Grand Junction, CO

KDVR.com

Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
Aspen Daily News

New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado

A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
9NEWS

Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning

ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

CPW details refund options for Keep Colorado Wild Pass

With Coloradans about to see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the DMV, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has finalized a refund policy for in-state residents who purchase or have purchased a Keep Colorado Wild Pass before their next vehicle registration. According to CPW,...
K99

An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado

WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
