North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took the podium earlier this week to discuss the Arizona game on Saturday and was immediately asked about the travel. “We’re going to logistically probably look at some our schedules that we’ve utilized in the past when we’ve gone out to the east coast,” Entz said. “There is a two hour differential that we will have to handle, but as far as us playing in the evening, these kids are night owls.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO