Pasquotank sheriff probes wire fraud, theft of vehicle

Pasquotank Sheriff

Wire fraud, someone removed $28,350 from a person’s bank account, was reported Aug. 19 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.

Someone breaking into fenced-in area and stealing vehicle was reported Aug. 24 in the 1700 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.

Damage to a mailbox valued at $55 was reported Aug. 29 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.

Theft of a catalytic converter was reported Aug. 30 in the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.

Theft of vehicle registration plate was reported Aug. 29 in the 100 block of Pintail Cres, Elizabeth City.

Injury to personal property, someone stabbing tires, was reported Aug. 29 in the 300 block of Brite Ave., Elizabeth City.

Malicious conduct by a prisoner, inmate showed genitalia in rude manner, was reported Aug. 30 at Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City.

Deputies responded after a vehicle accidentally struck a woman Aug. 31 in the 2300 block of Delia Drive, Elizabeth City.

Pasquotank Sheriff

Towed vehicle (Ford F250 pickup) was reported Aug. 18 in the 300 block of Creek Road. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.

Property dispute (property line) was reported Aug. 18 in the 1100 block of Kelsey Road. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.

Burglary/breaking & entering of a residence (resulting in more than $4,000 in furniture, tools, etc. being stolen) was reported Aug. 20. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.

Calls for service was reported Aug. 20 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.

Larceny of an air conditioner unit (valued at $1,500) from a residence was reported Aug. 22 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.

Breaking or entering a motor vehicle (resulting in theft of Ruger 9mm handgun, a concealed carry permit and $600 in cash) was reported Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Jennifer Drive. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Calls for service was reported Aug. 23 in the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 23 in the 100 block of Eason Lane. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.

Calls for service was reported Aug. 23 in the 200 block of Fletcher Drive. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.

Calls for service was reported Aug. 25 in the 200 block of Katies Trail. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.

Elizabeth City Police

Driving while impaired was reported Aug. 17 on West Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.

Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Aug. 17 on U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.

Simple assault was reported Aug. 17 in the 900 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

An overdose and drug/narcotics violations was reported Aug. 18 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.

Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, a vehicle tag, was reported Aug. 22 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.

Misdemeanor debit card fraud was reported Aug. 22 in the 300 block of Pearl St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.

Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 22 in the 600 block of Hull Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.

Pornography/obscene material found on a computer was reported Aug. 22 in the 200 block of Ashe St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.

Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 23 in the 800 block of Fourth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Aug. 23 in the 500 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.

Theft from a building, lawn furniture and bicycles valued at $250, was reported Aug. 22 in the 100 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.

Larceny of a gas can was reported Aug. 31 in the 1500 block of River Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

Counterfeiting/forgery and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game were reported Aug. 31 in the 210 block of Harney Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property by breaking a store camera (valued at $500) was reported Aug. 31 in the 1730 block of Weeskville Road. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

Misdemeanor larceny of a bottle of vodka was reported Aug. 31 in the 860 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.

Embezzlement of nearly $26,000 from payroll was reported Aug. 31 in the 300 block of E. Main Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.

Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (2014 Dodge Charger) was reported Aug. 31 in the 3860 block of Patrick Way. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.