Fresno, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Strike Fighter Squadron 25 change of command announced by NAS Lemoore

Commander Mark Tedrow will relieve Commander Kristen Hansen as commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron Two Five (VFA-25) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Thursday. Hansen assumed command of VFA-25 in May of 2020, and led the Fist during back-to-back maintenance phases, as well as...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

History of Lemoore comes to life at annual cemetery walk

The history of Lemoore will come alive once more at this year’s Legends of Lemoore Cemetery Walk. The Sarah Mooney Museum will present its annual cemetery walk fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Lemoore Cemetery. “[The Cemetery Walk] allows us to have historical outreach and preserve our mission...
LEMOORE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

No 'boom-kat-kat-boom' of the Moon Festival this year | Hanford Gourmet

As a basic refrain of my China Alley life, this time of the year, the “boom-kat-kat-boom” of the Chinese Lion Dancers’ drums begins to play in my mind. Imagining the China Alley Preservation Society’s upcoming Moon Festival, where the thundering beat of those drums sets the pace and rhythm, I am flooded with memories of the lions gyrating in their complicated choreography and the mesmerizing presentation from the Fresno Gumyo Taiko Drummers.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford Planning Commission votes against zoning appeal by Pacific Pallet Exchange

The Hanford Planning Commission on Tuesday voted to deny an appeal by a pallet company seeking to continue its pallet manufacturing near the Hanford Airport. Pacific Pallet Exchange filed the appeal with the Planning Commission because they questioned the city's concerns regarding the business' materials usage impacts on neighboring residential areas.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Tulare County Fair kicks off weekend of entertainment

The Tulare County Fair has kicked off and is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic numbers, despite the fact that the best of the Fair is yet to come. “We’ve already beat 2019’s numbers for opening day today,” said Fair CEO Dena Rizzardo Wednesday with about five hours of fair operation left in the evening. “Our presale tickets have also already beat 2019.”
TULARE, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Visalia Fox announced "BER" movie series

The Visalia Fox Theatre has announced its "BER" Movie Series — movies throughout September, October, November and December. "National Treasure," sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Doors open at 6 p.m. The screening is free. "Nightmare Before Christmas," sponsored by The Source...
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Underground storage tank removal uncovers hazardous leak

The recent removal of an underground fuel storage tank at the Hanford Community Medical Center led to the discovery of a hazardous materials leak. According to a report released by the Kings County Department of Public Health, the 4,000-gallon underground storage tank serviced an emergency generator used for powering the refrigerators in the medical center's cafeteria.
HANFORD, CA

