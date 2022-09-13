ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

wnypapers.com

Niagara County raises flag for Suicide Prevention Month

The Niagara County Legislature passed a resolution at its Tuesday meeting declaring September as “Suicide Prevention Month” in Niagara County. Earlier on Tuesday, the Suicide Prevention Coalition flag was hoisted at the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport. Niagara County Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

HART hosts its second 'Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia' seminar

The Home Assistance Referral Team is hosting a seminar titled “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia.” The free event is being offered to all caregivers enrolled in HART, and is also open to the public. It will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the John Duke Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. Light refreshments will be served.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Project Hope paints its way to $100,000 in donations

A local contractor’s dedication to the community now has 100,000 reasons to celebrate its efforts to brighten the lives of others. More than a dozen volunteers with Project Hope (Helping Others Paint Exteriors) spent last Saturday in Wheatfield giving a Ward Road residence a fresh coat of paint to help a neighbor in need.
WHEATFIELD, NY
wnypapers.com

Many newsmakers at YBPA fall membership meeting

Greenway updates, Old Fort Niagara challenges discussed. A number of items of interest were discussed at Tuesday’s fall meeting of the Youngstown Business and Professional Association, held in the Officer’s Club at Fort Niagara State Park. •Niagara River Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens updated visitors on the Experience...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce announces gala awardees

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, along with elected leaders, will honor three outstanding recipients for the 2022 Niagara River Region Chamber Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 10, at The Niagara Falls Country Club. President Jennifer Pauly said, “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for the business...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Featured News

Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Full free edition: The Tribune-Sentinel for Sept. 16, 2022. Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage. Fri, Sep 16th 2022 11:15 am. Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston's Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to...
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Ryan announces funding for security upgrades at Grand Island schools

Officials announce $138,000 safety and security upgrade project throughout Grand Island Central School District. On Friday, New York State Sen. Sean Ryan joined school officials to announce $138,000 in security improvements being made to schools in the Grand Island Central School District. Ryan secured a $112,500 New York State grant to fund the bulk of the cost of the improvements.
wnypapers.com

'Lit City Celebration' activates Buffalo's Reading Park Sept. 29

Performances of poetry, music celebrate local arts community and NFTA public art project. Just Buffalo Literary Center and the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library invite the community to a “Lit City Celebration” from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Central Library’s Reading Park in downtown Buffalo (1 Lafayette Square).
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Family Promise of WNY to hold 7th annual 'Choctoberfest' at Flying Bison

Event to raise funds to help families experiencing homelessness. Family Promise of WNY (FPWNY), a community organization providing emergency shelter and support to families experiencing homelessness, will host its seventh annual “Choctoberfest.” The “celebration of all things beer and chocolate” will take place from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Flying Bison Brewing Co., located at 840 Seneca St., Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Francis Center hires new director of children's programs

Francis Center, which has been offering educational and emotional support for Niagara Falls children since 1997, has hired Mary Elizabeth Smith, as director of children's programs. She will replace Elizabeth Neumeister, OSF, who recently retired after 25 years as director. Smith will be responsible for supervising daily operations of the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Cataract House Park dedicated to honor Underground Railroad history

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced the pocket park outside Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park named Heritage Park has been rededicated as Cataract House Park in recognition of the historic hotel and Underground Railroad stop that once sat on that site. The...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Free Electronics Recycling Event In Western New York

Since 2014 New Yorkers have been limited in what we can throw away in our weekly trash pickup. According to the NYS Electronic Equipment Recycling and Reuse Act, New York residents and electronic consumers are required to recycle most of their old electronics instead of disposing of them in the trash. Electronic waste items like computers, peripherals, old televisions, small-scale servers, and small electronic equipment are requested to be disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Developer looking to convert Lewiston Event Center into self-storage

Plans were presented to the Village of Lewiston’s Historic Preservation Commission and Planning boards on Monday to renovate the Lewiston Event Center and convert it into a self-storage facility. Developer Vick Singh Ghotra said he intends to make “about 300 units” available inside the building at 845 Cayuga St....
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Discarded stoneware reveals secrets of 19th century Western New York

Members of the public will be able to explore Western New York’s hidden history – as revealed by its stoneware pottery treasures – at the History Center of Niagara on Sept. 29. Peter Jablonski, an avid “privy digger” and historical researcher, and David Potter, a lifelong collector of historic stoneware, will present a program titled “History & Mystery of the Early Decorated Stoneware Potteries of the Queen City, 1834-1896.”
LOCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County, Filicetti respond to concealed carry actions

Legislators voice support for Second Amendment; NCSO announces update of business registry. In the wake of new anti-crime legislation passed in Albany, Niagara County issued its own response this week. On Tuesday, the Niagara County Legislature unanimously approved a resolution “affirming its support of Second Amendment rights for county residents.”...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

UB department of music, BPO collaborate to commemorate Lukas Foss

Lukas Foss (1922-2009) was a composer, conductor, pianist and visionary whose legendary contributions to the Buffalo arts scene were transformative. From 1963-70, Foss served as the music director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO), championing the works of living composers and 20th century music. In 1964, he co-founded and served as co-director of the Center for Creative and Performing Arts at the University at Buffalo, where he ushered in innovative works and performances for more than two decades.
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New shelter for homeless veterans opens in Niagara Falls

​​NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — ​Niagara Falls now has an emergency shelter for veterans in need. Liberty Suite is located at the Niagara Gospel Mission's headquarters on Portage Road near Oxford Avenue. Members say they came up with the idea for the new shelter when they noticed an...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
The Batavian

Photo: Lost dog on Wortendyke Road

This dog is apparently lost in the area of Route 33, near the corner of Wortendyke Road, Batavia. The reader who submitted the picture said Sheriff's deputies were unable to catch it last night and it's still loose in the area this morning.
BATAVIA, NY

