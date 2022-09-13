Read full article on original website
Fire near Joyce contained to just a few acres of logged area
JOYCE – Fire crews worked together Thursday morning to battle a wildfire on DNR land near Joyce. Clallam 2 Fire Rescue Chief Jake Patterson says they got the call to assist from Clallam 4 about 8:50am. He says a column of smoke was visible coming from a fire burning in a clear-cut with heavy slash around a logging landing site.
Main Port Angeles street shut down due to “agitated” man
PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
NTSB releases preliminary report on Whidbey Island floatplane crash
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts later this month to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island earlier in September. Recovery efforts to raise the wreckage are expected to begin...
Suspected arsonist arrested after multiple fires set in Port Angeles
PORT ANGELES – Tragedy was averted Saturday morning in Port Angeles when police officers apprehended a suspect they believe set multiple fires near Albert and 5th Streets. At the same time, dispatchers got another report of a hedge that was burning on the 400 block of 7th Street. One...
Port Angeles Police Chief speaks out about increase in dangerous behaviors
PORT ANGELES – An incident Wednesday morning has Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith once again expressing his concern for what he and many others in law enforcement say is a worsening disregard in some people for police officers and social norms. At about 6:00am Wednesday, a PAPD Sergeant...
NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed into Puget Sound
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed into the Puget Sound near Whidbey Island in early September. The floatplane was flying from Friday Harbor to the Renton Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 4 when reports indicate it...
Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County
Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Woman sentenced five years for sending drugs into state prison
PORT ANGELES – A local woman has been sentenced to five year in prison for sending drugs into state prison for women. Thirty-three-year-old Marie Haller was sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. According to court documents, Haller had just been released from prison in September 2021, when less...
New 'media lab' in Port Angeles will train students for theater, film jobs
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A little bit of Hollywood is coming to Port Angeles. A first-of-it's-kind "media lab" will soon train stagehands and technicians for work on theater and movie sets. For young people like Riley Baermann and his best friend Avery Saul, the project is a spark of...
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
LOCAL SPORTS: Roughriders get wins over Sequim in volleyball and soccer
Roughrider Goalie Sayla Commerton had 10 saves in the 1-0 win over Sequim. PORT ANGELES — Thursday night, the defending Olympic League volleyball champion Sequim Wolves came to the Port Angeles Roughrider gymnasium with all the big names, accolades, height, and confidence. However, this is a rivalry and when the Roughriders jumped out to 8-0 led in game one you would have thought the Roughriders were the defending league champions. In front of a raucous packed Roughrider student section that would have rattled UCLA, the Roughriders swept their purple-colored sisters from the East in 3 straight games 25-23, 25-23 and 25-19. After a concerning bad outing against Kingston the old General Lily Halberg would not let her teammates give up the ship. Halberg and her young Riders left their blood, sweat and tears on the hardwood to pull off a major upset.
Man ‘heavily under the influence’ punched in face by homeowner after walking into house
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Investigators in Clallam County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who entered a stranger’s home through an unlocked door. The man, who appeared to be “heavily under the influence,” climbed into a back yard in the Gales Addition area near Port Angeles and then entered a house through a back door, according to a neighborhood watch alert released by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
