India Food And Arts Festival In Oklahoma City Saturday
The India Association of Oklahoma is hosting the 3rd annual India Food and Arts Festival from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Myriad Gardens. The event is free for families to enjoy food, clothing and art from different regions of India.
DANGEROUS, Record-Breaking Heat Returns | KFOR.com Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We will see sunny skies, breezy winds and highs today in the 100’s with record-breaking heat for parts of Oklahoma. The Heat Index for Oklahoma City will climb to 110° this afternoon....
Oklahoma neighbor offers helping hand to stranger in need
It all started with an overgrown lawn that has now blossomed into much more. One small act of kindness went a long way for a Moore resident in need.
New Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in OKC
Oklahoma City residents will soon have the chance to try a new restaurant featuring Korean fried chicken.
‘They weren’t reading the meter’: Customer at war with Edmond Electric over meter readings
It still feels like summer in September and many customers, including John Van Pelt, have been experiencing extraordinarily high electric bills.
Missing people, buried bones at center of Oklahoma mystery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The caller had news but warned LaVonne Harris not to get her hopes up. Harris's son, 33-year-old Nathan Smith, had vanished along a dirt road in Oklahoma one freezing night more than two years earlier. Detectives had long stopped checking in with her, and Harris could feel her search growing lonelier with each passing month.
What foods can you expect at the Oklahoma State Fair?
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair is approaching and there are lots of foods you can expect. KOCO 5 tried some of the foods on Wednesday. The fair has so many options to choose from. As the fair gears up for thousands of Oklahomans to come out Thursday,...
Inmates in Oklahoma prison get to see inside of brand-new chapel
OKLAHOMA CITY — Inmates in a state prison in Lexington got to see the inside of a brand-new chapel. It was all paid for by a church in Oklahoma City. "Hi, my name is David Young and I’ve been in quarantine for 19 years now — also known as prison," said David Young.
City council discusses plans to bring grocery store to downtown OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — The City Council heard from a developer about plans to bring a grocery store to downtown Oklahoma City. The developer talked about the project and shared renderings of what it might look like. It would be in Automobile Alley near Northwest 6thStreet and Broadway Avenue in the old Chevy motor building.
High school band students upset after they were unable to perform during OU game
NORMAN, Okla. — Hundreds of high school students were eager to perform at halftime of the University of Oklahoma game. They are now upset because hundreds of them didn’t even make it on the field. Rushing through the OU gates and trying to make it on the field...
Group calls to cut ties with Oklahoma County Jail
Protesters in Midwest City are demanding elected officials end all contracts with the Criminal Justice Advisory Council, which influences policies at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
One-On-One With First Female Director Of Oklahoma State Bureau Of Investigation
The new director of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is making history in her new role: Aungela Spurlock is the first woman to hold the job in the agency’s 98-year history. News On 6 went to OSBI headquarters in Oklahoma City for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Spurlock.
OU Board of Regents Approve Massive Raise For Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso
Baseball coach Skip Johnson got a raise and extension, several assistants were approved, and the new rowing coach was officially brought on as well.
Southeast OKC Residents Fed Up With Street Racing
People in an Oklahoma City neighborhood are concerned, they say street racers are taking over after dark. This problem is nothing new to the Oklahoma City neighborhood near SE 23rd St and Central Ave. Last year News 9 reported on a massive street racing bust near Penn. Ave. Now a handful of residents in Southeast OKC say the problem is only getting worse.
Several Mustang neighbors claim man on hoverboard is falsely representing a local Pest Control company
Several neighbors in Mustang say a man has been going door to door falsely representing a locally owned pest control company. The owner told KFOR she doesn’t know who he is and claims he is not a part of their business.
OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC
Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue. Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the...
Update: I-40 eastbound at Mustang, on-ramp now open
Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation expect the closure to last several hours.
Norman Superintendent: Teacher Who Posted QR Code In Class Committed ‘No Violation’
The superintendent of Norman Public Schools said in a statement Wednesday that Summer Boismier committed ‘no violation’ when she posted a QR code to the Books Unbanned page of the Brooklyn Public Library last month. “We strive to do everything in our power to support, inform and protect...
Edmond drivers claim stop light ‘out of sync’; the city says impossible
Several drivers in Edmond have claimed the traffic light at the city’s most dangerous intersection continues to malfunction.
'Makes you angry': Oklahomans fall victim to credit card skimming
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Think before you swipe. That's the message the Moore Police Department is sending after some Oklahomans say they had their credit card skimmed at various gas stations around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. One way you can make sure you're safe is by pulling on...
