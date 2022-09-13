ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation

Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On DualSense, Exclusive Games, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market. Whether you're into exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima and Demon's Souls or third-party blockbusters like Far Cry 6 and Elden Ring, you'll find something that piques your interest on PS5. Unfortunately, most games in the PS5 catalog clock in at an eye-watering $70--making it hard to build up a roster of games without breaking your budget.
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5

Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On

GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Why Cyberpunk 2077 Is Popular Again | GameSpot News

According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is presumably thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Accessories, Consoles, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X is arguably the best platform for frugal gamers. Not only can you sign up for Game Pass (which is one of the best deals in gaming), but both exclusive titles and third-party blockbusters are constantly going on sale. Things are even better than usual this week, as you can score a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership at a discount--making the subscription service even more enticing.
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer

After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Capcom Confirms Street Fighter 6 Playable Roster Will Have 18 Characters

One day after Capcom's TGS 2022 Special Program showcased new modes, characters, and a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6, a separate presentation has confirmed the launch roster for the game through an intro video. The presentation showed the introduction to the game's single-player story mode World Tour, which...
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S

A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Meet Mikkaa, The Swedish Streamer Who Beat Elden Ring With One Hand

While beating a From Software game is an accomplishment in itself, some streamers have decided the grueling gameplay isn't enough to quench their thirst for challenge and have taken it upon themselves to up both the difficulty and stakes. This includes MissMikkaa, a variety streamer from Stockholm, Sweden whose impressive accomplishments in From Software's most recent title, Elden Ring, have circulated both TikTok and Twitter recently.
Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted

Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60. Preordering...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown

The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Not Add Microtransactions After All

Halo developer 343 Industries has confirmed it will not add microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection after exploring the possibility of doing so earlier this year. 343 said it considered adding purchasable Spartan Points to the game, but that is no longer happening. In a blog post, 343 simply stated,...
GTA Online Weekly Update: Community Series Showcases Player-Made Races

It's another week, and GTA Online has another rotation of events and bonuses. This week's featured event is the new Community Series and is meant to highlight player-made Jobs. Players can launch the playlist from Legion Square and find seven races. Community Races. Rewards: 2X GTA$ and RP, GTA$ 200K...
