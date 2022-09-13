One person died and another was injured in a two vehicle crash late last night in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim, 48 year old Jerad Ebert of Washta, was a passenger in a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta. Ebert was driving east on County Road C-66, when it collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The pickup was driven by 40 year old Shane Beeson of rurtal Pierson. He was facing west in the east-bound lane, attempting to back his rig into a residential driveway. Ebert swerved her vehicle off the road, but it struck the pickup and entered a ditch, went over a farm drive, and rolled. Marilyn Ebert was taken by air ambulance to Mercyone Siouxland in Sioux City. The accident occurred around 10-30 pm, six miles west of Washta, .

CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO