PORT ANGELES — Thursday night, the defending Olympic League volleyball champion Sequim Wolves came to the Port Angeles Roughrider gymnasium with all the big names, accolades, height, and confidence. However, this is a rivalry and when the Roughriders jumped out to 8-0 led in game one you would have thought the Roughriders were the defending league champions. In front of a raucous packed Roughrider student section that would have rattled UCLA, the Roughriders swept their purple-colored sisters from the East in 3 straight games 25-23, 25-23 and 25-19. After a concerning bad outing against Kingston the old General Lily Halberg would not let her teammates give up the ship. Halberg and her young Riders left their blood, sweat and tears on the hardwood to pull off a major upset.

