NFL

Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
FanSided

MLB Playoff Bracket: 5 MLB teams on upset alert this postseason

Nearly every postseason, there are upsets in the MLB playoffs and this year may be no exception. Nearly every postseason, there is at least one postseason upset in the MLB playoffs. In 2021 alone, in the nine postseason series (four in each league and the World Series), five of the series involved an upset, or where the team with the lowest amount of regular season wins ended up winning.
MLB
FanSided

Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne feels “a lot better” about week two role

The Patriots’ season opener was not the best showing for the team, leaving many more questions left unanswered than before the game. One of the biggest takeaways was second-year receiver, Kendrick Bourne’s lack of involvement throughout the game. He would hit the field for the first time in the fourth quarter, making an impact immediately with a 41-yard reception. But he would only join the offense for one more snap.
FanSided

FanSided

