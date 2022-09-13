Read full article on original website
Fourth grade teacher receives key to Santa Maria-Bonita School District award
A fourth grade teacher at Tunnell School in Santa Maria was awarded the Santa Maria-Bonita School District's first-ever Key to the District Award at a school board meeting on Wednesday night. The post Fourth grade teacher receives key to Santa Maria-Bonita School District award appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Society Matters | Cordano Center Welcomes Unsheltered Guests at Day Center
Santa Barbara’s unsheltered population has long had shelters offering overnight accommodations, but no place for the unsheltered to go during the day. In January 2019, the Franciscan Friars at Old Mission Santa Barbara and the Daughters of Charity at St. Vincent’s teamed up to fill this void, opening the Fr. Virgil Cordano Center (FVCC). This drop-in day center, open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., offers a welcoming place for support, rest, meals, and much more.
Contest design winner is twenty-year Avofest attendee
This year’s winner of the California Avocado Festival design contest – known colloquially as Avofest – is Ashley DeVan, a twenty-year attendee of the local avocado festival. “I’ve been going to Avofest for almost twenty years,” she told CVN. “This is probably my third or fourth (design)...
Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Celebrates 5th Anniversary
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. September 16, 2022 (Santa Barbara, CA) The leadership, physicians and staff of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center are celebrating the fifth year serving our community at the state-of-the-art center located at 540 West Pueblo Street in Santa Barbara. As Santa Barbara’s only comprehensive cancer center, Ridley-Tree Cancer Center opened on September 18, 2017. The team of more than 200 physicians and staff has treated patients across 318,647 visits.
Review | ‘Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze’ at UC Santa Barbara’s AD&A Museum
First impressions, subtle and otherwise, matter when it comes to the delicate art of museum exhibition design. In the case of Ishi Glinsky: Upon a Jagged Maze, the dynamic opening exhibition of the new season for UCSB’s Art, Architecture and Design Museum (museum.ucsb.edu), the immediate impact is multifold, subtle and otherwise.
Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Announces ‘An Evening in Bloom – Bloomington,’ a Jane Austen Era Affair
CARPINTERIA, CA (September 14, 2022)—Girls Inc. of Carpinteria will host An Evening in Bloom: Bloomington, on Saturday, September 24 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Girls Inc. campus, 5315 Foothill Road in Carpinteria. This year’s Jane Austen era affair will honor the “diamond of the season,” Carpinteria resident Kevin...
Going Long on the Lobero
Cheryl Crabtree went long on the Lobero Theatre in this week’s cover story. So we asked about her background with the historic venue. What got you interested in the subject of the Lobero and its rich history? I’ve been writing about Santa Barbara arts and culture for various publications for decades, and I’ve always enjoyed researching the Lobero’s history for particular assignments.
Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes. While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
Free 24/7 online tutoring now available for CA students of all ages, thanks to new state initiative
All Californians can now get free 24/7 online tutoring and homework help, thanks to a new initiative announced by Gov. Newsom. The pilot program, which has no age limit, offers help in math, language arts and other core K-12 subjects in English, Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese and Tagalog.
Ventura Unified School Board meeting met with substantial student and teacher advocacy
The outside patio of the Ventura Unified School District (VUSD) offices was filled with chatting voices of teachers and students alike as they awaited the 7 p.m. start time of the School Board meeting on Sept. 13, 2022. Red shirts reading Ventura Unified Education Association (VUEA) shined brightly against the night sky and students in BioScience and DTech attire walked around with posters reading “give us our opportunities back” and “Save our Science (SOS)” in large print.
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Home Invasion Is All Kind of Suspicious
With a full 2½ weeks left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have reclaimed their rightful reign atop the National League Western Division. They’re on pace to win a ridiculous 113 games, but what counts now are the 11 that come afterward. Dodger fans want it...
Doug Margerum Nominated as Winemaker of the Year by Wine Enthusiast Magazine
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, California, September 14, 2022 – Doug Margerum and the Margerum Wine. Company announce Doug’s nomination as Winemaker of the Year for the 23rd anniversary of. Wine Enthusiast’s coveted Annual Wine Star Awards, which honors individuals...
Lief, Irika, Emilio, and Marley
Lief, the black-coated male, is an active fellow who explores and experiments with all his surroundings. He is always busy and entertaining to watch. Leif is also a devoted “husbun” to Irika, the white-coated one. Irika is a mature lady bun who is extremely lovey-dovey and easy going. Handsome Lief will provide the action for his adoptive family while Irika will provide all the snuggles, bunny-purrs and lovin’! (As with all adoptable BUNS bunnies, they are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated.)
Miller Family Wine Co.’s Nicholas Miller Nominated for ‘Wine Executive of the Year’ by Wine Enthusiast
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, CA – Miller Family Wine Company is honored to announce Nicholas Miller’s nomination for ‘Wine Executive of the Year’ in Wine Enthusiast’s 2022 Wine Star Awards. Each year, the editors of Wine...
Chapala Street Development Wins over Historic Landmarks Commission
While three- and four-story mixed-use developments in a Spanish Mediterranean style seem to dominate the most recent attempts at tackling housing in Santa Barbara, one project stands out as doing it “the right way” — at least according to the Historic Landmarks Commission, which gave a glowing review to the proposed 39-unit adaptive reuse project on the corner of Chapala and Ortega streets.
Support the Friendship Paddle for Chris Potter
This Sunday, when you see hundreds of paddlers splashing onto the beach outside of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, you’ll be witnessing the 20th anniversary of one of the most physically grueling, psychologically challenging, and financially ambitious fundraisers on the planet. This is the Friendship Paddle, and the effort’s 2022 beneficiary is the renowned plein air artist Chris Potter, who is fighting a rare and aggressive cancer around his lungs.
25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez
SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
Bishop Diego’s Qu’Ran Gossett Runs Through the Competition
Coming into his senior season, Bishop Diego running back/linebacker Qu’Ran Gossett was eager to build off his strong junior year and lead the Cardinals to new heights as they entered the Marmonte League. During the first three games of the 2022 season, Bishop Diego outscored opponents 137 to 43...
Festival In Solvang And More Fall Events For California Tourism
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Carmel-by-the-Sea, Morro Bay, Murrieta, and Solvang are among the most popular destinations in the Sunshine State. There is plenty to go with your end-of-year vacation, from celebrating delicious local excellence to art, history, the holidays, and more. Poodle Day in Carmel-by-the-Sea Poodle Day is an annual event held in Carmel, California on October 1, 2022, that brings together poodle owners and lovers, as well as their furry companions, for a fun-filled day that includes a parade for poodles, poodle mixes, and their human companions, off-leash beach play, and evening cocktail parties.
Lompoc Pops Orchestra Turns 25
In a year of significant birthdays for local musical organizations, including the Music Academy of the West (75) and the Santa Barbara Choral Society (75), chalk one up for a North County contingent. The Lompoc Pops Orchestra launches its milestone 25th anniversary season with a program of Broadway tunes, aka “Bubbles and Broadway,” on Monday, September 19 at the Methodist Church in Lompoc.
