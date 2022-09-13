ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Students, parents involved in Charlotte middle school bus fight: officials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students and parents were involved in a CMS middle school bus fight Tuesday, according to officials. The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402). CMSPD and administrators are actively investigating the incident. In a letter to families, Principal...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia school receives country-wide recognition

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups. In this case, they were titled...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Education
City
Rock Hill, SC
County
Lancaster County, SC
Lancaster County, SC
Education
cn2.com

Chester Bus Driver’s Quick Thinking Protects Students

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to authorities, one week ago a parent got on a Chester County School Bus at a bus stop and hit a student who was attacking their child. The school bus driver says she couldn’t wait for law enforcement to get to her,...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
MONROE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
cn2.com

Lancaster Co. Hires Interim Parks & Rec Director

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County has hired a Parks and Recreation Director. According to the county, Chris Clouden has been named the Interim Director. Below is the official release from Lancaster County. “Chris Clouden has been named Interim Director of the Lancaster County Parks and Recreation...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard -Health Fair and African American Schools

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – African American School’s mission and Health Fair at Boyd Center. The non-profit Legacy of African American Schools is continuing its mission of. identifying and cleaning up abandoned African American Cemeteries. The latest effort taking place when members placed markers at the Barnes...
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District#Tri#Guns#K12#Rock Hill Schools
RadarOnline

Authorities Accuse South Carolina Woman Of Running Onto Bus, Attacking Middle School Students

A woman in South Carolina is accused of running onto a school bus and attacking several middle school children after a fight broke out, Radar has learned.After school on Sept. 9, the bus’s driver opened the door while at a stop in Chester and a group of girls got into the altercation, states an incident report obtained by WBTV.According to the report, the adult woman, Carnisha Kelley, and another girl boarded the bus and Kelley hit several students.The bus driver closed the door and drove the vehicle to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, where deputies were waiting with parents.Kelley was placed under arrest, and she faces three counts of third-degree assault and battery, and one count of interfering with the operation of a school bus.WBTV reported two students’ injuries included a busted lip and a scratch on the cheek.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTV

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen. According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby. Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early...
SHELBY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy