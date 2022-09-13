ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clallam County, WA

Fire near Joyce contained to just a few acres of logged area

JOYCE – Fire crews worked together Thursday morning to battle a wildfire on DNR land near Joyce. Clallam 2 Fire Rescue Chief Jake Patterson says they got the call to assist from Clallam 4 about 8:50am. He says a column of smoke was visible coming from a fire burning in a clear-cut with heavy slash around a logging landing site.
JOYCE, WA
Main Port Angeles street shut down due to "agitated" man

PORT ANGELES – A man was arrested after an incident that led to closure of a main street in Port Angeles. About 12:45 yesterday afternoon, Port Angeles police were called to a report of a man “yelling, agitated, screaming and waving a firearm around” in the area of the Chevron gas station at First and Albert.
PORT ANGELES, WA
kentreporter.com

Three people killed in two I-5 crashes in South King County

Three people were killed over the weekend in two separate crashes along Interstate 5 in South King County, one in Tukwila and one in SeaTac. At about 2:17 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a 23-year-old Sequim died in a crash on southbound I-5 just north of South 216th Street in SeaTac, according to the Washington State Patrol.
SEATAC, WA
Woman sentenced five years for sending drugs into state prison

PORT ANGELES – A local woman has been sentenced to five year in prison for sending drugs into state prison for women. Thirty-three-year-old Marie Haller was sentenced after pleading guilty in the case. According to court documents, Haller had just been released from prison in September 2021, when less...
PORT ANGELES, WA
LOCAL SPORTS: Roughriders get wins over Sequim in volleyball and soccer

Roughrider Goalie Sayla Commerton had 10 saves in the 1-0 win over Sequim. PORT ANGELES — Thursday night, the defending Olympic League volleyball champion Sequim Wolves came to the Port Angeles Roughrider gymnasium with all the big names, accolades, height, and confidence. However, this is a rivalry and when the Roughriders jumped out to 8-0 led in game one you would have thought the Roughriders were the defending league champions. In front of a raucous packed Roughrider student section that would have rattled UCLA, the Roughriders swept their purple-colored sisters from the East in 3 straight games 25-23, 25-23 and 25-19. After a concerning bad outing against Kingston the old General Lily Halberg would not let her teammates give up the ship. Halberg and her young Riders left their blood, sweat and tears on the hardwood to pull off a major upset.
SEQUIM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man 'heavily under the influence' punched in face by homeowner after walking into house

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Investigators in Clallam County are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who entered a stranger’s home through an unlocked door. The man, who appeared to be “heavily under the influence,” climbed into a back yard in the Gales Addition area near Port Angeles and then entered a house through a back door, according to a neighborhood watch alert released by the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA

