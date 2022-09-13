God of War Ragnarok trailer teases tension between Kratos and Atreus

(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Sony Santa Monica has dropped a new God of War Ragnarok trailer at State of Play, further teasing the rift that's forming between Kratos and Atreus as the boy enters his teenage years - as is only natural.

Nestled between various shots of action and combat, you gain a sense of where the father and son's relationship is during the trailer. Kratos assures his son that he only wants to ensure he remains safe, while Atreus calls for his father to trust him before questioning who will keep the God of War safe.

It looks like the relation of the pair will be a colossal narrative focus of God of War Ragnarok, though there will be plenty of time to figure that out between the various set pieces of the game. Not only do we get to see Kratos and Thor battle against each other to close out the trailer, but we're treated to some mystical slips of Fenrir-like creatures dashing across the sky.

Sony Santa Monica also provokes some visual intrigue, with various shots focusing on scenery. If watching two giant wolves dart across a blazing red sky doesn't do it for you, perhaps some ghostly white fields or underwater taverns will be your scene.

That wasn't the only thing fans got, either. God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch, and it's stunning.

Want to catch all the PlayStation State of Play September 2022 live coverage as it happens? All you have to do is follow that link.

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.