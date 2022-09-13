Browns add 2 players: new cornerback, wide receiver

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have signed cornerback Thomas Graham, Jr. to the active roster off the practice squad of the Chicago Bears.

Herb Miller was waived to make room on the roster.

Graham, Jr. previously played in four games with one start for Chicago, totaling 13 tackles and four pass deflections. He spent the first 14 weeks of last season on the Bears’ practice squad. He was originally a sixth-round draft choice of the Bears in 2021 out of Oregon.

The Browns also signed wide receiver Chester Rogers to the practice squad.

Rogers is in his sixth season in the NFL, having entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts back in 2016.

He previously spent time with the Colts (2016-19) and Tennessee Titans (2020-21), and most recently spent training camp with the Houston Texans.

He has caught 141 passes for 1,522 yards and six touchdowns in 69 career games (24 starts). He also has returned 89 punts during his professional career.

