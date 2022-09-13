ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

One-year-old from Livingston dies in hospital after I-12 crash

HAMMOND - A toddler died in the hospital a day after a major wreck on I-12 near the Tangipahoa-Livingston Parish line. The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near Pumpkin Center. According to Louisiana State Police, the child was riding in a car heading eastbound when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.
LIVINGSTON, LA
wbrz.com

Driver went off-road, killed person walking along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue. According to State Police, the car hit a curb and went into the shoulder, where it struck the victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Days after crash that killed family on I-110, police still looking for driver who left the scene

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of a fiery crash that left a family of three dead, investigators are asking for the public's help in finding information about the wreck. Authorities went to social media Thursday morning asking that anyone with information on the crash comes forward. Allegedly, the victims' pickup truck hit another vehicle on I-110 southbound near Chippewa Street and lost control before striking a guardrail and catching fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Man indicted for attempted murder after nearly beating four-year-old to death in July

ASCENSION PARISH - A man was indicted for attempted first-degree murder after he viciously beat his girlfriend's 4-year-old child while she was away at work, deputies said. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher admitted to beating the boy on July 25. Joseph's bond was set at $200,000 and he was formally indicted on the charge in September.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man, 20, found dead outside apartment off O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment early Thursday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 6:25 a.m. in the courtyard area of the apartment on Yorkfield Drive, just off O'Neal Lane. Deputies said the victim, 20-year-old Erion Franklin, was shot.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies offering $5K reward for leads in home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old girl shot multiple times

HAMMOND - Deputies found a man dead and his 12-year-old daughter with multiple gunshot wounds after a late-night home invasion in Tangipahoa Parish. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
HAMMOND, LA
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
wbrz.com

Victim says thief 'proudly' flashed ankle monitor while robbing him

BATON ROUGE - An investigation over a year and a half long led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed someone he sideswiped on the Interstate. Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that on Jan. 27, 2021, a man was driving on I-12 when he was hit by another vehicle on the rear passenger side. Both vehicles pulled over, and when the man saw that the damage was minor, he told the driver of the other vehicle—later identified as Jovante Ledbetter, 30—not to worry about the accident.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Bus driver accused of kidnapping student on his route, claimed he was in love with 13-year-old girl

BRUSLY - A bus driver who allegedly kept a student on his bus for too long and told her he loved her before taking her to school turned himself in Tuesday evening. According to the Brusly Police Department, bus driver Christopher Taplin, 33, was supposed to deliver a 13-year-old middle school student to school Monday morning. Instead, Taplin let other students off and kept her on the bus well after he was supposed to drop her off.
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

Train collided with semi truck along LA 70 in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE - A highway in Ascension Parish was closed for hours Thursday after a crash involving a train and semi truck. Photos showed the truck on its side at the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road closed around 11 a.m. Thursday.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet

BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
BATON ROUGE, LA

