ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Very warm final weekend of summer for Columbus area

We have got another beautiful, warm end of summer day ahead, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains comfortable throughout the day, and the evening is looking perfect for any Football Friday Nite plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around 7 PM this evening, cooling off to the upper 60s to low 70s as the games wrap up.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.  Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
WADSWORTH, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Monarch Migration Underway Across Ohio

– September 13, 2022 – Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Renaissance#Horse#Fairytales#Adventure
lara-mom.com

I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years

There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?

DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NBC4 Columbus

List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strike authorized

Watch NBC4 Weather Traffic News Sports Local 4 You Newsletters Contests Jobs About. Kroger union members vote to authorize strike. Band of the Week winner Hilliard Davidson High School. First ever Latine Parade in Columbus. Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation …. Top issues for 2022 election. Honda requests...
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio

KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Report cards released for Ohio schools

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio released its assessment of schools throughout the state Thursday. Ohio School Report Cards aim to give communities a clear picture of the progress their district and schools have made toward raising achievement and preparing students for the future. The information measures district and school performance...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy