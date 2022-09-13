Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
NBC4 Columbus
Very warm final weekend of summer for Columbus area
We have got another beautiful, warm end of summer day ahead, with daytime highs topping out in the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity remains comfortable throughout the day, and the evening is looking perfect for any Football Friday Nite plans. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s around 7 PM this evening, cooling off to the upper 60s to low 70s as the games wrap up.
What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m. Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants. Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Monarch Migration Underway Across Ohio
– September 13, 2022 – Eastern monarch butterflies are now flying through Ohio on their way from summer breeding areas to overwintering sites in Mexico, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Monarchs may travel 50 to 100 miles per day, making this one of the most impressive migrations in the animal kingdom. The journey may take them thousands of miles before they reach their destination.
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and in the mood for a great hot dog, you should visit these places. If you're in Ohio, you should visit this local chain. You can't go wrong with a chili dog, and since chili is always free on your hot dog here, you really can't go wrong with one (cheese, however, costs extra). Their chicken noodle soup is also a customer favorite. If you're looking for something sweet, patrons strongly recommend getting one of their milkshakes.
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
lara-mom.com
I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years
There was a time when I considered myself a New Yorker. I was born and raised on Long Island, went to university in upstate New York and spent the first six years of my career in Manhattan. But as of this month, I’ve lived in Ohio for 25 years and...
Rescue Dog Still Waiting for a Home After 2,555 Days in Ohio Shelters: 'The Perfect House Guest'
Flip is still searching for a forever home. The 7-year-old rescue dog has spent over 2,555 days in a shelter waiting to be adopted. Lake Humane Society — the rescue caring for the pup — shared a Facebook post about the patient pooch on Sept. 8. "He has...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
cleveland19.com
Smoke from nearly 100 western wildfires visible in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While we’ve enjoyed plenty of sunshine the last couple of days, you may have noticed there’s a grayness or a milkiness haze to that sun. It’s not that pure, dark blue sun we typically see in the fall with dry air in place.
List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Strike authorized
Watch NBC4 Weather Traffic News Sports Local 4 You Newsletters Contests Jobs About. Kroger union members vote to authorize strike. Band of the Week winner Hilliard Davidson High School. First ever Latine Parade in Columbus. Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation …. Top issues for 2022 election. Honda requests...
13abc.com
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
6 Ohio places renamed to remove deragatory term for Indigenous women
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Two Ohio reservoirs, two streams, an island, and a bay were renamed this month as part of the Biden Administration decision to remove use of what is viewed as a slur against indigenous women from the name of nearly 650 federal places. The changes are in response...
What’s the best burger chain in Ohio? Here’s a ranking
This Sunday, Sept. 18, is National Cheeseburger Day. Where do you go when you're hankering for this classic American comfort food? TOP Data used GPS tracking data from the largest burger chains and a small survey to serve up an answer for all 50 states.
13abc.com
Report cards released for Ohio schools
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio released its assessment of schools throughout the state Thursday. Ohio School Report Cards aim to give communities a clear picture of the progress their district and schools have made toward raising achievement and preparing students for the future. The information measures district and school performance...
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
