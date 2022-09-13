Read full article on original website
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Burke struggles early in 2022, can turn the tide against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: The sky is not falling for Buckeyes offenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
multifamilybiz.com
Coastal Ridge Real Estate to Develop Build-for-Rent Master Planned Community Featuring 230 Homes in Fast Growing Central Ohio Market
COLUMBUS, OH - Coastal Ridge Real Estate, a national multifamily investment, management, and development firm, announced that they are continuing the expansion of their Stillwell brand with a new project in Central Ohio. The firm will build 230 build-for-rent (“BFR”) homes at Jerome Village, a master-planned community developed by Nationwide Realty Investors.
Valet car care startup Vohnt’s arrival at CMH lays runway for expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport has added a valet auto maintenance and detailing service, which lays the runway for the Columbus startup’s expansion to more cities and states. Vohnt LLC, which already was pacing ahead of sales goals in its first year, expects “hockey stick” sales growth with the […]
unioncountydailydigital.com
Delaware Commission Announces 0.5 Mill Property Tax Rollback For One Year
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners recently announced the county will institute a 0.5 mill property tax rollback for one year that will provide nearly $5 million in tax savings for property owners in the county. According to a release from the Delaware County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner and Board...
WSYX ABC6
Affordable Housing in Columbus: Where is the money going? More funding to new program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "We need 54,000 units to kind of catch up to be ready," Affordable Housing Trust for Columbus and Franklin County President Lark Mallory said. "On an annual basis, I believe the number is 14,000 units need to be built on an annual basis, we have not hit that number, so we are behind the eight ball."
NBC4 Columbus
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. https://nbc4i.co/3BkJ9jb.
WSYX ABC6
CMHA CEO making 2x as much as governor; clients claim CMHA failures leaving them homeless
An ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers investigation into the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority now reveals the salaries its top executives make while filtering repeated complaints of failures with their biggest Section 8 Voucher program. CMHA President and Chief Executive Officer Charles Hillman makes an annual salary of $367,369, according...
Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Family farm introduces mums to its “ever-growing” fall lineup
MARION – “Mum’s” the word at High Tunnel Poultry & Farm. The family operation, halfway between Bucyrus and Marion, is brimming with fall’s favorite flower. Thousands of nine-inch pots and more than 60 varieties, all grown and potted this year in three “high tunnel” greenhouses starting back in June.
List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field
PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
NBC4 Columbus
Strike authorized
Watch NBC4 Weather Traffic News Sports Local 4 You Newsletters Contests Jobs About. Kroger union members vote to authorize strike. Band of the Week winner Hilliard Davidson High School. First ever Latine Parade in Columbus. Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation …. Top issues for 2022 election. Honda requests...
Possible strike looms over Columbus-area Krogers’ contract vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A strike could be on the horizon at central Ohio Kroger stores if an agreement is not reached between the grocery store chain and its union-represented employees. Kroger union workers in the Columbus division are voting this week on the chain’s most recent tentative contract agreement after they rejected two previous […]
Third person exits Johnstown city council
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — After the mayor and a councilmember were recalled last month in a special election, a third member of Johnstown’s city council has resigned. Johnstown, which is next to the site where Intel is investing $20 billion to manufacture computer chips, became an official city after the 2020 census, and much larger […]
Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation surgeries
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Hilliard City Schools educators are at home on the mend after lifesaving surgeries. Scott Allen has a new kidney thanks to his friend, neighbor and Hilliard City Schools colleague Amy Case. “Her kidney worked right away like they said it just immediately worked so to know that too was just […]
Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in […]
visitfairfieldcounty.org
An Autumn Adventure in Fairfield County, Ohio
Autumn is everyone’s favorite season! Fairfield County, only 30 minutes southeast of Columbus, is the perfect place to experience the season. We offer beautiful fall foliage, fresh produce, fall festivals, haunted experiences, outdoor adventures…basically, we have all the sights, tastes, and activities that you can only find in autumn!
NBC4 Columbus
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
How IMPACT helped a mom after her son was shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman whose son was shot while riding a scooter opened up to NBC4 about her journey after the incident. Moneaca Collin’s son had just rented a scooter on the Scioto Mile in June when a person opened fire and sprayed the street, striking two people and several cars. A bullet […]
