Queen Elizabeth

Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida - Kyodo

Reuters
 3 days ago
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's emperor and empress will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral instead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo news reported, citing multiple government sources.

Britain has extended invitations to two representatives per country, Kyodo said.

Mourners in London are preparing for a long and arduous wait before they can pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth in person, as a queue expected to stretch for miles through the capital began to form on Tuesday.

