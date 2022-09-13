Read full article on original website
Nancy Marie Thompson, Farmdale, Ohio
FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Marie Thompson, age 86, died peacefully at home on Thursday, September 15, 2022. She was born on February 23, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, one of nine children of Gladys Marie (Hitchcock) and Henry William Manes, Sr. A lifelong resident, Nancy was a 1954 graduate...
William Glenn Fuller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Glenn Fuller passed peacefully Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth in Youngstown. He was born May 21, 1928, in Summerville Pennsylvania, son of William C. and Elizabeth Agnes Ross Fuller, he was a lifelong area resident. Glenn graduated from Fitch High School in...
Stephen M. Ylonen, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen M. Ylonen, 43 of Youngstown died early Sunday morning, September 11, from injuries sustained in a trucking accident. Stephen was born March 14, 1979 in Youngstown, a son of Arnold and Barbara (Eldred) Ylonen and was a lifelong area resident. He graduated from Mineral...
William A. Leskovec, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William A. Leskovec, 88, a longtime area resident, passed away Friday, September 2, 2022, after a brief illness. Mr. Leskovec, known by several nicknames, such as “Bill,” “Les” and “Willie,” was born July 27, 1934 in Youngstown to Croatian immigrant parents, Andrew and Anna Stefanac Leskovec.
David “Dave” Lee Yargo, Sr., Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Lee Yargo, Sr. of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 2:19 p.m. in Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a long battle with liver disease. Even while fighting this battle, Dave was always positive and kept everyone smiling throughout his illness. He was 71 years old.
Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne (Lyons) Dykins, formerly of Poland, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 at age 92. Jeanne was born October 4, 1929, the daughter of Myron H. Lyons and Beatrice M. Lyons of Youngstown’s north side. She liked to recount the story that she was born a few days before the stock market crashed. Her father never forgot her birthday and considered her his best investment with the greatest rate of return.
Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vito Anthony DePinto, Jr., 68 of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 10, 2022 at his residence in Boardman. Vito was born on July 24, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Vito Anthony, Sr. and Anne (DeFrank) DePinto. Vito was a proud east-sider of...
Carol Aileen McCabe, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Aileen (Billock) McCabe, 64, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital. Carol was born on July 10, 1958, the daughter of Philip and Clara (Hawes) Billock. Graduating from Mathews High School in 1976, Carol was a proud Mustang who lettered...
Jason Grant Kooyman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Grant Kooyman, age 52, died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Jason was born on February 14, 1970, in Youngstown, Ohio to Cynthia (Becker) Kooyman and Jack Kooyman. Jason, although a minimalist in nature, is survived by a large loving family including his fiancée,...
Nancy Lee Dingess, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly, on Monday, September 12, 2022, Nancy Lee (Henry) Dingess, age 71, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away at home. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on May 17, 1951 to the late Eugene Lloyd and Eleanor Jane (Baltrus) Henry. Nancy is survived by her sister,...
Bettymarie Haas, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bettymarie Haas, 82, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. She was born on June 11, 1940 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Sam and Betty Weber Bruce. As per Betty’s wishes there will be no calling hours or...
Dora May Hoyle, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dora May Hoyle, 86 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born December 20, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Matt Hartill and Doris (Ditzler) King. Dora was a 1954 graduate of Warren...
Joyce R. Pander, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce R. Pander, 81, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 14, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mrs. Pander was born March 19, 1941, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Chalmers and Helen (Maines) Barnes and attended New Castle High School. A...
Doris Ellen McGaffick, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Ellen McGaffick, 92, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living Facility with her loving husband of 49 years, Carl McGaffick at her side throughout her very long illness. Her death was due to a number of illnesses of advancing year. She...
William C. Pflugh, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Pflugh, 70, of Leetonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman following a diagnosis of colon cancer on July 4, 2022. He was born April 27, 1952 in Salem, the son of the late Charles and Bonnie...
Keith Davis Boone, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Davis Boone, born on August 16, 1937, in New Albany, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Kathryn Davis Boone, passed into eternity on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Keith graduated from Eastern High School and received his BS in Business Administration...
Dorothy Capito, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Capito, 95 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her residence. Dorothy was born November 8, 1926, in Nelsonville, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Edna (Patton) Raine. She was a graduate of Nelsonville High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in...
Betty Jean Brown, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Ms. Betty Jean Brown will be held Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church, 2943 Wardle Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio. Ms. Brown departed this life Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Poland, Ohio. The family will...
David Gordon Jewell, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Gordon Jewell, age 78, died on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. He was born on July 26, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Audrey Marie (Lee) and Gordon Walker Jewell. Dave was a 1961 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas...
Gerald Lynn Morgan, Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Superintendent Dr. Gerald Lynn Morgan, 72, of 6570 Woodridge Way SW, Lordstown, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, of Lung Cancer. He was born April 21, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Wheeler and...
