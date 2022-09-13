Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
34-Year-Old North Texas Man Beats Deadly Colon Cancer That Increasingly Impacts Young People
The hunt for answers is on after a startling trend in cancer cases was discovered in North Texas. Researchers at UT Southwestern found younger Hispanic people are developing the disease, which is the number one cancer killer of men under age 50. A "tumor board," the weekly gathering of cancer...
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital & Riverside Vet ‘Pet Of The Week’: Meet Bliss From Texas Humane Heroes
When 10-year-old Bliss arrived at Texas Humane Heroes at the Leander location, her leg had already been poorly amputated and she had a huge tumor on her side that was literally draining the life out of her. Luckily, their doctors removed the tumor and immediately she turned into a new...
Click2Houston.com
Texas’ child welfare agency blocked from investigating many more parents of trans teens
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. You can also reach a trained crisis counselor through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Texas’ child welfare agency is once again blocked from investigating parents who provide gender-affirming care...
News Channel 25
In-Depth: Texas woman who was 6 months pregnant killed by Fentanyl overdose
WACO, Texas — Tears flow from the family of Alyssa Pastrana as they speak about the overdose that killed their daughter and her unborn baby. "I didn't know I was going to be this emotional about it all again," said Laura Fuentes. Alyssa was six months pregnant and was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws
When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
Click2Houston.com
Delayed: Mandatory maternal mortality rate data won’t be ready for Texas lawmakers in time for 2023 session
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For the first time, a state report detailing the latest data on how many Texans die as a result of pregnancy or childbirth complications will not be ready before the Texas Legislature convenes next year.
Click2Houston.com
A war hero’s return to the Houston area more than 7 decades after he was killed in action
Houston, TX. – “Uncle Ottaway is coming home.”. First Lieutenant Ottaway B. Cornwell of the U.S. Army Air Force was flying a spitfire on a reconnaissance mission over the south of France during World War II when he was fatally shot down during an aerial dogfight with German pilots on January 27, 1944.
Texas has some of the smallest home lot sizes in the country, study shows
The study looked at almost 400,000 home listings on Zillow to determine the median lot sizes in each state and more than a hundred metro areas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
365thingsinhouston.com
Fill your morning with outstanding Mexican breakfasts in Greater Houston
Pull up for a plate of chilaquiles, migas, huevos rancheros, breakfast tacos and more at our picks for Mexican breakfast across Greater Houston. Thank goodness delicious Mexican food isn’t just limited to margs and queso for happy hour and dinner. Breakfast and brunch, whether it’s your weekend kickstarter or your hangover cure, are two meals we can’t get enough of. Luckily in Houston, there’s no shortage of tasty offerings.
Texans May Agree or Disagree with This Funny Texas Graphic
Tons of people in and outside of El Paso know quite a few places with some great Mexican food. There are so many places to name that El Pasoans hit up for some great Mexican food. Hell, sometimes some of us will even cross the border for it too. There...
This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year
Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
I Love Maine but Seeing This Sight in Texas Makes Me Want to Move There
Thankfully for the last few weeks, gas prices throughout Maine (at least the Southern part anyway) have been under $4/gallon. Barely, but still under $4/gallon. But it wasn't too long ago that they were mostly all at or above $5/gallon earlier this summer. Obviously a stupid amount of money but not as bad as California, which according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration reached over $6 back in June.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No. 1 donut shop in the US is in Texas with more in-state among top 100, according to Yelp
When looking for you the perfect donut, what do you look for? Flavors, price, texture, location, quality, or social media following? Well, we believe that finding the best donut shop is all up to you and what you're willing to do for your tastebuds.
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
Group urges all Texas students to take this course before graduation
A new study found nine of 10 Americans believe states should require students to take a semester or year-long course in personal finance before they graduate from high school.
As demand for mushrooms grows, so does mycology interest in Central Texas
BUDA, Texas — Every week, Smallhold grows thousands of pounds of mushrooms: lion's mane, oyster and shiitake are just some of the varieties. "We cultivate a variety of wood-loving species that thrive in cool humidified environments," said Travis Breihan, impact manager at Smallhold. "Basically, to grow these sets of mushrooms year-round, we have to create these indoor systems that allow us to control and replicate what nature would be providing, like in a cool, misty morning in the spring or fall."
Click2Houston.com
OFFICIAL RULES: Texas Renaissance Festival Sweepstakes
· General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC (“Station”) and Texas Renaissance Festival (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
luxesource.com
4 New Texas Shops And Showrooms To Keep On Your Radar
Austin is now home to a two-story Hermès boutique (above), designed by Parisian architecture agency RDAI, which blends Southwestern urbanism with French savoir faire. Think raffia walls, graphic dune-colored carpets and contemporary photographs by Terri Weifenbach. And, at the heart of the space: a warm-gray terrazzo ramp with amber accents inspired by skate parks.
Texans invited to sign book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II
After the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Texans joined those around the world in mourning the death of the longest-serving monarch in United Kingdom’s history. Now, those wishing to express their condolences in written form are invited to sign a book of condolences coming to Austin on Thursday, September 15.
The history of LULAC: Showing the rich Hispanic heritage of Texas
Founded in 1929, LULAC has been fighting for equality and civil rights for nearly a century for both civilians and Hispanic members of the military.
Comments / 0