Guilty Plea in 1976 Rape and Murder- Justice After 46 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Chester, SC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
The Best Vegan Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Two New Places to Eat and Drink in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Parents still concerned after Rock Hill school ‘safety meeting’
Kiwanna Brown says she was worried when she found out a gun was found at her son's school. It was one of three found in one week.
cbs17
Students, parents involved in Charlotte middle school bus fight: officials
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a CMS middle school bus fight Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to families, Principal...
Rock Hill schools work to feed thousands of kids every weekend who would otherwise go hungry
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The need for free or reduced lunches in schools continues to be a significant issue for districts. In Rock Hill Schools alone officials say 11,386 students qualify for free or reduced lunch. That means their families’ income is below or near the federal poverty line.
WBTV
Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
For the second time in less than a week, parents brawled on a school bus. This time, it was on a CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a week after parents got involved in a fight on a Chester County, South Carolina school bus, a similar incident has now happened on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte it happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. CMS said the...
cn2.com
Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her,...
Monroe Middle School student brings loaded gun to school, district officials say
MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe Middle School student will be disciplined after bringing a loaded gun to school Thursday, officials with the Union County Public Schools district confirmed. Another student tipped off school administrators, which led to the discovery of the firearm. The school resource officer and officials found...
WBTV
Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
cn2.com
Lancaster Co. Hires Interim Parks & Rec Director
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. According to the county, Chris Clouden has been named the Interim Director. Below is the official release from Lancaster County. “Chris Clouden has been named Interim Director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation...
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Children’s Attention Home
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Children’s Attention Home is hosting “Driving Hope & Healing for Youth in Need” focusing on the heart of the children they serve.
howafrica.com
24-Year Old HBCU Grad Becomes the Youngest Principal Ever at Middle School in Charlotte
Kenneth Gorham, a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University, has been appointed as the principal at Movement Middle School, in Charlotte, North Carolina. At 24 years old, he is the youngest person to ever become the school’s principal. “I’m 24 years old. I actually turned 25 next week,”...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
cn2.com
York County Habitat Receives $80,000 Grant to Help Build & Repair Homes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County released this week it has been rewarded a grant of $80,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the United States.
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
Authorities Accuse South Carolina Woman Of Running Onto Bus, Attacking Middle School Students
A woman in South Carolina is accused of running onto a school bus and attacking several middle school children after a fight broke out, Radar has learned.After school on Sept. 9, the bus’s driver opened the door while at a stop in Chester and a group of girls got into the altercation, states an incident report obtained by WBTV.According to the report, the adult woman, Carnisha Kelley, and another girl boarded the bus and Kelley hit several students.The bus driver closed the door and drove the vehicle to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies were waiting with parents.Kelley was placed under arrest, and she faces three counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count of interfering with the operation of a school bus.WBTV reported two students’ injuries included a busted lip and a scratch on the cheek.
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
New proposal would allow Tepper group to pay contractors before city, county after failed facility
ROCK HILL, S.C. — New developments in the failed Panthers’ practice facility in Rock Hill and the effort to pay stakeholders who were working on the project. David Tepper’s real estate company -- GT Real Estate Holdings -- submitted a new reorganization plan for its bankruptcy case on Wednesday.
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
‘We don’t bow down to bullies’; Some NC politicians upset with Romare Bearden Park drag queen events
Event organizers know what is out there on either side. They see it in their comments, their e-mails, and their messages.
WBTV
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
