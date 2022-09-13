ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWEEK

TriMet Kicked Off the Launch of Its FX2-Division Line With Free Rides and a Street Party

TriMet has unleashed its new green machine on the streets of Portland. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the transit agency held a ceremony at Portland Community College Southeast to mark the launch of the new FX2-Division Line serviced by longer, lime-colored buses, which also have all-door boarding. The high-capacity service should provide faster, more reliable trips for riders between downtown and East Portland and Gresham.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure

Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
WWEEK

Dawson Park Is Precious. That’s Why Its Dilemma Is So Painful.

In 2010, I worked inside the Red Cross, in the cafeteria. Yes, Mom was a whole-ass cafeteria cook back in the day. Once I was on the news, ’cuz my soup was so good. Anyway: I spent many sunny day lunch breaks in Dawson Park either playing on the swings or writing soup recipes in my sketchbook. Six years later, my kid would visit the children’s clinic across the street and afterward we would play on those same swings.
