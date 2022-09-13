Read full article on original website
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bash
Local restaurants adapting amid summer struggles
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A staple restaurant in Columbus announced they will be closing their doors on Saturday. They are not the first Columbus restaurant to fall this summer. The Market in Italian Village announced the news to customers on social media that they would serve their final meal Saturday. The owners would not say […]
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A company employing thousands of people in central Ohio is asking its workers to pay the company. Honda sent a memo to employees at its Marysville factory, saying it overpaid bonuses and needs that extra money back. https://nbc4i.co/3BkJ9jb.
Strike authorized
Watch NBC4 Weather Traffic News Sports Local 4 You Newsletters Contests Jobs About. Kroger union members vote to authorize strike. Band of the Week winner Hilliard Davidson High School. First ever Latine Parade in Columbus. Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation …. Top issues for 2022 election. Honda requests...
A new perspective on Opioid use from a doctor
Sponsored content by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance. Almost weekly, and sometimes daily, you will hear stories in the news about unintentional overdose deaths in our community. And there is often one common link. Fentanyl. The fact is that fentanyl was involved in 81 percent of overdose deaths in 2020. we are getting more perspective of this epidemic from doctor Emily Kauffman with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Valet car care startup Vohnt’s arrival at CMH lays runway for expansion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport has added a valet auto maintenance and detailing service, which lays the runway for the Columbus startup’s expansion to more cities and states. Vohnt LLC, which already was pacing ahead of sales goals in its first year, expects “hockey stick” sales growth with the […]
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Mid-Ohio Food Collective’s Mid-Ohio Markets help break food insecurity stigmas with new approach
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is working to break the stigma of food insecurity every day with a brand-new approach to hunger. “The families we serve are resilient, they’re resourceful, and they’re brave when they come and ask for help,” said Mike Hochron, of Mid-Ohio Food Collective.
Third person exits Johnstown city council
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — After the mayor and a councilmember were recalled last month in a special election, a third member of Johnstown’s city council has resigned. Johnstown, which is next to the site where Intel is investing $20 billion to manufacture computer chips, became an official city after the 2020 census, and much larger […]
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
Cold, COVID or allergies? Fighting back-to-school sickness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Is it a cold, COVID allergies, or something else? Many parents are asking that question as we’re now a few weeks into the new school year and kids are coming down with the inevitable back-to-school bugs. OhioHealth family and sports medicine physician Dr. Ben Bring said the first and best way […]
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
Two Hilliard teachers recovering after kidney donation surgeries
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Hilliard City Schools educators are at home on the mend after lifesaving surgeries. Scott Allen has a new kidney thanks to his friend, neighbor and Hilliard City Schools colleague Amy Case. https://nbc4i.co/3UeM2KZ.
Parents of teenagers who steal Kias, Hyundais meet with central Ohio authorities
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to curb Columbus' epidemic of Kia and Hyundai car thefts and protect the lives of teenage thieves, parents of the group "Kia Boys" met with law enforcement and nonprofits to discuss solutions. "I think it shows where we are with how much of...
List: Most expensive homes for sale in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top ten homes for sale in central Ohio range from $2.7 million to $6.7 million. The homes sprawl across the greater Columbus area and feature resort-style amenities from Olympic-sized pools and fitness centers, to wine cellars, theater rooms and lush gardens. Here are the most expensive homes in central Ohio, […]
Local college gets ready to provide chip chain workers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As construction takes place on the huge Intel semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, colleges and universities all around Ohio are working with Intel and other chip manufacturers to offer the needed coursework to work there. Administrators with Eastern Gateway Community College have been working the...
Ohio 2022 school report cards posted with a new look
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For students, school has only been back in session for a few weeks. But for Ohio schools, report cards were posted Thursday morning, with a different system used for ranking K-12 educational institutions than in previous years. Rather than grading districts and schools overall on an A-to-F scale, last used in […]
Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways
The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
