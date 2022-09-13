Read full article on original website
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets An Early Fall Look
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra may not be the most coveted of the brand’s staple cushioning technology, however its arrival in a sleek collection of Gray, Black and Orange tones garners a closer look. In comparison to its tonal counterparts, the tricolored silhouette is disparate as a fall-ready...
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
Air Jordan 6 “Toro Bravo” Releasing June 2023
While the sunny summer months are just now concluding, Jordan Brand, per usual, has already got their retro lineup set for next years dog days including the “Columbia” Air Jordan 11, “White Infared” Jordan 7 and a “Black Flint” update to the Jordan 13. Packed full with nostalgia, the “Toro Bravo” scheme introduced in 2009 with the “Raging Bulls” collection is making its return, gracing the Air Jordan 6.
CLOT Looks To The Air Jordan 13 “Flint” For Their Jordan Delta 2 Collaboration
A long-standing associate of the Nike umbrella — having worked with the Swoosh, Converse, and, of course, Jordan Brand — CLOT has produced a wide range of collaborative sneakers over the course of the past few years and beyond. And for their latest effort, the label is going a bit against the grain, highlighting one of the Jumpman’s unsung heroes: the Jordan Delta 2.
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
Bright Blue Accents Provide A Cool Aesthetic To The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021
Just a few months remain before the end of 2022, making a sequel to the Nike Vapormax Flyknit from 2021 highly unlikely. As we await for the announcement of the bubble-soled runners successor, The Swoosh continues to delve out its already lengthy roster of GR colorways. Pictured here in men’s sizing, the latest offering of the Vapormax Flyknit 2021 borrows the blue hued color palette of Villanova University.
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
The Nike Air Max 90 Marks The Return Of GORE-TEX Materials For Fall 2022
For the past few years The Swooshes use of GORE-TEX materials has revolutionized winterized footwear through their most heralded silhouettes. The Fall 2022 calendar will certainly see the return of weather-ready styles with the Nike Air Max 90 being marked as the Trojan Horse. Split between leather and GORE-TEX textiles,...
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Where To Buy The Nike Air Max Penny “Home”
Despite not having his own label under the Swoosh’s conglomerate, Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway has one of the most celebrated signature sneaker lines of all-time. As the brand celebrates 35 years of its revolutionary Air Max technology, the original Air Max Penny has been on a retro run. Collaborators the likes of Stussy and Social Status have taken a stab at the mid-1990s basketball silhouette, but fans keep favoring the styles #1 laced up on court during his time in the NBA. Following up the inaugural “Orlando” colorway, the design is set to return in a clean “Home” option that couples a predominantly “White” arrangement with “Varsity Royal” flair. Visible Air underfoot takes on the titular blue tone, faithfully recreating a look that captured attention over 25 years ago. Making the sneaker that much more special is the fact that this month’s return marks the first time the shoe ever retros.
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo's FW22 Campaign
Kendall Jenner stars in the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign for Jimmy Choo, a continuation of the brand’s “TIME TO DARE” series. Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign sees Jenner going full barbiecore, spotlighting Jimmy Choo’s must-have accessory for this season: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag. FW22 also highlights the brand’s DREECE and BLAKE knee-high boots alongside the Diamond Light Maxi sneaker, showcasing Jimmy Choo’s most vibrant statement pieces.
