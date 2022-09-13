Sturgeon project tours offered

MENOMINEE—The public is invited to register to tour the sturgeon passage facility at the Menominee Dam in Menominee on Sept. 20. Two tours will be offered to allow attendees to learn about and see how Lake Michigan’s sturgeon population can now navigate around two hydroelectric dams on the Menominee River to spawn and raise their young.

One of the most significant fish restoration projects in the Upper Midwest, the Menominee and Park Mill dams which are owned and operated by North East Wisconsin Hydro (an indirect subsidiary of Eagle Creek Renewable Energy), have been retrofitted to allow the sturgeon to move upstream and downstream past the dams. The tours will include the chance to witness firsthand the elevator inside the dam’s powerhouse that lifts fish up into the sorting facility and the process for moving selected sturgeon upstream, as well as the downstream “fish waterslide” bypass. Tours will also include an overview and pictures of the entire project.

Nearly $12 million of funding for this project came from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Fish and Wildlife Foundation through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. Significant funding was also provided by Eagle Creek and the Fund for Lake Michigan. The project was built because of the cooperation and able assistance of many organizations, including Wisconsin DNR, Michigan DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and River Alliance of Wisconsin.

Advance registration is required and space is limited. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied and closely monitored by an adult.

There are two options for the tour: Sept. 20 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sept. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The tours begin at the Menominee Dam, 910 26th St., Menominee.

Advance registration is required. People can register online at: https://www.wisconsinrivers.org/events.

The project partners are: North East Wisconsin Hydro, Eagle Creek Renewable Energy, Wisconsin DNR, Michigan DNR, Michigan Hydropower Reform Coalition, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and River Alliance of Wisconsin.