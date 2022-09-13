ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Ragnarok trailer teases tension between Kratos and Atreus

By Iain Harris
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hjG8Y_0huAlu3l00
(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)

Sony Santa Monica has dropped a new God of War Ragnarok trailer at State of Play, further teasing the rift that's forming between Kratos and Atreus as the boy enters his teenage years - as is only natural.

Nestled between various shots of action and combat, you gain a sense of where the father and son's relationship is during the trailer. Kratos assures his son that he only wants to ensure he remains safe, while Atreus calls for his father to trust him before questioning who will keep the God of War safe.

It looks like the relation of the pair will be a colossal narrative focus of God of War Ragnarok, though there will be plenty of time to figure that out between the various set pieces of the game. Not only do we get to see Kratos and Thor battle against each other to close out the trailer, but we're treated to some mystical slips of Fenrir-like creatures dashing across the sky.

Sony Santa Monica also provokes some visual intrigue, with various shots focusing on scenery. If watching two giant wolves dart across a blazing red sky doesn't do it for you, perhaps some ghostly white fields or underwater taverns will be your scene.

That wasn't the only thing fans got, either. God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch, and it's stunning.

Want to catch all the PlayStation State of Play September 2022 live coverage as it happens? All you have to do is follow that link.

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

House of the Dragon’s Viserys actor has revealed the unspoken truth about the king’s illness

House of the Dragon actor Paddy Considine – who plays King Viserys I on the Game of Thrones prequel series – has addressed the king’s ever-worsening illness. Speaking on Entertainment Weekly’s West of Westeros (opens in new tab) podcast (H/T Winter is Coming (opens in new tab)), Considine confirmed that the king’s sores and missing fingers are a result of a "form of leprosy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#Atreus#Ragnarok#Teases#Video Game#Sony Santa Monica#Fenrir
GamesRadar

Matthew McConaughey’s soccer movie canceled weeks before filming due to "disturbing" allegations about subject matter

Matthew McConaughey's latest film Dallas Sting is no longer moving forward at Skydance. According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), the producers received "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story on which the drama was based." A misconduct investigation led Skydance and Berlanti Schechter to halt production last minute.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
GamesRadar

Yakuza 8 launches in 2024

Yakuza 8 will launch in 2024, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed today. Earlier today on September 14 at the RGG Summit presentation, the developer unveiled a brand new trailer (opens in new tab) for Yakuza 8. Dubbed "Like a Dragon 8" in Japan at least, the new game won't be with us until the year after next in 2024.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

30K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy