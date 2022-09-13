Read full article on original website
Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident
Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
Fall River Store’s Halloween Decoration Causes Stir with Portuguese Speakers
Halloween decorations are everywhere, including in one Fall River store where customers are taking a second look at one piece in particular. Fall River's Thomas Cameron found the pictured decoration at a local store. Now, in most places people would look at that and think it says, "Put a Spell on You."
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
Inflation Swirls Prices at Some SouthCoast Dunkin’ Locations
Don't look now, but that extra swirl of pumpkin spice syrup just might add to the cost of your favorite drink at some area Dunkin' locations. Some Dunkin' spots, including the store on South Main Street in Acushnet and the one on Plaza Way in Fairhaven, have added an upcharge for extra swirls.
New Bedford Hound All Smiles in Hopes of Meeting the Perfect Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Another Wednesday, another adorable animal waiting to be adopted. Wet Nose Wednesday on Fun 107 is the perfect way to discover the best animals that are up for adoption on the SouthCoast. Each week, we share their stories in hopes the right family will fall in love with their story and take them home for good.
Fairhaven Pasta House Booths, Tables and Chairs Up for Grabs
As The Pasta House in Fairhaven begins the process of rebranding itself as Bocca, plans for renovations to the legendary restaurant are in full gear. How much will the interior look of the restaurant change?. If a Facebook post from the owner is any indication, the update will be pretty...
Critically Endangered Golden Frog Moving Into Buttonwood Zoo Lobby
With all the animals there are to see at New Bedford's Buttonwood Park Zoo, you may simply breeze through the lobby when you enter. Now there's a colorful new reason to stop and look around for awhile. Buttonwood Zoo has just welcomed five critically endangered Panamanian golden frogs to one...
Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with the SouthCoast’s Craziest Burgers
Seems like everything has a day all its own to be celebrated, and cheeseburgers are absolutely one of those things. Sunday September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate this one. Fire up the grill to make some melty goodness all your own or...
Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend
Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
Meet the Amazing Animals of Tiverton’s West Place Sanctuary This Weekend
One of the area's largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries is opening their gates for visitors this weekend and letting guests get up close with their amazing animals. Spend a sunny, September weekend walking the eight-acres of farm land that make up the West Place Animal Sanctuary and interact with the dozens of animals that call this farm home.
Kingston Cafe Suffers Two Separate Acts of Thievery & Both Caught on Camera
Last week at The Kingston Mall, a woman was caught on camera stealing a tip jar from a new business in the food court, leading a fellow business owner to share the footage in hopes of finding the alleged culprit. The woman was apprehended a few days later, but a new set of thieves struck again, and Jalens Cafe has had enough.
Apple Peach Festival feeds and entertains
Acsuhnet’s 41st annual Apple Peach Festival returned after a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, and the fair grounds were filled. The two-day festival on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum featured food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, and live entertainment. There was no parade this year, but organizers say it will be back next year.
Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished
An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
New Bedford mom disgusted with used masks, needles, condoms, open drug use at playground
“This is today currently at a children’s playground on Bonney Street!!. Children come here every day to play!! There are grown individuals who think it’s okay to come here, sit on the actual playground and do whatever drugs that they want to do!!. They were putting chairs underneath...
Southie Stranger Things: What the hell is this?
One CIS reader, Rilla Perkins, sent us this photo of a strange, blueish/purple glowing mass floating in the sky behind the clouds over Southie. It was captured on Tuesday night from the South End with an iPhone. No editing has been done to the photo. (Make sure to follow Rilla on Instagram)
Win Tickets to Lizzo at TD Garden in Boston
Lizzo in Boston? It's About Damn Time. Lizzo's Sept. 30 concert at TD Garden in Boston is a must-see event. We want you to be part of it. Enter below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the show. Michael and Maddie will make dreams come true for several lucky fans the week of Sept. Sept. 19-23.
Conrad’s Law walk draws about 150
The family of Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide in 2014 at the urging of someone he knew, held an awareness/memorial 5K walk/run on Saturday, 9/10/22 at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, to gain support for “Conrad’s Law,” which would make suicide coercion illegal in Massachusetts. The state is one of only seven that do not have a law on the books.
Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival
Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
Fairhaven Firefighters Speak Out Against Low Staffing Amid Negotiations
FAIRHAVEN — As Fairhaven's firefighters union negotiates a new contract with the town, the association is speaking out against what it says are unsafe staffing levels. Since late last month, the Fairhaven Firefighters Association has posted at least five times on their Facebook page about low staffing levels at the town's fire stations.
