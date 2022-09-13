Read full article on original website
One-year-old from Livingston dies in hospital after I-12 crash
HAMMOND - A toddler died in the hospital a day after a major wreck on I-12 near the Tangipahoa-Livingston Parish line. The wreck happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near Pumpkin Center. According to Louisiana State Police, the child was riding in a car heading eastbound when it was rear-ended by a pick-up truck.
Police identify woman, 24, killed when driver went off-road, struck her as she walked along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A 24-year-old woman walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue. According to State Police, a man was driving down Siegen Lane when his car hit a...
Driver went off-road, killed person walking along Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE - A person walking along Siegen Lane was struck and killed after a car veered off the highway Friday morning. The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Siegen near Cloverland Avenue. According to State Police, the car hit a curb and went into the shoulder, where it struck the victim.
Days after crash that killed family on I-110, police still looking for driver who left the scene
BATON ROUGE - In the wake of a fiery crash that left a family of three dead, investigators are asking for the public's help in finding information about the wreck. Authorities went to social media Thursday morning asking that anyone with information on the crash comes forward. Allegedly, the victims' pickup truck hit another vehicle on I-110 southbound near Chippewa Street and lost control before striking a guardrail and catching fire.
Police: 17-year-old charged with murder after allegedly shooting, killing man in a BREC park Tuesday afternoon
BATON ROUGE - Two juvenile suspects were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that left a man dead. Baton Rouge police said Friday evening that one of the 17-year-old suspect's charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. The juvenile, who also had...
Man indicted for attempted murder after nearly beating four-year-old to death in July
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was indicted for attempted first-degree murder after he viciously beat his girlfriend's 4-year-old child while she was away at work, deputies said. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher admitted to beating the boy on July 25. Joseph's bond was set at $200,000 and he was formally indicted on the charge in September.
Man, 20, found dead outside apartment off O'Neal Lane
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside an apartment early Thursday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 6:25 a.m. in the courtyard area of the apartment on Yorkfield Drive, just off O'Neal Lane. Deputies said the victim, 20-year-old Erion Franklin, was shot.
Victim fighting to get back stolen car after it ended up in towing yard
BATON ROUGE - Roy Johnson needs his car back. He's on oxygen 24 hours a day and uses that vehicle to get to appointments and the grocery store. Last month, he says his friend took his car to go pick up a prescription for him at the Walgreens on Government Street and South Acadian Thruway when she was carjacked.
Deputies offering $5K reward for leads in home invasion that left man dead, 12-year-old girl shot multiple times
HAMMOND - Deputies found a man dead and his 12-year-old daughter with multiple gunshot wounds after a late-night home invasion in Tangipahoa Parish. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the attack, which stemmed from a robbery, happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment on Rufus Bankston Road. The department said it initially received reports that three to four men armed with guns forced their way into the apartment.
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Victim says thief 'proudly' flashed ankle monitor while robbing him
BATON ROUGE - An investigation over a year and a half long led to the arrest of a man who allegedly robbed someone he sideswiped on the Interstate. Arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office read that on Jan. 27, 2021, a man was driving on I-12 when he was hit by another vehicle on the rear passenger side. Both vehicles pulled over, and when the man saw that the damage was minor, he told the driver of the other vehicle—later identified as Jovante Ledbetter, 30—not to worry about the accident.
Bus driver accused of kidnapping student on his route, claimed he was in love with 13-year-old girl
BRUSLY - A bus driver who allegedly kept a student on his bus for too long and told her he loved her before taking her to school turned himself in Tuesday evening. According to the Brusly Police Department, bus driver Christopher Taplin, 33, was supposed to deliver a 13-year-old middle school student to school Monday morning. Instead, Taplin let other students off and kept her on the bus well after he was supposed to drop her off.
As victim faces hefty tow bill to get his stolen car back, police chief working to make it right
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of people have reached out wanting to help Roy Johnson, the man whose stolen car was found at a towing yard. Johnson is on the hook for a bill he can't afford to pay. Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told 2 on Your Side's...
Days after pregnant woman was shot in BR, police arrest her girlfriend for domestic violence
BATON ROUGE - A woman was booked Wednesday after she allegedly shot her pregnant girlfriend during a fight earlier this week. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon near the intersection of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue, west of Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Wednesday that the 23-year-old...
'I heard the train, then I heard the shots:' LSU student found shot to death in car at Gov't St. railroad crossing
BATON ROUGE - An LSU student was gunned down in Downtown East while stopped at a railroad crossing late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim, 21-year-old Allison Rice, was found shortly after 2 a.m. on Government Street, between I-110 and Park Boulevard. Investigators said she was shot multiple times.
Baton Rouge Magnet High student arrested for terrorizing; posted picture with gun and threatening message
BATON ROUGE - A high school student was arrested at his home Tuesday afternoon after he posted a picture of a gun with a threatening message on social media. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said an administrator was shown the picture posted to the 15-year-old student's social media account shortly after noon and contacted deputies.
Train collided with semi truck along LA 70 in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - A highway in Ascension Parish was closed for hours Thursday after a crash involving a train and semi truck. Photos showed the truck on its side at the intersection of LA 70 and LA 3089. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the road closed around 11 a.m. Thursday.
Man accused of shooting LSU student during on-campus mugging arrested Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of shooting an LSU student during a botched robbery attempt outside a dorm was arrested Wednesday, weeks after police identified him as the attacker. Clarence Hypolite, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted armed robbery and attempted murder in the Aug. 19 shooting. Hypolite...
Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet
BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
Open 'til 3? Officials discuss later hours for Baton Rouge bars on game days
BATON ROUGE - After the contraflow nightmare at LSU last weekend, the East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Board might have a solution: allowing bars to stay open for an extra hour. The ABC Board has called a special meeting Thursday to discuss a 3 a.m. closing time for Class...
