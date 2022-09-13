ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Society Matters | Cordano Center Welcomes Unsheltered Guests at Day Center

Santa Barbara’s unsheltered population has long had shelters offering overnight accommodations, but no place for the unsheltered to go during the day. In January 2019, the Franciscan Friars at Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent’s teamed up to fill this void, opening the Fr. Virgil Cordano Center (FVCC). This drop-in day center, open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., offers a welcoming place for support, rest, meals, and much more.
Coastal View

Contest design winner is twenty-year Avofest attendee

This year’s winner of the California Avocado Festival design contest – known colloquially as Avofest – is Ashley DeVan, a twenty-year attendee of the local avocado festival. “I’ve been going to Avofest for almost twenty years,” she told CVN. “This is probably my third or fourth (design)...
Santa Barbara Independent

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. September 16, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA) The leadership, physicians and staff of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center are celebrating the fifth year serving our community at the state-of-the-art center located at 540 West Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara. As Santa Barbara’s only comprehensive cancer center, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center opened on September 18, 2017. The team of more than 200 physicians and staff has treated patients across 318,647 visits.
Santa Barbara Independent

Going Long on the Lobero

Cheryl Crabtree went long on the Lobero Theatre in this week’s cover story. So we asked about her background with the historic venue. What got you interested in the subject of the Lobero and its rich history? I’ve been writing about Santa Barbara arts and culture for various publications for decades, and I’ve always enjoyed researching the Lobero’s history for particular assignments.
KION News Channel 5/46

Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes.  While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
foothilldragonpress.org

Ventura Unified School Board meeting met with substantial student and teacher advocacy

The outside patio of the Ventura Unified School District (VUSD) offices was filled with chatting voices of teachers and students alike as they awaited the 7 p.m. start time of the School Board meeting on Sept. 13, 2022. Red shirts reading Ventura Unified Education Association (VUEA) shined brightly against the night sky and students in BioScience and DTech attire walked around with posters reading “give us our opportunities back” and “Save our Science (SOS)” in large print.
Santa Barbara Independent

Doug Margerum Nominated as Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, California, September 14, 2022 – Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine. Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of. Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals...
Santa Barbara Independent

Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley

Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
Santa Barbara Independent

Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission

While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
Santa Barbara Independent

Support the Friendship Paddle for Chris Potter

This Sunday, when you see hundreds of paddlers splashing onto the beach outside of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, you’ll be witnessing the 20th anniversary of one of the most physically grueling, psychologically challenging, and financially ambitious fundraisers on the planet. This is the Friendship Paddle, and the effort’s 2022 beneficiary is the renowned plein air artist Chris Potter, who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer around his lungs.
Santa Barbara Independent

25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
Santa Barbara Independent

Bishop Diego’s Qu’Ran Gossett Runs Through the Competition

Coming into his senior season, Bishop Diego running back/linebacker Qu’Ran Gossett was eager to build off his strong junior year and lead the Cardinals to new heights as they entered the Marmonte League. During the first three games of the 2022 season, Bishop Diego outscored opponents 137 to 43...
helpmechas.com

Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Pops Orchestra Turns 25

In a year of significant birthdays for local musical organizations, including the Music Academy of the West (75) and the Santa Barbara Choral Society (75), chalk one up for a North County contingent. The Lompoc Pops Orchestra launches its milestone 25th anniversary season with a program of Broadway tunes, aka “Bubbles and Broadway,” on Monday, September 19 at the Methodist Church in Lompoc.
