Summit Daily News
Housing markets downshifting hard across Colorado’s most populated counties in August
COLORADO — Housing markets across the state slowed sharply in August, but some held up better than others in the face of rising interest rates and reduced buyer demand, according to an analysis of numbers provided by the Colorado Association of Realtors. The Denver Post examined single-family home sales...
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
Fort Morgan Times
With Colorado “getting strange,” Michigan may be the place to be as climate changes
People who relocated during the pandemic favored areas at higher risk of disruption due to climate change, but they may come to regret those moves over the long term, futurist Greg Lindsay told a gathering of the Denver Metro Commercial Association of Realtors on Thursday morning. “Americans are moving in...
Circles of Hell: The 10 Worst Parking Lots Around Grand Junction, Colorado
Which is worse? The traffic on roads like Patterson or North Avenue, or the way people drive in the parking lots at places like Peach Tree Center?. We asked you to tell us about the parking lots in and around Grand Junction that you can't stand. Maybe it's too crowded. Perhaps people drive like maniacs. Maybe it's the people on foot who are sometimes clueless?
KDVR.com
Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
Aspen Daily News
New CMC solar farm is a groundbreaker in Colorado
A new solar farm on Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus is being hailed as a truly groundbreaking project because it is the first in the state to add significant battery storage. The project near Glenwood Springs features 13,500 solar panels providing 4.5 megawatts of power. What sets it...
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
Polis extends COVID-19 disaster recovery order
The extension keeps Colorado among a small number of states with some type of active COVID-19 emergency order in place.
When Will Colorado See the Fall Colors Change in 2022?
It's time to start watching for the bursts of fall colors to show up throughout Colorado. The summer heat seems to be fading fast and all things pumpkin are starting to show up all over the state. We had a long dry summer once again which can sometimes make the...
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
September snowflakes fly in parts of Colorado
It might be September but snow was spotted in several parts of the state on Thursday morning.
Fresh snow atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning
ASPEN, Colo. — While the leaves are only just beginning to turn gold, there was a white dusting atop Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday. A fresh and widespread dusting of snow dotted Colorado's highest peaks on Thursday morning, including at several ski resorts. Some of – but not necessarily...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hiring 40 rangers, wardens
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is looking to fill over 40 openings as soon as possible. These are full-time park ranger jobs and game warden jobs, all you need is a four-year degree.
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
Possible rail strike suspends Colorado Amtrak routes
The impending strike deadline between the country's largest freight railway and several freight railroad worker unions is Friday, but routes are already being negatively impacted.
Despite coal stockpiles, long railroad strike could increase Coloradans' electric bills
A Union Pacific engine heads a weekly train from Grand Junction to Montrose.Chuckcars / Flickr. (Across Colorado) Colorado coal mine managers and coal-fired power plant operators are bracing for a potential national railroad strike that would disrupt fossil fuel shipments from western Colorado to utilities in the state.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
CPW details refund options for Keep Colorado Wild Pass
With Coloradans about to see a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass added to their annual vehicle registration through the DMV, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has finalized a refund policy for in-state residents who purchase or have purchased a Keep Colorado Wild Pass before their next vehicle registration. According to CPW,...
Drowning at Corn Lake Makes 2022 Deadliest Year Ever On Colorado Waters
It has been the deadliest year ever on Colorado waters. Three drownings over the weekend set a new record for water fatalities in Colorado bringing to 36 the number of people who have died on Colorado waters in 2022. The previous record was in 2020 when 34 people lost their lives. In 2021, the total number of fatalities was 22.
An Open Letter To Those Thinking About Moving To Colorado
WARNING: This article is oozing with sarcasm. If you can't take a joke please stop reading. If you are thinking about moving to Colorado or you know someone who is, don't. Just don't do it. The state has been growing exponentially over the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2010, more than 745,000 people have moved to Colorado; and while there are still plenty of wide open spaces to squeeze in more people, you're not wanted here, so just stay away.
weather5280.com
Colorado forecast: How much snow analog years suggest Denver will see during the upcoming winter season
These kind of outlooks are always popular among social media channels when hype-driven terms and baseless projections scream for epic snowfall. There is a scientific basis that can and should be applied for a general understanding of where seasons are headed in terms of temperatures and precipitation. I explain more...
