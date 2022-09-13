Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
Northshore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest Weekend
DULUTH, Minn. — Skaters are rolling in to the northland for this weekends 26th annual Northshore Inline Marathon and Skate Fest. It’s known as the nations largest skating race, with over 2,000 people competing in the many rollerblading, roller skiing, and running events. The full-marathon race is more...
FOX 21 Online
Oliver Bridge In Gary New Duluth To Close For Inspection
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for people who use the Oliver Bridge in Gary New Duluth. It will be closing for inspection September 21 for a few days. The bridge is located above the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105. It...
townandtourist.com
20 Top Treehouse Rentals in Minnesota (Vast & Comforting!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Home to cold winters, beautiful wilderness, stunning lakes, and warm decadent food, Minnesota is a great place to take your next trip. When planning your next trip to this scenic Midwestern state, why not make it a little more memorable by staying somewhere unique.
Time for a Fall Fling? Top-10 Cities for Romance in Minnesota
The team at HomeSnacks.net has used real, old-fashioned science to determine which cities in Minnesota are the best for finding the love of your life. Any guess where St. Cloud finished?. The last couple of years have been tough on dating. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have really put a...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
FOX 21 Online
Local Man Breaks Paddleboarding Record in B.W.C.A.
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man has broken the record for the fastest trip across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from Sha-Sha Resort near International Falls to Grand Portage on a standup paddleboard. Mike Ward completed the 250 mile trek in 5 days, 10 hours and 31 minutes. It...
What Does Another La Ninã Mean for Minnesota This Winter?
The National Weather Service is saying this will be another La Ninã winter, meaning cool water temperatures are along the equator in the Pacific Ocean, but what does that have to do with this winter in Minnesota?. Well, a strong La Nina generally means colder than normal winters for...
300 Mile Fairytale Drive Through Minnesota Begins in St. Cloud
There is a very scenic drive that you can take through Minnesota that takes you to some "fairytale" like places throughout Central to Southeastern Minnesota. This trip begins in St. Cloud. Quarry Park is the first stop, or beginning point, so actually it begins in Waite Park. From there you will drive to Munsinger/Clemens Gardens. These are both places that seem pretty magical. Fairytale-like. Great places to take pictures. I've seen so many people take their graduation, engagement, wedding, family, etc pictures in both of these spots. Or, if you just want some really picturesque scenes to frame - both of these places have those opportunities.
Summer-like heat to be followed by Minnesota's first cool blast
Feast or famine with rain Friday & Saturday; heaviest north. Hot, summer like start to next week followed by our first real COOL blast. Typhoon remnants hit Alaska.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
Which city likes to booze it up the most in North Dakota?
KEYC
Minnesota Renaissance Festival continues into October
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is celebrating its 51st Season. Feast Master Jim Cunningham joined Midwest Access Wednesday. The festival is open weekends (Saturday and Sunday) August 20th – October 2nd and Festival Friday which is September 30th. The hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is free.
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
fox9.com
Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’
(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
Apparently, This Wisconsin Diner is One of America’s Most Road Trip Worthy Restaurants
I've said it before and I'll say it again, a road trip is made that much better when the destination includes a great meal. You can go visit any old town in America and get a decent meal but there are only a handful of cities where dining is the best reason to make the voyage.
boreal.org
Lake Superior's volcanic origin story
Photo: The mouth of the Baptism River as it enters Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park May 17 near Silver Bay, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News. Breakups can be volcanic, personally and geologically. Professor Jim Cotter teaches geology at the University of Minnesota–Morris and he is returning to Minnesota Now with a story about the near-breakup of the North American continent that gave rise to Lake Superior.
Enjoy This Unique Minnesota Cabin That Sits Just Inches Off The Lake
There is so much natural beauty in Northern Minnesota, and this vacation rental available on Airbnb shows it all off!. From wonderful wildlife to stunning lakeside sunsets, this modern cabin includes a traditional Finnish sauna that just might be the next place you want to take your family on a short vacation.
Power 96
Two Professional Fisherman Fined by Minnesota DNR
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says using two lines while fishing is not allowed and issued citations to Bass Pro Tour anglers Jacob Wheeler and Alton Jones, Jr. for the usage during a event this week at Mille Lacs Lake. Wheeler captured the Angler of the Year award...
The Only Time in Minnesota You Don’t Need to Stop For School Bus
When you see a school bus with its lights flashing, you have to stop, right? Most times, yes. But, there is one exception to that law here in Minnesota. The 2022 school year is underway across the Land of 10,000 Lakes and those big, yellow buses are still a common sight again in Minnesota. Stopping for them isn't only the safe thing to do, it's the law. But this might be the only time you DON'T have to stop for a school bus when you're on the road in the North Star State.
FOX 21 Online
Uncle Loui’s Café Survives Next-Door Building Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, one building was engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood and many expressed concern for Uncle Loui’s, a beloved Café next door. Uncle Loui’s Café has been around Duluth since 1993. It’s a fan favorite brunch hub, and...
