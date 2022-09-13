ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Houston Chronicle

Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery

OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
KOCO

What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
KOCO

City council discusses plans to bring grocery store to downtown OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — The City Council heard from a developer about plans to bring a grocery store to downtown Oklahoma City. The developer talked about the project and shared renderings of what it might look like. It would be in Automobile Alley near Northwest 6thStreet and Broadway Avenue in the old Chevy motor building.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing

People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

