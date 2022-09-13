ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AL.com

Indictments issued in 3 unrelated killings in Birmingham, Tarrant

Three murder suspects have been indicted in separate Jefferson County killings. A Jefferson County grand jury in August issued murder indictments against Thaddeus Tyrese Canady, 19, Jamari Lee Cook, 21, and Joseph Andrew Edwards, 43. The indictments were made public Friday. Canady is charged in the Nov. 11, 2021, shooting...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

$855K worth of pot seized in Birmingham drug bust

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police took $855,240 worth of marijuana off the streets during a drug bust Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The Narcotics Unit of the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Enforcement Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at a house in the 1900 block of David Drive Northeast.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thewestsidegazette.com

On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students. On Friday, attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor’s flowers, filed a federal lawsuit alleging that the three Alabama police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. He was arrested in May after a neighbor who didn’t recognize him called police. The neighbor believed Jennings was a suspicious person at the home of another neighbor who was out of town. During a press conference on Saturday, Jennings said he felt dehumanized and humiliated during his arrest. He went on to say that despite his verbal identification to responding officers, police did not believe him. Jennings was arrested and booked into Talladega County Jail, where he was released after posting $500 bail. His charges were dismissed with prejudice on June 1. On Saturday, Jennings stated that the mayor of Childersburg had not yet contacted him about his arrest. “I am here today for there to be some accountability,” Jennings said. “Not here for revenge, I’m here for accountability and for justice.”
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man killed in accident at Birmingham facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An accident at an industrial facility in Birmingham apparently led to a man's death. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported that the incident happened at 7 p.m. last night at 123 Industrial Drive. The JCCMEO said Bonnie Chancellor, Jr., 55, of Birmingham, was trying...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Inappropriate conduct by prospective jurors leads to mistrial in ex-Birmingham detective’s capital murder case

Misconduct among some prospective jurors in the capital murder trial against a former Birmingham police detective led to a surprising mistrial Tuesday afternoon. Jury selection began Monday morning in the trial against 41-year-old Alfreda Fluker, who is charged with in the April 10, 2020, shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller and attempted murder of Mario Theordore White. Police at the time labeled the deadly the result of a “love triangle.”

