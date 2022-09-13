The following is a release from Floyd County Schools:. Superintendent Anna Shepherd respectfully announces that Floyd Central High School will not be in session Friday, September 16th, 2022, due to the death of beloved staff member Yi-Sok-Su Snyder. The funeral will be Friday, September 16th at noon at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky. Please join us in extending our condolences to Sok-Su’s family and to the students and staff at Floyd Central. Superintendent Sheperd remarked that Sok-Su “was one of the loveliest people I’ve known. Her laughter would fill a room and the care and compassion she had for our students was beyond measure.”

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO