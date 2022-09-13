Japan emperor, empress to attend Queen's funeral, not PM Kishida - Kyodo
TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Japan's emperor and empress will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral instead of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Kyodo news reported, citing multiple government sources.
Britain has extended invitations to two representatives per country, Kyodo said.
'Once in a lifetime event': London queues to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth, article with image
United Kingdom ·
September 13, 2022 · 4:53 PM UTC
Mourners in London are preparing for a long and arduous wait before they can pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth in person, as a queue expected to stretch for miles through the capital began to form on Tuesday.
Comments / 0