Matt Patricia's beef with Kendrick Bourne is hurting the Patriots, and it has to stop
Matt Patricia has already shown with Malcolm Butler that he has no qualms about benching a player he has a problem with, even if it hurts the team. He’s doing it again with Kendrick Bourne, and the results are predictably bad.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'Everybody respects that dude'
It is the first time Fitzpatrick has won player of the week. He may need to have a similar impact with linebacker T.J. Watt out for perhaps six weeks rehabbing a torn pec muscle, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt. In Week 2 in their home opener, the Steelers...
Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
Colin Cowherd: Bill Belichick Will Be Gone After This Season
Colin Cowherd thinks this is Bill Belichick's final season as head coach of the Patriots.
MLB Playoff Bracket: 5 MLB teams on upset alert this postseason
Nearly every postseason, there are upsets in the MLB playoffs and this year may be no exception. Nearly every postseason, there is at least one postseason upset in the MLB playoffs. In 2021 alone, in the nine postseason series (four in each league and the World Series), five of the series involved an upset, or where the team with the lowest amount of regular season wins ended up winning.
Overcoming Chargers can only mean good things for young Chiefs roster
In the aftermath of the emotional roller coaster known as the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2, I find myself chewing on several thoughts. As I try to string them together, however, I realize there’s a throughline connecting most of them: how much it’s helpful for such a young team.
Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne feels “a lot better” about week two role
The Patriots’ season opener was not the best showing for the team, leaving many more questions left unanswered than before the game. One of the biggest takeaways was second-year receiver, Kendrick Bourne’s lack of involvement throughout the game. He would hit the field for the first time in the fourth quarter, making an impact immediately with a 41-yard reception. But he would only join the offense for one more snap.
College football coverage map: Fan guide through the Week 3 slate
College football fans will have plenty of games to watch heading into the Week 3 slate. Although it may be hard to top last week’s overall shenanigans, you still have some college football games to watch in Week 3. Odds are, we are not seeing three teams ranked inside...
