South Portland, ME

WPFO

Biddeford begins renovations on Pearl Street

BIDDEFORD (WGME) – Work has started on a multi-million-dollar reconstruction project in Biddeford. The city is replacing about 900 feet of Pearl Street, from top to bottom. Underground, there will be modern storm drains, as well as electric, telecommunications and internet lines. Aboveground is where it gets more exciting,...
BIDDEFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Several injured in multivehicle crash at Burger King drive-thru in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — Lewiston emergency personnel responded to a report of a multivehicle crash at Burger King at 333 Center St. at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday. A news release issued by Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Cougle of the Auburn Police Department on Friday said it was reported that one of the vehicles in the crash went "airborne" and was then resting on its side in the drive-thru.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Man shot in parking lot of Lewiston housing development

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The Lewiston Police Department says a man was shot Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of a housing complex. Police says the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. at the Place St. Marie Housing Development on Oxford Street. Officers at the scene found a 27-year-old man with a...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Despite cooler temperatures, algae blooms remain a concern in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Algae blooms are a big concern on a number of Maine lakes and ponds, and despite cooler temperatures, it's still a worry. Right now, 123 lakes and ponds in Maine are at risk of algae blooms. Most of are small ponds, but Cobbosseecontee Lake is on the list, and some fear Range Pond may be next.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Irish Navy vessel 'LE James Joyce' arrives in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Irish Navy vessel "LE James Joyce" has arrived in Portland for a weekend visit. The U.S. Coast Guard says the ship will be open to the public to tour. You can stop by Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Shawnee Peak changes name back to Pleasant Mountain

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- The Shawnee Peak ski area has announced that it will be returning to its original name, "Pleasant Mountain." The ski area unveiled a new logo and website Wednesday. Pleasant Mountain was originally founded in 1936 on the mountain of the same name, according to the ski area.
BRIDGTON, ME
WPFO

Welcome, Baxter: Maine's first official comfort dog visits dispatchers Tuesday

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine's first official comfort dog will be making a visit to the Augusta Regional Communications Center Tuesday. Baxter is a five-month-old chocolate lab and the newest member of the Maine Department of Public Safety Communications' team. Baxter will become the state’s first comfort dog for the Maine...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Fall Air Sticks Around in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- PORTLAND (WGME)--- If you've been looking for fall weather, it's finally arrived. Dry air will stick around, leaving us with a very refreshing and crisp feel through the end of the week. REST OF THIS WEEK: Expect full sunshine to continue through the rest of the work week....
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Portland Public Schools unveils 'mobile makerspace' to help kids explore STEM

PORTLAND (WGME) – Portland Public Schools unveiled its new "mobile makerspace" Wednesday. According to the district, the mobile lab will travel between schools, allowing students to explore, create and solve problems in the STEM fields. Every elementary school student will have at least one experience with the lab every...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

How the Maine DOT gets street signs ready for the road

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine DOT sign shop in Augusta contains a small crew of six people responsible for the road signs everyone walks, bikes and drives by everyday. Crew leader Robert Rooney says on average, they produce around 18,000 signs each year, but that number can climb to 22,000 during a busy year.
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

