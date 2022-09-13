Sancken wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week
WCIA — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aiden Sancken is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The junior won the WCIA 3 social media vote after his 55-yard touchdown run in a 14-13 loss at El Paso-Gridley in Week 3. Sancken ran for 220 yards in the game and both of the Falcons’ scores, as they fell to 2-1 on the season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
