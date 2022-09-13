Read full article on original website
Related
Special master asks Trump's lawyers if he declassified records in FBI search
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. judge appointed to review documents seized last month by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida home raised doubts on Tuesday about the former president's claim that he should not yet review whether the records were classified or not.
White House preparing for DeSantis migrant flights to Delaware as state agencies ready response
The White House is coordinating with state officials and aid groups preparing for the potential arrival of a plane with migrants sent from Texas to coastal Delaware near the beach home of President Joe Biden.The flight, due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon, could mark the second flight within a week organised by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration to move people seeking asylum in San Antonio to northeastern towns.“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” White House press secretary...
U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice did not properly count nearly 1,000 deaths of incarcerated people in jails and prisons, according to a bipartisan report released Tuesday by a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee. The 10-month investigation by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, chaired by Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, found that DOJ failed […] The post U.S. government failed to properly count deaths of people in prisons and jails, Senate report says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Migrant flight reportedly headed to near Biden's Delaware beach house -White House
GEORGETOWN, Del., Sept 20 (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday said it was aware of reports of a flight carrying migrants to an area near President Joe Biden's vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and would work with state and local officials to help the migrants if they arrived, while condemning it as a "political stunt."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 GOP state governors are trying to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness even though millions of their residents could benefit
The White House released state-by-state data on eligibility for student-loan forgiveness. Rep. Ayanna Pressley said the scope made her "emotional."
5 things to watch as Biden heads to the United Nations
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has made the annual U.N. General Assembly more interesting than normal.
U.S. House Nominee Dan Goldman Extending An Olive Branch To Progressive Critics In NYC
“I am excited to share my progressive values and ideals with so many in this district who I believe have a misconception of who I am,” the Democrat said.
UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In an alarming assessment, the head of the United Nations warned world leaders Tuesday that nations are “gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction” and aren’t ready or willing to tackle the challenges that threaten humanity’s future — and the planet’s. “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed,” he said. Speaking at the opening of the General Assembly’s annual high-level meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the...
Comments / 0