nwestiowa.com
Dr. Stroeh joins Sioux Center Health
SIOUX CENTER—A passion for women’s health coupled with inspiration from her older sister has led Dr. Abby Stroeh to her new position at Sioux Center Health. Stroeh, a Hull native, will primarily work out of the Hull Medical Clinic as a family medicine physician and obstetrician. She was...
nwestiowa.com
Waldstein, beloved NCC tech dean, retires
SHELDON—The one thing everyone on campus knows about Steve Waldstein is he wants to know your story. “I can go up to anybody and strike up a conversation. Sometimes it embarrasses my kids a little. That’s just me. I’m a people person,” Waldstein said. That character...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Taking residents for a ride
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This is an 03 BMW Z4,” said Al Brown. And you’ll often find Al Brown and his wife Eileen cruising around Sioux Falls in this cool convertible. “My wife and I ride in this almost daily. Start in early April and...
KLEM
KLEM News, Thursday, September 15
One person died and another was injured in a two vehicle crash late last night in Cherokee County. The Iowa State Patrol says the victim, 48 year old Jerad Ebert of Washta, was a passenger in a car driven by Marilyn Ebert, 69, of Washta. Ebert was driving east on County Road C-66, when it collided with a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer. The pickup was driven by 40 year old Shane Beeson of rurtal Pierson. He was facing west in the east-bound lane, attempting to back his rig into a residential driveway. Ebert swerved her vehicle off the road, but it struck the pickup and entered a ditch, went over a farm drive, and rolled. Marilyn Ebert was taken by air ambulance to Mercyone Siouxland in Sioux City. The accident occurred around 10-30 pm, six miles west of Washta, .
Trucker Killed in Fiery Crash Near Albert Lea (Update)
Update 9-16-22 8:10 a.m. Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified 64-year-old Larry Bamsey as the Iowa trucker who was killed in a fiery crash near Albert Lea Thursday afternoon. The state’s accident report says the rig was traveling north on I-35 just north of the Minnesota/Iowa...
nwestiowa.com
Speech judge certification on Sept. 21
ORANGE CITY—Anyone wanting to become certified to judge at Iowa High School Speech Association contests is invited to attend a judge certification session 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, in the DeWitt Theatre Arts Center Room 113 on the campus of Northwestern College in Orange City. The session will last...
Lawsuit seeks to unmask nursing home owners who ‘defrauded’ creditors
The unidentified owners of a shuttered western Iowa nursing home mired in debt now stand accused of deliberately defrauding creditors to the tune of more than $800,000. A federal lawsuit filed by a Pennsylvania company against the owners of Sioux City’s Touchstone Healthcare Community is seeking to “pierce the corporate veil” of Touchstone — a […] The post Lawsuit seeks to unmask nursing home owners who ‘defrauded’ creditors appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
nwestiowa.com
Vande Hoef goes on Honor Flight trip
SIOUX CENTER—For Bill Vande Hoef, joining the Navy was a chance to see the world. He got to see a new part of the world when he went to Washington, D.C. on Saturday with Midwest Honor Flight: Mission 12. Midwest Honor Flight left 5:30 a.m. Saturday and returned to...
nwestiowa.com
Monarchs topic for senior program
HAWARDEN—Sioux County Conservation will host Senior Environmental Learning and Fellowship programs on the topic of monarchs at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park near Hawarden. Preregister at www.siouxcountyparks.org or call 712-552-3057.
nwestiowa.com
Farmers awarded for conservation efforts
SIOUX CENTER—Iowa farmers’ greatest asset is their soil, as the Rensink family can attest. The fertility and yield potential of Iowa topsoil has earned it the title as Iowa’s “black gold.” The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service notes that when Iowa land was first plowed, the settlers found 14 to 16 inches of topsoil. By 2000, the average topsoil amount dipped to 6-8 inches.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Is Farmer Appreciation Day And Iowa Corn Day At The Clay County Fair
Spencer, Iowa — The Clay County Fair continues in Spencer. It’s a pilgrimage that many people from the area make every year. Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons tell us what’s up for this Thursday at the fair. Billed as “the world’s greatest county fair,” the fair...
Rock Valley barely reaches bond approval vote
In Rock Valley, residents decided on a $21 million school bond.
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake Man Loses Life in Freeborn County Crash
Albert Lea, MN (KICD) — A Spirit Lake man died in a single vehicle crash on Northbound I-35 in Freeborn County Minnesota on Thursday. According to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 64 year old Larry Bamsey was driving a 2017 Freightliner Tractor Trailer and struck a guard rail just before 3 pm. The semi caught fire and Bamsey ultimately succumbed to injuries. The Glenville and Albert Lea Fire Departments and Mayo Ambulance assisted State Troopers at the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Vos: Gravestones reveal history
Few people are aware of the Greenwood Cemetery located about seven miles from Sheldon and a mile southwest of Matlock. Most people call it the Matlock Cemetery. Head west of Matlock on a paved road called B14 in Grant Township in Sioux County and then turn south on a gravel road until you see a grove of trees on the east side of the road.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Thursday Collision South Of Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — Two people were sent to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash south of Sheldon early Thursday evening. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly after 5:30 Thursday evening at 350th Street and Highway 60, approximately two miles south of Sheldon. Deputies say a 2007 GMC Envoy, driven by 55-year-old Paula Haarsma of Sioux Center, was northbound on Highway 60 when Haarsma lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median and struck a southbound 2014 Nissan Armada, driven by 42-year-old Leah Herda of Alton. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the west ditch.
kicdam.com
Washta Man Loses Life in Cherokee County Crash
Washta, IA (KICD) –A Washta man is dead and second person injured following a two vehicle crash in Cherokee County Wednesday night. The Iowa State Patrol tells KICD News a pickup pulling a flatbed trailer was facing west in the eastbound lane waiting to back into a nearby driveway which led to an oncoming vehicle swerving off the road, entering the ditch and rolling.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library
SIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Stitchers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Sioux Center Public Library. Registration is not required and visitors are welcome. The Sioux Stitchers meets on the third Tuesday monthly.
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Falls Man Eluding Law Enforcement Crashes In Larchwood, Totals Car, Is Taken To Hospital
Larchwood, Iowa — Eluding law enforcement ended in a crash in Larchwood, a totaled car, and a trip to the hospital for a Sioux Falls man on Sunday, September 11, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:15 p.m., 31-year-old Bobby Olseth of Sioux Falls was driving a 2013 Hyundai eastbound on Highway 9, in Larchwood. They tell us that he was eluding law enforcement at the time of the crash. Lyon County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Rob Ver Meer tells us one of their deputies was attempting to stop Olseth for a traffic violation.
