Sky: Children Of Light Is Coming To PlayStation
Thatgamecomapny announced at the Tokyo Game Show that its mobile game Sky: Children of Light will be launching on PlayStation in December. The game will be free-to-play and will provide cross-play for mobile and console players. You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sky: Children of Light is...
The Best PS5 Deals Available Now: Save Big On DualSense, Exclusive Games, And More
PlayStation 5 is home to some of the best games on the market. Whether you're into exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima and Demon's Souls or third-party blockbusters like Far Cry 6 and Elden Ring, you'll find something that piques your interest on PS5. Unfortunately, most games in the PS5 catalog clock in at an eye-watering $70--making it hard to build up a roster of games without breaking your budget.
Hollow Knight Silksong Is Coming To PS4 And PS5
Hollow Knight Silksong, the highly-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight is coming to PS4 and PS5. Team Cherry's upcoming game was previously announced during a Xbox & Bethesda showcase and only confirmed for Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. With Sony's announcement, Hollow Knight Silksong will now pretty much be available on...
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Hands-On
GameSpot's very own Phil Hornshaw had a chance to go hands-on with Crisis Core: Final Fantasy Reunion at a Square Enix event, where he was able to check how the updated graphics and gameplay felt. Final Fantasy VII Remake set a high bar for reviving a classic game, both retelling...
Why Cyberpunk 2077 Is Popular Again | GameSpot News
According to SteamDB and spotted by Eurogamer, concurrent players peaked yesterday at 37,000, beating other popular games such as Elden Ring, Destiny 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on the Steam Charts. This is more than double Cyberpunk 2077's August high of 16,000 players and is presumably thanks in part to the Edgerunners update that added a substantial number of new features and improvements.
The Best Xbox Deals Right Now: Save On Games, Accessories, Consoles, And More
The Xbox Series X is arguably the best platform for frugal gamers. Not only can you sign up for Game Pass (which is one of the best deals in gaming), but both exclusive titles and third-party blockbusters are constantly going on sale. Things are even better than usual this week, as you can score a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership at a discount--making the subscription service even more enticing.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Trailer For MP And Warzone 2.0 Shows New Ways To Fight
Activision and Infinity Ward showcased tons of details and gameplay surrounding the Call of Duty franchise during the Call of Duty Next event on September 15, including the full reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer and Warzone 2.0 reveal...
Call Of Duty: Warzone Mobile Showcased With New Trailer
After revealing the proper name of the game formerly known as Project Aurora during GameSpot’s Swipe mobile showcase last week, Activision has now offered some more insight into what Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile actually is and looks like during its Call of Duty Next event. The pre-rendered trailer...
Capcom Confirms Street Fighter 6 Playable Roster Will Have 18 Characters
One day after Capcom's TGS 2022 Special Program showcased new modes, characters, and a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6, a separate presentation has confirmed the launch roster for the game through an intro video. The presentation showed the introduction to the game's single-player story mode World Tour, which...
Try The Souls-Like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Free Demo Out Now On PS5 And Xbox Series X|S
A free demo for the Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty from developer Team Ninja and publisher Koei Tecmo is out now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The demo shows off a slice of the dark fantasy action-RPG where they'll fight demons wish swords. Combat is inspired by Chinese martial arts. Everyone who completes the demo will get the Crouching Dragon helmet for use in the final game when it's released in 2023.
Meet Mikkaa, The Swedish Streamer Who Beat Elden Ring With One Hand
While beating a From Software game is an accomplishment in itself, some streamers have decided the grueling gameplay isn't enough to quench their thirst for challenge and have taken it upon themselves to up both the difficulty and stakes. This includes MissMikkaa, a variety streamer from Stockholm, Sweden whose impressive accomplishments in From Software's most recent title, Elden Ring, have circulated both TikTok and Twitter recently.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Confirmed For PS4, New Resident Evil Showcase Coming In October
Updates for Resident Evil 4 Remake have been nonexistent since the game was first unveiled back in June, but during the Capcom TGS 2022 Online Program, the game was confirmed for release on a new platform: PlayStation 4. The PS4 version was excluded from the original announcement, which only confirmed...
Overwatch 2 Reveals New Hero Kiriko, A Ninja Support Hero And The Protector Of Kanezaka
A new support hero is coming to Overwatch, and she's full of life, cheeky remarks, and some seriously game-changing abilities. Revealed at Tokyo Game Show, Kiriko is the newest addition to Overwatch 2's roster, and while her formal title might be "Protector of Kanezaka," she might also be the most clutch player on your team.
Like A Dragon: Ishin Preorders Are Already Discounted
Like a Dragon: Ishin was just revealed a few days ago on September 13, but that’s not stopping Fanatical from slashing its price. Head over to the online retailer today, and you can snag a Steam version of the game for just $53, down from its usual $60. Preordering...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Trailer Breakdown
The sequel to Breath of the Wild finally dropped its official name, Tears of the Kingdom will be released May 12th of 2023. We’ll take a quick look at what we saw and put some more insight into things you might have missed during the trailer. If you enjoy Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom content, make sure to subscribe to GameSpot to keep up with the latest.
Xbox Game Pass Adding Valheim, Walking Dead, Turnip Boy 2, And 8 More Games
Xbox's fall ID@Xbox showcase detailed a ton of games coming to the platform, many of which are slated for release through its Game Pass subscription service. In total, eleven games are coming to Xbox Game Pass, including two that you can play immediately. For instant gratification you can go ahead...
Halo: The Master Chief Collection Will Not Add Microtransactions After All
Halo developer 343 Industries has confirmed it will not add microtransactions to The Master Chief Collection after exploring the possibility of doing so earlier this year. 343 said it considered adding purchasable Spartan Points to the game, but that is no longer happening. In a blog post, 343 simply stated,...
GTA Online Weekly Update: Community Series Showcases Player-Made Races
It's another week, and GTA Online has another rotation of events and bonuses. This week's featured event is the new Community Series and is meant to highlight player-made Jobs. Players can launch the playlist from Legion Square and find seven races. Community Races. Rewards: 2X GTA$ and RP, GTA$ 200K...
The Voices Games 3d Collection
