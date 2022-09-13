ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonita Springs, FL

Study finds microplastics in human blood

By Evan Dean
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – In a new, first-of-its-kind study, researchers in the Netherlands have detected plastic particles in the blood of 17 out of 22 participating donors.

“Isn’t it crazy that your blood has those plastic pieces? Which should not be there,” FGCU professor Puspa Adhikari told NBC2, reacting to the study. “I am definitely concerned.”

The sample size of the study is small and more research is needed to figure out if the discovery poses a health risk to humans, and if so, exactly how. It’s still not entirely clear how microplastics in the blood – or in the body as a whole – might impact people.

What is clear – is that scientists and researchers alike are concerned and working to better understand the possible health risks. Because although microplastics can’t be seen with the human eye, they are everywhere.

The NBC2 Investigators collected water samples from the Imperial River in Bonita Springs, a water source Adhikari said is known for high levels of microplastics, and brought the samples to the FGCU Water School.

Students filtered the river water and looked at the results under a microscope. They found microplastics right away.

“We just filtered 200 milliliters of the sample that you got for us, and we saw, like, how many now? Maybe 5, 6 microplastics already in the sample,” Adhikari said.

Again, the concern isn’t limited to one body of water. FGCU students have sampled spots all across Southwest Florida – including Estero Bay and the Gulf of Mexico – and have found microplastics everywhere.

“Within all the samples that we have collected, there’s microplastics within all of them. It’s inevitable,” senior Brianna Davis told NBC2.

“There are different kinds of plastics. Some of them are fibers, some of them are round, like a bead,” Adhikari said, showing the microscope’s view on a computer screen. “This one is definitely fiber, and more than likely it’s from laundry or fragmentation of a bigger piece of plastic.”

Part of the reason researchers are concerned – despite not yet fully knowing the health impacts – is because the plastic pollution problem in America only seems to be getting worse. Microplastics are typically pieces of larger, discarded plastic that has been broken down over time.

“The marine organisms that we eat will have the microplastics within them from trophic transfer, and we’re eating those. So then we have microplastics within our own bodies,” Davis explained.

FGCU students who’ve detected microplastics in the water across the region view their results as a call to action, and the new study out of the Netherlands only adds to their urgency.

“Obviously, we can’t necessarily reverse what’s already happened, but we can move forward and limit any additional (pollution) that comes in,” senior Susannah Cogburn told NBC2.

Addressing the problem requires more recycling, and not just ‘wishful’ recycling, Davis explained. That’s when people throw items in the recycling bin without actually knowing whether or not they can actually be recycled.

Another way to fight back against plastic pollution is by reducing the amount that people use. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has offered up 10 ways for people to ‘unpackage’ their lives.

“Don’t be selfish,” Davis said. “Think of the other organisms and habitats that are around us.”

After all, in the end, people could be the ones paying for it.

