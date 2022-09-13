ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

chonka simmons
3d ago

instead of 2 counts of attempted murder, he gets charged with aggravated assault. yep, SOFT ON CRIME is memphis' new motto

MPD: People in surveillance video the suspects of deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is still looking for the suspects of a July shooting on North Hollywood Street. Investigators said they found video surveillance in the area that captured the suspects of the deadly shooting. Officers said they responded to the incident at midnight and...
Men rob Collierville Mercedes-Benz employee at gunpoint, steal new car

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville police are looking for four suspects accused of stealing a new car from a Mercedes-Benz dealership on Thursday after two held an employee at gunpoint. On Thursday afternoon, four suspects pulled up to the dealership, police say. A store employee told police that two of...
10 pounds of weed, over $30K seized from man in West Memphis, police say

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A traffic stop in West Memphis led officers to 10 pounds of weed and over $30,000, according to West Memphis Police. Police said agents with the 2nd Judicial Drug Task Force pulled over 37-year-old Marcus Pulliam around 5 p.m. on College Boulevard near Hino Road. Agents searched the car after smelling marijuana and found about three pounds of weed and a loaded gun inside, West Memphis Police said.
Four people hurt in Cordova car crash, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were hurt following an early morning car crash in Cordova. At 7 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dexter Road and Mill Farm Drive. Four people were taken to local hospitals in varying conditions. Two...
Man shoots out convention center windows with BB gun, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man shot out Renasant Convention Center windows with a Red Ryder BB gun, police said. On July 27, 2022, police say Jon Shempert was caught by security cameras at the convention center shooting windows out with a BB gun. He was then seen leaving the...
4 suspects wanted for multiple car burglaries in Colonial Acres neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are looking for four suspects involved in multiple car burglaries in the Colonial Acres neighborhood Monday. Memphis Police Department says several cars were burglarized on Fair Meadow Road around 3 a.m. Surveillance video images show the suspects in the act. At least one of the...
Crash involving MPD officer on Shelby Drive, no one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was involved in a crash Thursday evening on Shelby Drive. A spokesperson with Memphis Police Department says it was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill. Luckily, no one was severely injured.
WATCH: Road rage shooting caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after one of our videographers captured a jaw-dropping moment of what appears to be a road rage shooting on a Memphis street. It happened Tuesday morning on Lamar Avenue at Tuggle, where traffic was stopped because a tractor-trailer stalled. A driver in a pickup pulls up and is unable to go further.
Man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, 2-day-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River earlier this year has been indicted in their deaths. Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and...
Suspect in Eliza Fletcher murder may face life sentence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in the abduction and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher and a prior rape could face life in prison without parole if convicted, a judge says. Cleotha Abston-Henderson faced a judge in Memphis on Thursday on charges related to a 2021 rape. Though a police report on the attack […]
