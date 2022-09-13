Texans young secondary faced with tall task in Denver

Texans rookies Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre had been the talk of training camp and the preseason.

While Stingley Jr, was seldom used in the preseason, the Texans were rightfully bringing him along slowly as he was just approaching the 11th month removed from his September surgery to repair the torn ligament in his left foot.

Coming off a week one 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts, in which Stingley Jr. played 92 snaps, including 54 plays in coverage, Texans head coach Lovie Smith told reporters Monday that he would likely soften those reps in Denver.

“Our plan wasn’t to play the defensive guys that much. You had a lead in the first half. Now when they’re making a comeback, you want your best guys in there,” Smith said. “We understand where we’re going with the altitude and all that stuff, if that matters. We will be rotating more, especially defensively this week.”

As of Tuesday, Stingley Jr. has yet to comment on the amount of snaps he played Sunday, but fellow rookie standout, Jalen Pitre told reporters Tuesday afternoon every rep he got Sunday was invaluable.

“It helps a lot. As many reps I can get out there with my teammates, that helps build the bond,” Pitre said. “It helps me get more familiar with the defense. I’m happy that I played as much as I did and I look forward to continuing to getting a lot of snaps.”

Pitre, the former Baylor Bear, who played linebacker in his first two seasons in Waco, displayed that physicality and toughness Sunday, racking up 11 tackles and like Stingley Jr., played all 92 defensive snaps.

The Texans for the second straight week will be facing a veteran quarterback that has played in meaningful games, won playoff games and a Super Bowl. The Colts, Matt Ryan exploited a gassed Texans defense Sunday, scoring on three straight drives in the fourth quarter, including completing 9/15 passes during that stretch to send the game to overtime.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, had the ball taken out of his hands Monday night, trailing his former Seahawks team 17-16 with less than a minute on the clock, facing a fourth and five and inside Seahawks territory, electing to attempt a 64-yard field goal instead.

You can be certain Wilson will be looking to avenge that opening loss on the road in Seattle, and take advantage of a young Houston secondary when the Broncos host the Texans Sunday afternoon.

Jalen Pitre, 23, who is lauded for his maturity and play beyond his years won’t exactly be star struck Sunday when he faces off against Wilson.

Pitre told reporters Tuesday that while he’s respected Wilson’s success and ability to play at a high level, watching him growing up, he won’t exactly be looking for an autograph Sunday.

“I understood that he was a great quarterback, but I wouldn’t say I was a fan of his,” said Pitre.

Needless to say, both teams will enter Sunday at Mile High with a chip on their shoulder as the Texans look to improve off a fourth quarter collapse to the Colts and Wilson hoping to shine and prove his new $245 million contracts worth to Bronco fans.