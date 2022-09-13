ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Fall atmosphere building in the PNW, aside from the rain

By Joseph Dames
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – One of the perks of the PNW is being able to enjoy the summer without much rain to hold you back. As summer starts to wrap up, then we start to see the rain picking back up.

The average rain amount for Portland in September is triple the amount of August. The stubborn high pressure of summer is slowly pushed south and the wavy jet starts showing more signs of cooler air and more rain. We will be more than halfway through the month by the time we reach the end of the week. Temperatures are going to start to feel more like fall, but the rain hasn’t shown up yet. Scant amounts have reached the valley floor in the last few days , which concluded our 67-day stretch of no rain in Portland.

When is the rest to follow?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fyzP6_0huAmikU00

On average from 1991 to 2020, Portland picks up around 1.5 inches of rain. That usually comes in the form of a handful of light rain events, and then an additional hand of moderate to even at times heavy showers. You can see how that breaks down in the graphic below. On average we usually have at least one day that picks up a half an inch of rain or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hk8xo_0huAmikU00

Last September we finished the month with nearly 4 inches of rain. You may be thinking, there is no chance that we end up with anything close to that based off our current situation. Well, we actually have more rain at this time than we did last year. September 2021 had nothing but a trace of rain until September 17. We then had two events that brought in over an inch of rain, and the rest is history. That means we can’t rule out a soggy finish this month. We have had an above-average rainfall in September going back to 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E1JoY_0huAmikU00

Will we do it again? Right now, there are no signs of any major moisture coming through our neck of the woods. If you watch the precipitable water motion graphic below, you will see some light blue try to penetrate the region closer to Saturday, but it’s not going to be enough to produce a rain event worth talking about. We may not see anything significant through the weekend. That would put us closer to the week of September 19, which would leave us 11 days to snag upwards of 1.50 inches of rain to reach the 30-year average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DQFGx_0huAmikU00

ALTHOUGH NO RAIN, STILL SOME BENEFIT

There is definitely some good news to our cooler air mass, regardless of the lack of rain. We are seeing lower temperatures and higher relative humidity, which allows for major progress for the wildfires in the overnight hours. It at least helps prevent a scenario where growth will get substantially worse. The overnight hours have allowed for relative humidity around the central Cascades to jump to at least 80% and then in the afternoon it drops but not to the levels that require any alerts. The higher the relative humidity, the better for transporting moisture to fuels.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QmJS3_0huAmikU00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJkZK_0huAmikU00

Here is an image of what could be calculated as hotspots from the Cedar Creek Fire. Progress has been made since the east wind helped bloom the wildfires on Friday and Saturday of the weekend. Currently, the Cedar Creek Fire is at 92,548 acres, creeping up to what would be the second 100,000-acre “mega ” wildfire of the season.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YqaOs_0huAmikU00
    NASA FIRMS
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19iP32_0huAmikU00
    NASA FIRMS

However, with the type of conditions out there now, this should help momentum swing in the other direction as conditions help moderate fire activity.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Friday cooler, cloudier, and rain is on the bucket list

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold system drops in near the PNW Friday night and messes with our seasonal temperatures for a couple of days. This means more clouds and even a few rain drops are possible for parts of the Northwest. Daytime high temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60s for a couple days. Overnights will feel, dare we say, cold. But will we get any rain in Portland? At this point it it’s on the bucket list, and I mean we might get enough drops to measure in the bucket. Rain Friday seems unlikely but the coast and coast range might get lucky. There’s a shot at rain for Portland and the Willamette Valley Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Is it time for high elevation snow?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Let’s just preface this conversation with it is still summer, albeit, late summer. With that in mind, we are still a ways out before we have any conversation about snow in the low elevations. However, it’s starting to be that time that some elements of cold air can find a way to the higher elevations across the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
sunset.com

This Bucket List Train Ride Is Back – Here’s What to See en Route

One of the West’s most spectacular train routes, known as the Amtrak Cascades, which runs from Seattle up to Vancouver, was sadly suspended during the pandemic due to border-crossing restrictions. But, much to travelers’ delight it will reopen service on Sept. 26, with the caveat that the impending Amtrak strike doesn’t linger and hinder service, of course. The first train to Vancouver will depart Seattle at 7:45 a.m., stopping at five cities along the way, and arrive in Vancouver at 11:45 a.m.
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

New AC Hotel by Marriott on Vancouver Waterfront

The owners of a new hotel held a celebration for opening a property right on the Vancouver waterfront, on West Columbia Way. Since the soft opening in June, managers say they’ve worked out the kinks and were ready for this week’s official grand opening for the AC Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Waterfront. Its selling features: lots of amenities, luxuries, fine food, a robot moving food and towels up and down on elevators to guest rooms, and great views of the Columbia River and Mount Hood.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnw#Precipitable Water#Until September
The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Thunder heard around the Portland metro area: Why was it so loud?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First things first, you’re going to want to listen to the video above. This was taken from the front door camera of Portland resident, Danielle Prentice, Sunday afternoon. You can hear a loud boom and then see how quickly the person runs inside. Remember...
PORTLAND, OR
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Oregon

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Oregon offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Beaver State has to offer along the gorgeous Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad.
GARIBALDI, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kptv.com

North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Private Lakefront Paradise with Beautiful Backyard Oasis

Located on the north shore in Lake Oswego, Oregon, this exquisite lakeside home is a private paradise with stunning panoramic southern views. The luxury home features a gated courtyard, lakeside swimming pool and a boat house under the terrace. All the main rooms take full advantage of the breathtaking views...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
drifttravel.com

15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers Cruise

American Cruise Lines proudly announces a brand new 15-Day National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary for 2023. Following successful product testing this year, the itinerary will be the country’s largest land-cruise package and the first-ever coupling of a river cruise with the mountain states’ national parks. Operating between Portland, Oregon, and Jackson, Wyoming, American’s National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary includes an 8-Day cruise, a special Jet Boat adventure in Hells Canyon, and a 7-Day land exploration through Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton National Parks. The National Parks & Legendary Rivers itinerary is available to book now. There is limited availability and it is sold as one commissionable itinerary and not sold separately.
PORTLAND, OR
987thebull.com

PDX Constructing Massive Nine Acre Wooden Roof

PORTLAND, Ore. – Members of the media were invited to see the progress on the latest construction project at PDX. A massive nine acre wooden roof is finally being moved in sections from the construction area to the Portland International Airport terminal three-quarters of a mile away. Each 600...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy