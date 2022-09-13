Read full article on original website
Eastern Progress
High school football picks: Salpointe Catholic opens home slate against big, bad Basha
PHOENIX THUNDERBIRD (1-1) at Amphitheater (0-1) Location: 125 W. Yavapai Road. What to expect: Amphi fell to Flowing Wells 28-7 to begin the season, but returns home to host a Phoenix Thunderbird team fresh off a 56-7 win over El Mirage Dysart. The Panthers will improve this week, but fall short. Call it 34-20.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball recruiting: Washington Gatorade Player of the Year Sarah Wright commits, No. 3 player from the class of 2024 Ella McDowell takes an official visit
The recruiting game never stops. Arizona softball will sign a new class in November that consists of three pitchers and an infielder. Now, it’s time for the class of 2024, which is just now able to have contact with coaches. It’s off to a good start for Caitlin Lowe, Taryne Mowatt-McKinney, and Lauren Lappin.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona outfielder Tyler Casagrande uses NIL deal for good
Tyler Casagrande prepares to bat on March 4 in Hi Corbett Field. The Arizona baseball team won the game 7-2. The National Collegiate Athletic Association passed the Name, Image and Likeness bill in July of 2021. This new rule allows players to profit from the usage of their name, image and likeness in any deals they may receive from sponsors.
allsportstucson.com
Banged-up Bolts take home lessons in 40-0 loss at Poston Butte
SAN TAN VALLEY – It was a long ride back to Vail on Thursday night for the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts Football squad after a 40-0 loss to the Poston Butte Broncos. While the score looks ugly, it’s not necessarily a true reflection of the level of effort on the field for the Bolts; that’s why coach Pat Nugent gathered his players on the field afterwards for an uplifting speech about their performance on the night.
Documentary profiling Lute Olson to debut in Tucson Sept. 30
"Lute," which was directed by Brett Rapkin, recounts the legendary coach's career. Olson led the Wildcats to the 1997 national title, four Final Fours and 11 conference titles.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona men’s hoop schedule set for 2022-23
The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule has been announced. Start times aren’t all set yet, however. Season tickets are currently on-sale and single-game tickets will be available at a later day. Click here for more ticket information. The First Watch Red-Blue Game will “unofficially” begin the 2022-23 season...
KOLD-TV
Men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule released
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2022-23 Arizona men’s basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The start times and TV designations will be announced a later date. Season tickets are currently on-sale and...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. North Dakota State score predictions
A year ago this weekend, the Arizona Wildcats lost at home to a non-FBS school for the first time 1961, falling to in-state foe NAU. This year’s FCS matchup will be even tougher, as the North Dakota State Bison are defending national champions and have won nine FCS titles in the past 11 seasons.
He Said It: Jedd Fisch discusses Arizona Football and NDSU
Following the Wildcats’ loss to Mississippi State, Arizona Football head coach Jedd Fisch addressed the media, and these were the biggest takeaways. Arizona Football started off the season hot by beating San Diego State to begin the year on the road. Unfortunately, all those good feelings about the Cats...
thisistucson.com
30 must-see museums to check out in Tucson ✈️🎨📸
This story was created by #ThisIsTucson and underwritten by Hughes Federal Credit Union. Thank you for supporting the local organizations that support us!. We all know Tucson is known for its clear skies and sunny weather. The warm weather allows locals and visitors alike to participate in various outdoor activities, like hiking and outdoor markets, nearly year-round.
Entz maintains consistent approach heading into Arizona
North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz took the podium earlier this week to discuss the Arizona game on Saturday and was immediately asked about the travel. “We’re going to logistically probably look at some our schedules that we’ve utilized in the past when we’ve gone out to the east coast,” Entz said. “There is a two hour differential that we will have to handle, but as far as us playing in the evening, these kids are night owls.
allsportstucson.com
Beautiful Bliss Aesthetics Volleyball Player of the Week: Sahuaro Junior Brooklyn Comfort
Sahuaro junior libero Brooklyn Comfort helped lead the Cougars to a 5-0 record at the Flowing Wells Invitational last week. Comfort was also selected to the All-Tournament Team. Comfort earned a Player of the Week poster and a Free Teen Facial from Beautiful Bliss Aesthetics.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana OKs 5th strategic plan
Marana’s Town Council unanimously approved its fifth strategic plan, giving the town a roadmap for the near future. The council voted on the plan during its regular meeting Sept. 6. It was the culmination of months of meetings and comments over the past seven months. It proposes many new actions.
thisistucson.com
50 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 15-18 🛍️🌯🐕
It's another weekend packed with fun events and things to do, Tucson. Do you have plans yet?. Here are some ideas: lots of markets where you can support local artists, Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Oktoberfest, free admission to area museums, live music, a free literacy event at the Children's Museum, Sabino Canyon night tours ... and MORE.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Hotel in Tucson
If you want to save money on your next Tucson vacation, you can stay at a budget hotel in Tucson. Many of Tucson’s cheap hotels are located near popular Tucson attractions, such as the University of Arizona. You can also find rooms that offer free Wi-Fi and expanded cable...
AZFamily
Tucson girl who went viral for her rendition of Selena songs performs on GMAZ
Woman accused of human smuggling leads Pinal County deputies on chase with 2 kids in the car. Deputies say 19-year-old Alma Rodriguez Dominguez was speeding above 100 miles per hour with two kids and migrants in the car. Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Updated:...
City of Tucson set to rename I-10 overpass
City council will meet Tuesday evening about naming the new I-10 overpass at Ruthrauff Road after Arizona State Trooper, Juan Cruz
KOLD-TV
Day 4 of murder trial : Christopher Clements phone shows “unusual activity” the night of Maribel Gonzalez’ disappearance, consistent with being in the area her body was found
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The first murder trial of accused Tucson child killer 40-year-old Christopher Clements continued Friday, Sept. 16, with the defense calling its first witness. Clements is facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012 and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales in 2014....
azpm.org
Arizona's minimum wage set to increase
Some restaurants opened for dine-in service on Monday, while others said they plan to wait until they feel it's safe for staff and customers. Arizona’s minimum wage will go up in the new year. That’s because of laws approved by voters in 2006 and 2016 that mandate the rate increase with inflation.
thisistucson.com
A foodie trip to Bisbee, starring food you can't find in Tucson
Bisbee has a mythical quality to me. When I was four, my parents took their anniversary trip to the Copper Queen, leaving me with my grandparents at their big plot of land in Hereford. Though I loved the Hereford house — it had a lofted ceiling and cable television; it...
