 2-year-old nephew in his care
A 28-year-old Leeds man has pleaded guilty in the 2019 death of a 2-year-old boy in his care. Jason Daniel Sparks was initially charged with felony murder in the shaking death of toddler Tyler Michael Haws. Sparks and his wife were the boy’s aunt and uncle and became his guardians after the biological mother in Mississippi was unable to care for him.
Man killed at Homewood ATM minutes after leaving church ‘knew he was going to die,’ mother says
Justin Hendrix walked out of True Love Church of Ensley on Sunday at 12:20 p.m., a service he attended religiously since being released from federal prison to home confinement less than two months ago. Twenty-three minutes later - at 12:43 p.m. - the 35-year-old father of three was dead, gunned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birmingham murder suspect now charged in slaying of 83-year-old veteran
A man awaiting trial for murder has now been charged with a second Birmingham killing. Jarvas Tremaine Henderson is charged with capital murder in the May 16 slaying of 83-year-old veteran Daniel Garrick, Birmingham police announced Wednesday. The charge is capital because authorities say Garrick was killed during a burglary.
Birmingham man killed in house fire
A 73-year-old man was killed in a house fire Thursday evening.
wbrc.com
$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
Father of 4-year-old injured in Birmingham shooting speaks out
One week ago, 4-year-old girl Serenity Spearman was shot while sitting in a car in the Tom Brown Village Community.
Man killed in Bessemer crash identified
A 38-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash late Thursday night.
thewestsidegazette.com
On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
wbrc.com
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
wvtm13.com
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
Woman faces $120K bond, identity theft charges
A Birmingham woman is facing a $120,000 bond after police say she committed identity theft at multiple Decatur banks.
Birmingham suspect charged with capital murder after man found fatally shot on Norwood sidewalk
A suspect has been charged in the July homicide of a man found dead on a Norwood sidewalk. Demarcus Antwaun Buffer, 25, is charged with capital murder in the slaying of 34-year-old Frederick Hooks III. Buffer was taken into custody on Aug. 24, Birmingham police announced Wednesday. The city’s North...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
wvtm13.com
Man killed in accident at Birmingham facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An accident at an industrial facility in Birmingham apparently led to a man's death. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported that the incident happened at 7 p.m. last night at 123 Industrial Drive. The JCCMEO said Bonnie Chancellor, Jr., 55, of Birmingham, was trying...
19-year-old autistic student on way to school bus injured in Helena hit-and-run
A 19-year-old autistic student on her way to school in Shelby County was hospitalized Thursday after she was injured in a hit-a-run while she was walking to catch a bus. The crash happened at just after 7 a.m. on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba neighborhood, according to Helena police.
Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case
Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”
Comments / 6