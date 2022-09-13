BATON ROUGE - An investigation over a year and a half long led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed someone he sideswiped on the Interstate. Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that on Jan. 27, 2021, a man was driving on I-12 when he was hit by another vehicle on the rear passenger side. Both vehicles pulled over, and when the man saw that the damage was minor, he told the driver of the other vehicle—later identified as Jovante Ledbetter, 30—not to worry about the accident.

