New Bedford, MA

Town-Wide Yard Sale Coming to Wareham Thanks to This Frugal Resident

Town-wide yard sales seem to be a growing trend on the SouthCoast, with more and more towns getting on board to bring the community together in search of hidden treasures. After attending the town-wide yard sale in both Acushnet and Fairhaven, Wareham resident Michelle Annadale took the initiative and scheduled the first town-wide yard sale for her area.
WAREHAM, MA
New Bedford, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Fairhaven Town Auction this weekend

Fairhaven will hold its annual town auction this Saturday, 9/17/22, beginning at 9 a.m., at the BPW garage, 5 Arsene Street, Fairhaven. Items that have been declared surplus by various town departments will be auctioned off. COUNCIL ON AGING. 1 Swintek 7000 electric typewriter. 4 drawer small tan filing cabinet.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
FUN 107

Meet the Amazing Animals of Tiverton’s West Place Sanctuary This Weekend

One of the area's largest and most diverse animal sanctuaries is opening their gates for visitors this weekend and letting guests get up close with their amazing animals. Spend a sunny, September weekend walking the eight-acres of farm land that make up the West Place Animal Sanctuary and interact with the dozens of animals that call this farm home.
TIVERTON, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Apple Peach Festival feeds and entertains

Acsuhnet’s 41st annual Apple Peach Festival returned after a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, and the fair grounds were filled. The two-day festival on the grounds of the Long Plain Museum featured food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, and live entertainment. There was no parade this year, but organizers say it will be back next year.
ACUSHNET, MA
1420 WBSM

Wareham’s Iconic Lobster Bowl Building to Be Demolished

An iconic Wareham restaurant will soon be gone, as the former Lobster Bowl building is being demolished to make way for a new car wash. The building has sat vacant for years, ever since its last occupant, the 99 Restaurant, opened its new location on the other side of town in April of 2016.
WAREHAM, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Caught in Southie

Southie Stranger Things: What the hell is this?

One CIS reader, Rilla Perkins, sent us this photo of a strange, blueish/purple glowing mass floating in the sky behind the clouds over Southie. It was captured on Tuesday night from the South End with an iPhone. No editing has been done to the photo. (Make sure to follow Rilla on Instagram)
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Lizzo at TD Garden in Boston

Lizzo in Boston? It's About Damn Time. Lizzo's Sept. 30 concert at TD Garden in Boston is a must-see event. We want you to be part of it. Enter below for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the show. Michael and Maddie will make dreams come true for several lucky fans the week of Sept. Sept. 19-23.
BOSTON, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Conrad’s Law walk draws about 150

The family of Conrad Roy III, who died by suicide in 2014 at the urging of someone he knew, held an awareness/memorial 5K walk/run on Saturday, 9/10/22 at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven, to gain support for “Conrad’s Law,” which would make suicide coercion illegal in Massachusetts. The state is one of only seven that do not have a law on the books.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
iheart.com

Providence Ready For Weekend Latino Festival

Its another big weekend in Providence. Organizers with a Taste of Latino are putting the finishing touches on their festival plans for this weekend. There will be plenty of food trucks and Mexico's best deserts and natural fruit drinks along with music and dancing and art. The Rhode Island Latino...
PROVIDENCE, RI
