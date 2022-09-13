ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange City, IA

nwestiowa.com

Dr. Stroeh joins Sioux Center Health

SIOUX CENTER—A passion for women’s health coupled with inspiration from her older sister has led Dr. Abby Stroeh to her new position at Sioux Center Health. Stroeh, a Hull native, will primarily work out of the Hull Medical Clinic as a family medicine physician and obstetrician. She was...
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Waldstein, beloved NCC tech dean, retires

SHELDON—The one thing everyone on campus knows about Steve Waldstein is he wants to know your story. “I can go up to anybody and strike up a conversation. Sometimes it embarrasses my kids a little. That’s just me. I’m a people person,” Waldstein said. That character...
SHELDON, IA
104.5 KDAT

An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Orange City, IA
KLEM

KLEM News, Thursday, September 15

One person died and another was injured in a two vehicle crash late last night in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim, 48 year old Jerad Ebert of Washta, was a passenger in a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta. Ebert was driving east on County Road C-66, when it collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The pickup was driven by 40 year old Shane Beeson of rurtal Pierson. He was facing west in the east-bound lane, attempting to back his rig into a residential driveway. Ebert swerved her vehicle off the road, but it struck the pickup and entered a ditch, went over a farm drive, and rolled. Marilyn Ebert was taken by air ambulance to Mercyone Siouxland in Sioux City. The accident occurred around 10-30 pm, six miles west of Washta, .
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)

Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
ALBERT LEA, MN
nwestiowa.com

Speech judge certification on Sept. 21

ORANGE CITY—Anyone wanting to become certified to judge at Iowa High School Speech Association contests is invited to attend a judge certification session 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the DeWitt Theatre Arts Center Room 113 on the campus of Northwestern College in Orange City. The session will last...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawsuit seeks to unmask nursing home owners who ‘defrauded’ creditors

The unidentified owners of a shuttered western Iowa nursing home mired in debt now stand accused of deliberately defrauding creditors to the tune of more than $800,000. A federal lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania company against the owners of Sioux City’s Touchstone Healthcare Community is seeking to “pierce the corporate veil” of Touchstone — a […] The post Lawsuit seeks to unmask nursing home owners who ‘defrauded’ creditors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Vande Hoef goes on Honor Flight trip

SIOUX CENTER—For Bill Vande Hoef, joining the Navy was a chance to see the world. He got to see a new part of the world when he went to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 12. Midwest Honor Flight left 5:30 a.m. Saturday and returned to...
nwestiowa.com

Monarchs topic for senior program

HAWARDEN—Sioux County Conservation will host Senior Environmental Learning and Fellowship programs on the topic of monarchs at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park near Hawarden. Preregister at www.siouxcountyparks.org or call 712-552-3057.
HAWARDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Farmers awarded for conservation efforts

SIOUX CENTER—Iowa farmers’ greatest asset is their soil, as the Rensink family can attest. The fertility and yield potential of Iowa topsoil has earned it the title as Iowa’s “black gold.” The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service notes that when Iowa land was first plowed, the settlers found 14 to 16 inches of topsoil. By 2000, the average topsoil amount dipped to 6-8 inches.
IOWA STATE
Track & Field
kicdam.com

Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash

Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
nwestiowa.com

Vos: Gravestones reveal history

Few people are aware of the Greenwood Cemetery located about seven miles from Sheldon and a mile southwest of Matlock. Most people call it the Matlock Cemetery. Head west of Matlock on a paved road called B14 in Grant Township in Sioux County and then turn south on a gravel road until you see a grove of trees on the east side of the road.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
SHELDON, IA
kicdam.com

Washta Man Loses Life in Cherokee County Crash

Washta, IA (KICD) –A Washta man is dead and second person injured following a two vehicle crash in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol tells KICD News a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was facing west in the eastbound lane waiting to back into a nearby driveway which led to an oncoming vehicle swerving off the road, entering the ditch and rolling.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library

SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Stitchers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Sioux Center Public Library. Registration is not required and visitors are welcome. The Sioux Stitchers meets on the third Tuesday monthly.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Falls Man Eluding Law Enforcement Crashes In Larchwood, Totals Car, Is Taken To Hospital

Larchwood, Iowa — Eluding law enforcement ended in a crash in Larchwood, a totaled car, and a trip to the hospital for a Sioux Falls man on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls was driving a 2013 Hyundai eastbound on Highway 9, in Larchwood. They tell us that he was eluding law enforcement at the time of the crash. Lyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rob Ver Meer tells us one of their deputies was attempting to stop Olseth for a traffic violation.
LARCHWOOD, IA

