Bronx, NY

Cardi B returns to Bronx alma mater middle school with $100K donation

By Elizabeth Shwe
 3 days ago
Cardi B delivers good news to students of her former public school in the Bronx on Tuesday.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Cardi B paid a surprise visit to her alma mater middle school in the Bronx on Tuesday and delivered a $100,000 donation to the arts.

Students let out a loud and long cheer when she announced the donation at the Alexander Macomb School on Macombs Road.

“A lot of the teachers were really tough on me because they saw something in me,” the Bronx native told students in a full auditorium, wearing a bright red dress. “I was like a bad kid, but I was very special to a lot of these teachers and I still got them in my heart.”

Her donation, which was made to support arts programming at the school, caught Principal Desiree Resto by surprise, the New York City Department of Education said.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardi B back home to IS 232 in the Bronx, and we are so grateful for her generous contribution to her alma mater,” schools Chancellor David Banks said in a statement. “Cardi B’s commitment of $100K for the arts will help the school’s kids soar to their highest heights.”

Cardi B has been attending back-to-school events throughout the week in Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx with the Queens-based non-profit Community Capacity Development.

