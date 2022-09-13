Read full article on original website
Biddeford begins renovations on Pearl Street
BIDDEFORD (WGME) – Work has started on a multi-million-dollar reconstruction project in Biddeford. The city is replacing about 900 feet of Pearl Street, from top to bottom. Underground, there will be modern storm drains, as well as electric, telecommunications and internet lines. Aboveground is where it gets more exciting,...
Catholic Charities golf event aims to ease daycare shortage in Maine
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Catholic Charites of Maine will be hosting its 20th annual Golf Classic Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be held at The Woodlands in Falmouth. For more information, click here.
Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
Man shot in parking lot of Lewiston housing development
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says a man was shot Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a housing complex. Police says the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man with a...
Olympia Sports files for bankruptcy, to close remaining stores this month
Three years after Olympia Sports sold half its stores to a California-based acquirer, the Westbrook-based company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as it aims to liquidate its remaining 34 stores by Sept. 30. Olympia Sports, an athletic footwear and apparel chain, sold 75 stores to CriticalPoint Capital, of Manhattan...
Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
Car flips into Burger King drive-thru in Auburn, Good Samaritans help injured teens
AUBURN (WGME) -- Dinner time at the drive-thru took a terrifying turn Thursday. Police say two vehicles crashed on Center Street, sending one flying into the drive-thru at Burger King, hitting two cars waiting in line. Witness Chelsi Clavet says she was in the drive-thru line when she saw the...
Fall Air Sticks Around in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will stick around, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. REST OF THIS WEEK: Expect full sunshine to continue through the rest of the work week....
Portland Public Schools unveils 'mobile makerspace' to help kids explore STEM
PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Public Schools unveiled its new "mobile makerspace" Wednesday. According to the district, the mobile lab will travel between schools, allowing students to explore, create and solve problems in the STEM fields. Every elementary school student will have at least one experience with the lab every...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
Shawnee Peak no more; ski resort restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine — Shawnee Peak said it is returning to its roots and bringing back its original name, Pleasant Mountain. The ski resort said the decision was made to honor the history of the ski area, as well as the mountain it sits on. The name Pleasant Mountain was...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Top Gun Portland: Fighter Jets Make an Appearance at the Jetport
"That's right, Ice. I am dangerous..." It's not every day we get to see some of the military's sophisticated weapons of badassery, especially since Brunswick Naval Air Station has closed. However, every once in a while we get a glimpse or two. Portland played the role of the "danger zone"...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
