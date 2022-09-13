ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Walmart donates money to local schools

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart has donated more than $20,000 to schools across the region to help rebuild after the flood. Today, store managers in the region presented checks to schools in Letcher County to help assist teachers and students. Whitesburg Walmart Manager Kevin Wright said helping one another is what Eastern Kentuckians do.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
No School at Floyd Central High School on September 16th

The following is a release from Floyd County Schools:. Superintendent Anna Shepherd respectfully announces that Floyd Central High School will not be in session Friday, September 16th, 2022, due to the death of beloved staff member Yi-Sok-Su Snyder. The funeral will be Friday, September 16th at noon at the Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home in Martin, Ky. Please join us in extending our condolences to Sok-Su’s family and to the students and staff at Floyd Central. Superintendent Sheperd remarked that Sok-Su “was one of the loveliest people I’ve known. Her laughter would fill a room and the care and compassion she had for our students was beyond measure.”
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
‘Just check on your neighbors’: MCCC discusses Suicide Prevention Month

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Mental health professionals and advocates are highlighting the importance of loving yourself and loving your neighbor as National Suicide Prevention Month continues. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the point of the awareness month is “to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital...
PRESTONSBURG, KY
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Floyd County, KY
Quilts of Valor comfort Pike County veterans

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Landmark of Elkhorn City celebrated its veterans Friday, covering them in a little compassion. Hillbilly Quilters of Pike County presented Quilts of Valor to six veterans, recognizing them as heroes for their service to the nation. Kathy and Johnny Strouth started working with Quilts of...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
Three Kentucky school districts prepare to return after repairs from flood damage

KENTUCKY — Three remaining school districts affected by the floods in July are preparing to return to the classrooms next week. In the Kentucky Department of Education’s meeting Thursday night, officials said Jenkins Independent, Knott County Schools and Letcher County Public Schools are using “every minute of the next four or five days” to welcome students back to school after repairing flood damage.
KENTUCKY STATE
6 students sent to hospital following school bus crash

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six students were injured and sent to the hospital Monday morning after a crash in Wayne County involving a school bus, according to Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander. “The first thing is safety,” Alexander said. “The safety of the students and the safety of...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Cleanup underway after church vandalized

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Families who live in the Kermit community of Mingo County are heartbroken after seeing damage left behind in the Old Jenny’s Creek Church. Worshippers like Wanda Messer say the church has felt more like a home for her family. Messer says although the vandalism...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Crowder to serve 30 years for molesting child

WISE, Va. — A Wise County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual crimes against a child. Christopher Davis Crowder, 31, of Big Stone Gap, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and one count of aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to 10 years for each charge.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested

An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
PIKEVILLE, KY
KSP investigating fatal crash in Owsley County

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police shared a release Thursday afternoon about an investigation into a deadly crash involving a UTV. According to the release, it happened Wednesday just before 7 p.m. at the junction of KY-2024 and Sammy Peters Road in Owsley County. Police said their initial...
OWSLEY COUNTY, KY
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
FRANKFORT, KY
Troopers: Man threatened to kill physician

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Wayne was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening to kill a physician in Lavalette, West Virginia State Police say. Steven Asbury, 45, of Wayne, faces terroristic threats charges, troopers say. Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at a medical center in Lavalette and...
LAVALETTE, WV
Scheduled Power Outage Saturday in Paintsville

The following announcement comes from the City of Paintsville:. There will be a scheduled power outage Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The power outage will affect 2nd Street from Court Street to Church Street. This outage has been scheduled by Kentucky Power. We are...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
State Police, Scott County prosecutor say Kentucky woman’s jail death not a “criminal act"

GATE CITY – Almost four months after a Kentucky woman died at the Duffield Regional Jail, state and local authorities said there was no evidence to support a criminal case. The Virginia State Police and Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kyle Kilgore did not release the full report of the investigation into the May 20, 2022 death of Sherri Delynn Cook, 43, of Whitesburg.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

