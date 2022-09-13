Sancken wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week

It was looking like the Illinois basketball team would be adding a solid French player for the 2022 class, but plans have changed in the past week. The Illini have quite the class coming in this season. They finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country and landed four four-star high school talents and three of the top transfers in the country. Illinois also received a commitment from an under-the-radar big man as well.

NORMAL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO